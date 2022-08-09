ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Football Fans Are Losing It As Carrie Underwood Announces Her Return To 'SNF' In A Sparkly Jersey And Micro Mini: 'Favorite Part Of Sundays'

For countless football fans, a highlight of NBC’s Sunday Night Football games is hearing Carrie Underwood ring in each weekly opener with her “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” intro song. The Grammy winner announced this week via Instagram that she is coming back to be the face and voice of the show for her 10th year, and fans can’t get enough of her latest outfit!
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Re-Signed A Safety On Wednesday

The New Orleans Saints added a familiar face to their roster this Wednesday in the form of safety Jack Koerner. Koerner, a former starter at Iowa, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in April. He was waived by the team earlier this summer, but now he's back on the roster.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy