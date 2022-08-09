Read full article on original website
TruPatriot
4d ago
Someone call our Governor and ask her what we should do about this gun violence. All her gun reform seems to be not doing a thing to help.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested on gun charges in Highland
HIGHLAND – Two men were arrested by State Police following a traffic stop on Route 9W in Highland shortly after 11 p.m. on August 8. During the investigation, a trooper learned that the driver, Tashaun Simms, 24, from St. Helena Island, was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police. He was taken into custody.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police raid at Poughkeepsie house recovers gun and drugs
POUGHKEEPSIE – A search warrant executed by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s Neighborhood Recovery Unit on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. The city police unit and the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant at...
Sources: Husband stabs wife, then turns knife on himself at adult community
A man living in an adult community complex in Essex County stabbed his wife and then turned the knife on himself, according to a law enforcement source.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Suffern men charged with assault
SUFFERN – Village Police in Suffern have arrested two local men on assault charges following an incident that occurred on July 31. The victim told police that after he had a disagreement with others at a local establishment, he decided to head home. Two of the others in the facility followed and assaulted him, causing several injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VIDEO: 2 hospitalized in Bronx shooting near St. Mary's Park, suspect at-large
Police are searching for a man who shot two 25-year-old men sitting on a bench in Mott Haven on Wednesday. The shooter opened fire on the victims as they sat in an alley near St. Mary’s Park on East 146th Street just before 6 p.m.
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police arrest two males on gun charges following a traffic stop
State Police arrest two males on gun charges following a traffic stop. On August 8, 2022, at approximately 11:04 p.m., a state trooper patrolling State Route 9W in Highland, NY, observed a 2020 Nissan Altima traveling westbound without a valid license plate. The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified the operator of the vehicle as Tashaun Simms, age 24 from St Helena Island and the passenger of the vehicle as Andre Crosby, age 19 from the city of Newburgh. During his investigation, the trooper learned that Simms was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police. Simms was subsequently taken into custody. The passenger, Crosby had a suspended New York Driver’s Permit.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh PD looks to identify armed robbery suspects
NEWBURGH – The Detective Division of the Newburgh City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two people wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on July 29. The robbery occurred at 408 Broadway at around 11 p.m. If you know these individuals or...
Police Say Drunken Hudson Valley Man Threw Food at Victim
Food is meant to be eaten, not thrown in the direction of another person standing there. Police say a local man tossed food at a victim recently during a verbal argument that spiraled out of control. Law enforcement was able to help the victim retrieve some of their personal belongings at the residence where the altercation took place. Now, this 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he tried to physically remove the officer from the residence during the scuffle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Route 9 crash involves school bus (VIDEO)
WAPPINGERS FALLS – Police investigated a serious multi-vehicle crash that shut down a major road in Dutchess County. It happened in the northbound lanes of Route 9 just south of Myers Corners Road late Friday afternoon. A mini school bus was seen slammed into the back of a BMW...
kingstonthisweek.com
Driver charged by Kingston Police following collision with tree
A local driver has been charged by Kingston Police after they were called after a vehicle crashed into a tree near Portsmouth Village. Police said in a news release that on Tuesday at about 11:50 p.m., they were called to the 200 block of Yonge Street, near Garrigan Park, for a single-vehicle collision. When officers arrived, they saw that the vehicle had been partially driven off the road and struck a large tree.
Police: Danbury man stabbed multiple times; arrest forthcoming
A 57-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Danbury, police say.
Liberty man accused of setting bar on fire while people were still inside
A village of Liberty man is facing several felony charges, including arson, after village police said he set fire to a bar Tuesday night while patrons were inside. Police said they responded to a report of a structure fire at the Liberty Pub Bar on Edgar Street shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police investigate third shooting in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie Police announced that a victim suffering from a gunshot wound walked into police headquarters early Tuesday morning to report the incident. Police are trying to determine if the victim’s shooting is related to the murder that occurred on Mansion Street at approximately 1:44 a.m.
boropark24.com
Theft Victim in Monticello has Passport Returned Following Exhaustive Investigation by Shmira
A woman was reunited with her passport last weekend, after it was stolen from a vehicle that was robbed in broad daylight. It was located following a relentless investigation by Shmira Volunteers who did not give up until they identified and located the perpetrator. The saga began on July 24,...
Two Armed Men Restrain, Assault, Rob Workers At Southbury Home, Police Say
An investigation is underway after two men assaulted and robbed construction workers at a home in Connecticut. The incident happened in New Haven County on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in the town of Southbury, according to Connecticut State Police. Police received a call at about 12:30 p.m. from an individual who...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston man sentenced to prison for criminal possession of gun
KINGSTON – A Kingston man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison with five years of post-release supervision on his plea of criminal possession of a weapon. The sentence will run concurrently to Leon Peters’ plea to criminal contempt for which he was sentenced to two to four years in state prison and his resentencing to two years in prison with one year of post-release supervision on the previous plea to criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Veteran cop retires after decades of service to Dutchess County
POUGHKEEPSIE – A law enforcement career spanning nearly three decades came to an end on Friday when Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Shawn Castano walked out of his office for the last time. Castano began his career as an officer with the Town of Lloyd in 1993 until joining the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office in 1997, where he served until Friday’s retirement.
theharlemvalleynews.net
East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident
East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident. On 8/10/2022, at about 4:38 pm, officers of the East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident on Route 376, just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road. Upon officer arrival, there was a black...
Belleville Man Shoots Paterson Resident During Online-Arranged Meeting
A Belleville man was charged with attempted murder in the broad daylight shooting of a Paterson resident during what responders said was a meeting arranged online for a purported transaction. Daniel Jimenez, 37, was identified as the gunman who shot the unsuspecting 26-year-old victim near the corner of East 28th...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Jersey man sentenced to prison for 2019 Spring Valley homicide
NEW CITY – A 19-year-old North Bergen, New Jersey man was sentenced in Rockland County Court to 19 years in state prison in connection with his guilty plea to manslaughter. Jayden Rodriguez was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision. On September 1, 2019, Rodriguez entered a Spring...
Comments / 7