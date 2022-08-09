ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Center, WA

Lebanon-Express

Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday

Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
OREGON STATE
Atlas Obscura

There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon

The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Ultimate Oregon Bucket List: Natural Wonders Edition

Oregon has so many things to see and do. How do you pick the best options?. We’re here to help with the Ultimate Oregon Bucket List: Natural Wonders Edition. Basically, the places you really need to see around the state. You won’t find anything human-made here. You also won’t find (too many) recommendations for how to experience these places. That’s really up to you.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Hiring incentives set to become more complicated in Oregon near end of September

PORTLAND, Ore. — An exception in Oregon law set to expire near the end of September will make it more difficult and expensive for employers to offer hiring incentives, including public and private employers, because Oregon’s pay equity law prohibits hiring incentives, like bonuses, unless current, comparable employees are given the same amount of money.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon and the KKK: A push to end Catholic schools

1920s: In Oregon, the Ku Klux Klan focused on banning the private schools, and saw political success along the way. When the resurrected Ku Klux Klan arrived here a century ago and rose to dominate state politics, Oregon was 98% white. Even in Portland, the Western stronghold of the white-supremacist group, there were only 1,556 Black residents. So the reconstituted Klan, which spread like wildfire in the early 1920s, chose a new minority group to target — Catholics — part of a newer wave of immigrants who changed the composition and flavor of many American cities. Part...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

City removes certain homeless camps along NE 33rd & Marine Drive

PORTLAND, Ore — The loud grind of bulldozers pushing trash from homeless camps made it hard to hear along one section of Northeast 33rd Drive on Tuesday morning. To those driving by, it may have sounded like routine road work — but to those living along the roadway, it was the sound of time running out.
PORTLAND, OR
clarkcountylive.com

Big Changes Planned at 179th Street Corridor

Neighbors and community members are invited to learn about Clark County’s proposed plans for the 179th Street corridor at an upcoming open house. County Public Works staff will host a hybrid open house from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 11. People can attend in person in the sixth-floor...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Sheriff's position, county council seats will feature newcomers in November

Updated election results show positions in Clark County are poised for some new faces as newcomers to the seats are set to move on to the November general election. The race for Clark County sheriff has one of the office’s current administrative leaders as the front-runner of the pack of candidates who are looking to replace current sheriff Chuck Atkins, who is not running for re-election.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
psuvanguard.com

The monks behind the books

If you’ve ever walked the stacks of Portland State’s Branford Price Miller Library, you’ve likely noticed the distinctive hard-cloth bindings on a number of books on the shelves. From academic journals to dissertations, many of the library’s specialty bookbinding needs are performed by a community of Trappist monks from the Our Lady of Guadalupe Trappist Abbey in Carlton, Oregon.
Beaverton Valley Times

Nordic Northwest to host first-ever Viking Beer Festival

Check out the Aug. 20 festival for beer tastings, Viking reenactments, music, food and more. Costumes are encouraged.Nordic Northwest will host its first-ever Viking Beer Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Fogelbo, a historic site just outside Beaverton. From 3 to 10 p.m., the new festival for the cultural nonprofit will offer beer tastings alongside Viking reenactments — including combat — as well as live music, games, Nordic food, a Viking ship and more. "My goal is to reinvent what a beer fest is," said event manager Shawn MacArthur. "With this unique festival, we're pairing Viking reenactors with music, performances,...
BEAVERTON, OR

