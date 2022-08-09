ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Just Revealed the Last Words She Said Before Her Death—Here’s if She Was ‘Afraid of Dying’

Click here to read the full article. She’ll always be remembered. Olivia Newton-John’s last words to her family before she passed reveal her true thoughts about death. Dame Olivia Newton-John was born on September 26, 1948, in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six years old. Newton-John’s music career started in 1966 when she released her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine.” She released her first album, If Not For You, in 1971. The album peaked at number 14 on the Australian album charts and 158 on the American album charts. Newton-John went...
CANCER
In Touch Weekly

Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling’s Love Story: Inside Their Marriage

Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling got married in 2008 after falling in love during a trip they took together to the Amazon. They kept their relationship largely out of the public eye and had gone through a lot of ups and downs throughout their 14-year marriage — including the Grease star’s battles with cancer. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Olivia and John’s love story.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Seymour
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
John Easterling
Us Weekly

Olivia Newton-John’s Ex-Husband Matt Lattanzi ‘So Overwhelmed’ With Support After ‘Grease’ Star’s Death

Remembering a legend. Olivia Newton-John's ex-husband, Matt Lattanzi, issued a heartfelt message to friends and fans following the late Grease actress' death. The Paradise Beach alum, 63, and wife Michelle Lattanzi "are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude" pouring in for Newton-John's family, Michelle wrote via Facebook on Monday, August 8, hours after news […]
CANCER
In Touch Weekly

Olivia Newton-John’s Kids: Get to Know the ‘Grease’ Star’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi

Olivia Newton-John leaves behind one child following her death on Monday, August 8, at the age of 73. The legendary singer “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” a statement posted to her Facebook read. The Grease star had a daughter Chloe Lattanzi. Keep reading to get to know more about Olivia’s beloved only child.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cancer Research#Look At Us
The Independent

David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo

Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Cancer
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie

Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Inside Her Final Days: Upbeat Olivia Newton-John Was Hopelessly Devoted — To Herself

Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday, August 8, and it looks like she spent some of her final days at home, which included spa treatments. “She went through so much wand this last bout of cancer took the wind out of her, but she was doing better and feeling more positive, thanks to a few splurges,” dished an insider. “She was getting everything from pricey skin procedures — nothing invasive and all meticulously planned — to dropping big money on a new wardrobe, jewelry and expensive haircuts and highlights.“Treating herself helped Olivia look and feel her best," the source shared....
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Mariah Carey Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John, Remembers Singing ‘Hopelessly Devoted’ Onstage With Her

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey joins the massive outpouring of admiration and love for the late Olivia Newton-John, who died on Monday, Aug. 8 at 73 years old. Through a thread of tweets, Carey recalled the moment she “first fell in love with Olivia’s voice” as a little girl listening to Newton-John’s 1974 classic, “I Honestly Love You.” She also highlighted her other favorite tracks: “Magic,” “Suddenly” and finally, “Have You Never Been Mellow” for showcasing “her beautiful airy tone and signature sound.” “And then there was Grease. I was obsessed,” she wrote. I first fell in love with...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

NBC News

433K+
Followers
52K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy