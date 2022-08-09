Read full article on original website
Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Just Revealed the Last Words She Said Before Her Death—Here’s if She Was ‘Afraid of Dying’
Click here to read the full article. She’ll always be remembered. Olivia Newton-John’s last words to her family before she passed reveal her true thoughts about death. Dame Olivia Newton-John was born on September 26, 1948, in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six years old. Newton-John’s music career started in 1966 when she released her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine.” She released her first album, If Not For You, in 1971. The album peaked at number 14 on the Australian album charts and 158 on the American album charts. Newton-John went...
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Ever Date in Real Life?
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta ever date in real life? Here’s what the two 'Grease' stars said about their relationship and 'sexual tension' on set.
Olivia Newton-John Could “Never Be at Peace” With the Mysterious Disappearance of Her Boyfriend
Olivia Newton-John’s death shocked the world almost as much as the mysterious disappearance of her one-time boyfriend Patrick McDermott.
Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling’s Love Story: Inside Their Marriage
Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling got married in 2008 after falling in love during a trip they took together to the Amazon. They kept their relationship largely out of the public eye and had gone through a lot of ups and downs throughout their 14-year marriage — including the Grease star’s battles with cancer. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Olivia and John’s love story.
Olivia Newton-John’s Ex-Husband Matt Lattanzi ‘So Overwhelmed’ With Support After ‘Grease’ Star’s Death
Remembering a legend. Olivia Newton-John's ex-husband, Matt Lattanzi, issued a heartfelt message to friends and fans following the late Grease actress' death. The Paradise Beach alum, 63, and wife Michelle Lattanzi "are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude" pouring in for Newton-John's family, Michelle wrote via Facebook on Monday, August 8, hours after news […]
The Queen said 'thank goodness' when she learned Meghan Markle wasn't going to Prince Philip's funeral, book says
A new book said the Queen was relieved when she learned Markle wasn't attending Prince Philip's funeral. The funeral took place weeks after Harry and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired. The book also said that Prince Andrew had to be "out of sight" at last month's Platinum Jubilee...
Olivia Newton-John’s Kids: Get to Know the ‘Grease’ Star’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi
Olivia Newton-John leaves behind one child following her death on Monday, August 8, at the age of 73. The legendary singer “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” a statement posted to her Facebook read. The Grease star had a daughter Chloe Lattanzi. Keep reading to get to know more about Olivia’s beloved only child.
Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77
Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock
US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo
Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.
Olivia Newton-John sold off her assets before her death to 'raise more money for charity'
Olivia Newton-John sold most of her assets following her stage four cancer diagnosis to invest more into her charity and cancer research, according to a source close to the late star. News.com.au reports that in 2019, a year after the Grease star received her latest cancer diagnosis, she began selling...
‘Dynasty’ Icon Dame Joan Collins, 89, Airlifted To Hospital In Monaco
Dame Joan Collins was airlifted to a Monte Carlo airport to treat a trapped nerve, as the 89-year-old actress vacationed in Monaco on earlier this week. A friend of the actress revealed that she had been flown to Page Six. While it’s undoubtedly scary to have been flown out, the actress seems like she’s on the mend now, and doing well!
Princess Diana Once Forbid Prince William and Prince Harry From Seeing Their Favorite Cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Author Says
A royal author claimed that there was a time when Princess Diana cut Sarah Ferguson's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, out of Prince William and Prince Harry's lives. Here's why.
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
‘Grease’: Which Actors From the Movie Have Died?
Following the death of Olivia Newton-John, here's a list of a few other actors from the 'Grease' movie who have also died.
Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie
Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
Inside Her Final Days: Upbeat Olivia Newton-John Was Hopelessly Devoted — To Herself
Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday, August 8, and it looks like she spent some of her final days at home, which included spa treatments. “She went through so much wand this last bout of cancer took the wind out of her, but she was doing better and feeling more positive, thanks to a few splurges,” dished an insider. “She was getting everything from pricey skin procedures — nothing invasive and all meticulously planned — to dropping big money on a new wardrobe, jewelry and expensive haircuts and highlights.“Treating herself helped Olivia look and feel her best," the source shared....
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child
Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
Mariah Carey Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John, Remembers Singing ‘Hopelessly Devoted’ Onstage With Her
Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey joins the massive outpouring of admiration and love for the late Olivia Newton-John, who died on Monday, Aug. 8 at 73 years old. Through a thread of tweets, Carey recalled the moment she “first fell in love with Olivia’s voice” as a little girl listening to Newton-John’s 1974 classic, “I Honestly Love You.” She also highlighted her other favorite tracks: “Magic,” “Suddenly” and finally, “Have You Never Been Mellow” for showcasing “her beautiful airy tone and signature sound.” “And then there was Grease. I was obsessed,” she wrote. I first fell in love with...
