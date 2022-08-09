ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes County, GA

Wilkes County farm fine points to complaints on farm-sprayed waste

By The Associated Press
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32H2vk_0hAalMU500

WASHINGTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia dairy farm has been fined after a release of food waste caused a fish kill, a rare instance of government getting involved with a practice that counties can’t regulate despite chronic complaints from residents.

Georgia Environmental Protection Division fined McAvoy Farms, also known as Mar Leta Farms, $5,000 after nearly 1,700 fish died in the Little River in Wilkes County on June 16.

The division found that 1.2 million gallons of sludge and other food byproducts overflowed a lagoon into a farm pond and then to a creek over a six-week period.

Farmers accept the byproducts as what’s called a soil amendment, which can be used in place of traditional fertilizer. But critics call it industrial waste because it’s made up of byproducts from poultry and other food processing plants, waste such as chicken blood or water used to rinse equipment.

“Really, this is not to us a farm product,” Wilkes County Commission Chairman Sam Moore told the television station. “This is an industrial waste product that they’re really dumping on these rural counties.”

Farmers are often paid to accept the byproducts. At McAvoy Farms, records show the waste came from Nestle Purina’s pet food plant in Hartwell, where the liquid had been used to clean and rinse tanks and equipment.

Jeff Johnson, a Wilkes County neighbor of the dairy farm, said the smell is putrid, makes his eyes waters and has attracted a plague of flies.

“It’s like you washed out the bottom of a trash can,” he said. “A very foul trash can.”

ALSO ON WJBF: Dublin man charged after shots fired at football game in Johnson County, Ga.

Johnson said it’s the first time he’s had to put out fly traps and fly strips in the 23 years he’s lived there.

State rules require a soil amendment be tilled under the soil within an hour of application, but Johnson said it was sprayed onto fields and left to run off.

“If it had been plowed in, there wouldn’t be much of an issue at all,” he said. “But it wasn’t done that way from the very beginning.”

The state ordered the farm to stop taking the material and remove “all liquids and sludge from the tributaries on your property.” The farm did not respond to a request for comment.

Moore and Oglethorpe County Commission Chairman Jay Paul said complaints about soil amendment are the top complaint they get from constituents in the neighboring counties east of Athens. They also say they’re worried because they don’t know what’s in the waste.

“If this stuff has such value to it, why they having to truck it 60, 80, 100 miles away and a couple hours away and sometimes pay people to take it?” asked Paul.

But local governments can’t regulate where soil amendments are sprayed. That’s strictly a state matter.

A Department of Agriculture spokesperson said the state does not track locations, only which companies are allowed to provide the soil amendment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 2

Related
WJBF

City of Thomson looking for funding for new public space

THOMSON, Ga (WJBF)- Thomson is looking for funding for a proposed park after being denied a grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. There is about $1 million earmarked from the most recent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for this park, which may cost nearly $2 million. The park is is planned […]
THOMSON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Business
City
Dublin, GA
City
Washington, GA
City
Hartwell, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
County
Wilkes County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
wfxl.com

Biden-Harris Administration awards $49 M to support two transportation projects in Georgia

Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

What's next for McDuffie County animal shelter?

Just over two weeks ago, the McDuffie County Animal Shelter closed its doors for what was meant to be a short renovation project. Now, the future of the shelter is unclear, but the need for services has not gone away. Today, the shelter stands empty following the retirement of one...
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Moore
WRDW-TV

Piedmont Augusta updates visitor rules as COVID threat rises

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As COVID cases trend upward again, Piedmont Augusta Hospital has updated its visitation guidelines. Like other facilities in the region, the hospital formerly known as University has adjusted its polices with the ebb and flow of COVID cases in an effort to keep from spreading coronavirus.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Roadway roundup: New signal greets Columbia County drivers

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new traffic signal entered flash mode Friday on William Few Parkway at Berkley Hills Pass. Once operational, drivers will see yellow flashing lights on William Few Parkway and red flashing lights on Berkley Hills Pass and Georgia Pine Trail. Flashing yellow means to proceed with...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

4-year detours scheduled for parts of North Augusta’s Greeneway

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The Savannah River bridge will soon be deconstructed and rebuilt. When finished, the Greeneway in North Augusta will be connected to the new bridge. There will be detours in place while the changes are being made. “We’ll come over here to the Greeneway from Aiken,” Steve Rich shared with NewsChannel […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farm#Fertilizer#Food Waste#Wilkes County Commission#Nestle Purina
WRDW-TV

Clogged pipe causes 10,000-gallon sewage spill in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A clogged sewer overflowed at the Euchee Creek Walking Trails, spilling more than 10,000 gallons of wastewater and leading to a big cleanup. The overflow happened around 9:40 a.m. Thursday due to a clog of rags and grease, according to the city of Grovetown. Much of...
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Commissioners hear concerns from residents at committee meeting

Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- Plenty of concerns from people all over Augusta inside ​the  commission chamber. “now, if something else happens where does that leave me “  said Resident who lives on Ellis street.  A long time problem of flooding and  mold from a pipe drainage on Calhoun expressway is causing damage to homes on Ellis street. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WRDW-TV

Georgia abortion laws impact Augusta movie industry

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last few years, we’ve seen how big Georgia’s film industry is firsthand. From Clint Eastwood and Mel Gibson filming downtown to Suicide Squad filming scenes at the old jail. Atlanta has always been a hot spot for films, and Tyler Perry studios...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County parents raise concern about crowded buses

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A video appears to show an overcrowded Columbia County school bus sent to us by concerned parents. One parent sent us the response from the school district saying they are working to level bus loads as quickly as possible. They say it’s a challenging process, and hopefully, there will be daily improvements.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

13th Street Bridge set to be constructed in 2025

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Officials in Downtown Augusta and North Augusta have big plans for the 13th Street bridge that will connect the two cities. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the current bridge is structurally deficient and needs repairing. In 2025, The DOT will begin construction on a replacement...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy