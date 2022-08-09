Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Why the World's Smartest Investors Are Selling This Crypto Stock
Coinbase got hit with not one but two investigations from the SEC. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold more than 1 million Coinbase shares in response. The company faces an uphill battle with U.S. regulators and that could spell trouble for the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
cryptobriefing.com
SEC, CFTC Want Private Funds to Report Crypto Holdings
The Securities and Exchange Commission has issued a proposal that would require large private wealth managers to report their crypto holdings. The Commodity Future Trading Commission is also weighing supporting the update. The move is part of a larger effort to increase regulatory oversight over a furtive marketplace. Despite ongoing...
blockworks.co
Private Funds Would Have To Disclose Crypto Under SEC, CFTC Proposal
Regulators are considering requiring private funds with at least $500 million to disclose crypto holdings, leveraged positions, among other things. In an effort to better monitor what US regulators perceive as systemic risks, the SEC is moving to get more insight into the dealings of private funds open to accredited investors.
Ars Technica
Crypto and the US government are headed for a decisive showdown
If you have paid casual attention to crypto news over the past few years, you probably have a sense that the crypto market is unregulated—a tech-driven Wild West in which the rules of traditional finance do not apply. If you were Ishan Wahi, however, you would probably not have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says ‘the more regulation there is for crypto, the better it is for Coinbase’
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on an Aug. 9 earnings call that the company is keen to see “common sense frameworks for regulation” next year within the United States. Armstrong said there has been “great progress” for crypto regulation over the past year and that “the more regulation there is for crypto, the better it is for Coinbase.”
SEC To Require Crypto Exposure Report From Hedge Funds – WallStreetJournal
The U.S. SEC could launch a new policy for hedge funds as crypto adoption grows. Hedge funds might soon be required to report on their exposure to cryptocurrencies. Such firms would do so through the so-called Form PF. Gary Gensler said the move could provide more insight into the operations...
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase staking product under SEC investigation
Coinbase confirmed that the U.S. SEC is investigating some of its products, including staking. The exchange disclosed this information in its quarterly report stating,. “The Company has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the [U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission] for documents and information about certain customer programs, operations, and existing and intended future products, including the Company’s processes for listing assets, the classification of certain listed assets, its staking programs, and its stablecoin and yield-generating products.”
blockworks.co
SEC Investigating Coinbase Over Crypto Offerings, Listing Process
Coinbase said it has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the SEC that seeks information on select products. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued subpoenas from Coinbase for documents and information relating to its crypto products. Coinbase (COIN), a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq exchange, said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
Coinbase Under SEC Scrutiny Over Its Crypto-Staking Programs
Staking is key source of non-trading revenue for the exchange. Company is ‘committed to productive discussion with the SEC’. over its staking programs, which allow users to earn rewards for holding certain cryptocurrencies. The company “has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the SEC for documents and information about...
blockworks.co
SEC Orders Crypto Startup To Register ICO Tokens or Face $31M Fine
SEC regulators found crypto startup Bloom promoted its tokens as investment contracts, legally qualifying them as securities. Crypto startup Bloom Protocol has been ordered by the SEC to register its tokens or face a $31 million fine. The regulator issued a cease-and-desist order to the company on Tuesday, accusing it...
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
Coinbase Faces SEC Probe Over Token Listings, Staking and Yield Products
Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN said it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over a number of its products. What Happened: The company in its most recent quarterly report stated that it received investigative subpoenas from the SEC for documents and information about certain customer programs, operations and existing and future products.
pymnts.com
SEC, CFTC Weigh New Hedge Fund Crypto Reporting Rules
Federal regulators are set to issue a proposal that would — among other things — require large hedge funds to reveal their cryptocurrency exposure. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted Wednesday (Aug. 10) to propose amendments to Form PF, a confidential reporting form. "The amendments, which...
College football rankings: Predicting the AP Top 25 preseason poll
We're inside a month before the kickoff of the 2022 college football season and that means one thing — our first look at the AP Top 25 preseason rankings. Georgia is the defending national champion in the most recent College Football Playoff, and should be well in the mix to compete for ...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Posts $1 Billion Net Loss in Q2, Stock Tumbles
Coinbase stock is down 10% today, falling by more than 4% in after hours trading following an underwhelming earnings report for the second quarter of the year. Coinbase underperformed compared to analyst expectations, posting $808.3 million in revenue for Q2 compared to an estimated $832.2 million that would be brought in by the cryptocurrency exchange.
Comments / 0