Read full article on original website
#fblessatlast#
4d ago
This is why good teachers are dropping like flies… I can’t imagine this loser teaching kids in a classroom
Reply
26
Franklin Loll
2d ago
Democrats say antifa doesn't exist. constantly there's proof it does exist.
Reply(1)
8
Chris Castro
2d ago
he's probably going to Seattle to teach they welcome all that over there
Reply(1)
7
Related
People
Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans
A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
Federal judge sides with Wisconsin middle school where teachers asked students how they would 'punish' a slave
A judge dismissed a suit over a Wisconsin middle school's assignment about how to "punish" a slave. Two parents sued the district last year, saying the assignment violated their kids' civil rights. Public outcry over the incident ultimately led three teachers to resign.
Florida Tells Schools To Ignore Federal Instruction To Include Instruction on Gender Identity in Classrooms
Will Biden revoke funding for school lunches as threatened?. On July 28, Florida's Education Commissioner - Manny Diaz Jr - issued an instruction to schools in the state that they should ignore federal government guidance to continue teaching of gender identity and related subjects in classrooms.
Washington Examiner
Biden's Title IX guidance would force schools to choose between indoctrinating or feeding students
The Biden administration’s new Title IX guidance, released last month, is a radical and almost certainly unconstitutional distortion of the original statute — one that threatens free speech, due process, women’s rights, and even parental rights. It even threatens schools’ ability to provide for and feed students in need.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Tennessee college alumni lobby to remove Supreme Court Justice Barrett from school's 'hall of fame'
An alumni group at Rhodes College created a petition for the school to remove Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett from the school's "Hall of Fame" because of her vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. The petition was created by Rhodes College Alumni for Reproductive Rights and is being sent...
Texas Official Admits Beloved Black Principal Was Fired for Being Against Racism
A member of a school board in Texas has said the quiet part out loud, admitting that a beloved Black high school principal who shared his stance on racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death was pushed out of the job for being a “total activist.”. Dr....
Ryan Kelley, Arrested For Jan. 6 Involvement, Loses GOP Nomination For Michigan Governor
Trump-endorsed Tudor Dixon ultimately won, but Kelley briefly surged in the race — after his arrest.
RELATED PEOPLE
Clarence Thomas Quits Teaching Law School Seminar After Students Demand His Removal
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has canceled plans to teach a seminar this fall at George Washington University’s law amid student outcry. The post Clarence Thomas Quits Teaching Law School Seminar After Students Demand His Removal appeared first on NewsOne.
Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school
A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
Entire police force quits over manager who held 'progressively responsible positions'
The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
Arizona mayor on migrant surge: If DC needs National Guard, imagine what's happening in small border towns
Yuma, Arizona mayor Douglas Nicholls called out the Washington D.C. mayor for complaining about the influx of illegal immigrants in her city as Texas continues to send busses of migrants to the nation's capital. Mayor Douglas Nicholls joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to address how the federal government has failed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vice President Kamala Harris Claims That Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Stops Teachers From Being “Able To Love Openly”
On July 24 an interview between Brian Tyler Cohen and Vice President Kamala Harris was published on YouTube. The channel's 1.38 million subscribers were able to hear the Vice President's thoughts on many of the current issues facing the country, as well as a critique of recent initiatives and legislative changes enacted in Republican-led states.
Teacher Sparks Debate After Showing Empty Classroom: 'We Buy Everything'
"How do [people] expect me to *want* to finish my degree if this is what's waiting for me," one viewer commented.
U.S. Teacher Shortage Is So Bad Some Districts Are Trying Four-Day Weeks
America’s schools are in crisis, with some districts facing tremendous staffing shortages as the fall creeps closer. “I have never seen it this bad,” the executive director of the School Superintendents Association said. “Right now, it’s number one on the list of issues.” While it’s unclear precisely how many classrooms are without teachers, local reports indicate shortages ranging from the hundreds to the thousands. In Houston, Texas, alone, the five biggest districts are all saying that anywhere from 200 to 1,000 positions remain unfilled. The Washington Post reported that experts attribute the crisis to a number of factors, including pandemic burnout, low pay, and a newly virulent school culture war that has left many educators feeling unappreciated. Districts are employing a number of band-aid fixes, from higher wages to ballooning class sizes. And some areas are getting creative, ranging from a four-day school week to having veterans with zero teaching experience lead classrooms.Read it at The Washington Post
thecentersquare.com
Virginia school board members back firing of teacher over pronoun dispute
(The Center Square) – Eight school board members from five school divisions filed a brief with the Virginia Supreme Court in support of West Point Public Schools after the district fired a teacher who refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns. High school French teacher Peter Vlaming lost...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
White pupils are now least likely to go to university after drive to make intakes more diverse
White pupils are the ethnic group least likely to attend a top university for the first time, following a national drive to make intakes more diverse. Department for Education statistics show 10.5 per cent of white youngsters are at an elite university, the smallest proportion of any ethnic group. Historically,...
Florida is now the first state in the United States to have its own unit focused on election fraud
In the United States, no state has ever had its own unit that is solemnly focused on attending to matters that are related to election fraud. That was until Governor DeSantis signed one into power in Florida.
There's a 50-50 chance states will call for a constitutional convention within 5 years: conservative legal scholar
Almost 20 GOP-led states have passed a powerful and well-funded group's call for a new constitutional convention, and the 2022 midterms are pivotal.
At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
Fox News
777K+
Followers
174K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 20