ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Be Super Thirsty For Megan Thee Stallion

By Matty Willz
100.3 RNB AND HIP-HOP
100.3 RNB AND HIP-HOP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LaQgQ_0hAakyY800

The Rock/Megan Thee Stallion

Pardison Fontaine might want to hit the weight room.

They say you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. In a recent interview, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was certainly shooting for the stars.

Or was he?

Keep scrolling to see the video.

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘Z1079’ TO 71007!

While out promoting the new animated film Super Pets, which co-stars Kevin Hart, Johnson was asked if he’d ever want to be anyone’s pet. With zero hesitation Johnson responded with three words…. “Meg Thee Stallion”.

While the internet ate it up and Kevin Hart certainly had a nice laugh, Meg’s boyfriend Pardison Fontaine posted his response on Twitter.

For the record, Johnson has been married for three years to Lauren Hashian.

Meg has yet to respond, though it seems as if her boyfriend isn’t taking The Rock’s comments too seriously.

What do you think? Is Johnson’s comment all in good fun? Or do you think there’s something more going on here? Check out the video and let us know what you think!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

The Latest:

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance

The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
THEATER & DANCE
Bossip

Yung Miami Shuts Down Rumors Of Her Relationship With Diddy Being All For Clout

Yung Miami has seen the shade online about her relationship with Diddy and shut it down real quick!. People on Twitter accused the City Girl of being in a relationship with Diddy for clout and believe the relationship is a PR stunt. Caresha’s response to this…“Wtf I look like being in a “PR RELATIONSHIP” y’all say anything! I’m a fr hood b**** foh.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Lauren Hashian
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Brent Faiyaz
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Pardison Fontaine
Person
Kevin Hart
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son

Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Joins Forces With Future For “Pressurelicious”

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her first new release since the Hot Girl Summer solstice. The Houston rapper enlisted Future for “Pressurelicious,” which dropped on Thursday night (July 21) after she confirmed its leak on social media. On the HitKidd-produced single, Megan Thee Stallion and Future take turns...
MUSIC
HelloBeautiful

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Classic Tattoo Nails

Megan Thee Stallion is one of our favorite over the top nail design queens and she recently took to Instagram to show off her latest look that we’re swooning over. Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her long, coffin shapped claws that a clasic tattoo look paint job. She accentuated the look with rhinestones on each nail and added blinged out rings on her fingers to match her sparkly accessories.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Thirsty#Super Pets#Rock
Pitchfork

Megan Thee Stallion Guest Stars in P-Valley: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion made a guest appearance on tonight’s episode of the Starz show P-Valley, starring in the role of Tina Snow. The TV show, about a strip club in the Mississippi Delta, wraps its second season next week. Below, watch clips from Megan’s performance with Lil Murda at the Pynk strip club.
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Called Out By UK Rapper Lady Leshurr Over 'Cheap Ass Weave' Song

Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Dramatic Funeral Teaser For "Traumazine"

She just turned heads with her latest L.A. Leakers freestyle and now Megan Thee Stallion is back with yet another update about her forthcoming project. Megan blazed through her bars during her visit to Power 106 in Los Angeles, and she's been more visible on social media now that she has begun sharing tidbits about her project. She's already teased the Sauce Walka would make an appearance along with several of her female rapping peers, and now Megan is giving a hint at what fans can expect from her record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

DJ Khaled Confirms Jay-Z Will Appear on New Album ‘God Did’

DJ Khaled confirmed in his signature highly energized fashion that he’s secured yet another verse from Jay-Z for his forthcoming album God Did. Khaled shared a carousel of photos on Instagram that included a pic of Roc Nation executive Lenny “Kodak Lens” Santiago, and a series of shocked reactions from the We The Best CEO after he heard the verse in question. SZA shared in Khaled’s excitement by commenting, “oh my actual fucking God.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
XXL Mag

Joe Budden Says Jay-Z Wanted $250,000 to Be on ‘Pump It Up’ Remix

Jay-Z recently said he doesn't charge to appear on tracks these day, but that wasn't the case nearly 20 years ago, according to Joe Budden. The rapper-turned-podcaster recently appeared on Queenzflip and DJ G Money's Flip Da Script Podcast for an episode that aired on Monday (July 18). Joe shared his account of Jay-Z quoting his A&R a price of $250,000 to hop on the remix of Joe's 2003 hit song "Pump It Up."
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s new L.A. Leakers freestyle

It’s been nearly three years since Megan The Stallion’s iconic L.A. Leakers freestyle to the beat of 2Pac and Snoop Dogg’s “2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted.” Today, she stepped into the booth with Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk once more to reassert her chops, this time over Warren G’s “Regulate” beat. Though nothing could top G and Nate Dogg’s original treatment of the track, Meg honored the late legend by pulling no punches in her own rendition.
MUSIC
Vibe

Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Restructured His Contract After ‘Verzuz’ Win

Click here to read the full article. Participating in the iconic Verzuz battle between The Lox and Dipset has proven to be lucrative for Jadakiss. In an interview with Complex, the rapper discussed the impact of that night, mentioning that even Def Jam Records was forced to rethink their business. “My numbers went up for hostings and walkthroughs, for shows, and TV cameos. Just in general, my numbers went up,” Jadakiss expressed. “It also showed Def Jam that they got to do the right thing [and] restructure my contract. It really showed the world my true worth, what I can do.”More...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Idris Elba Reveals How He Landed On Jay-Z’s ‘American Gangster’ Album

Click here to read the full article. Idris Elba has finally disclosed how he managed to land on Jay-Z’s American Gangster during a recent visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. When asked how the actor managed to appear on the rapper’s 2007 LP, Elba basically narrowed it down to his hustle.  “I was in American Gangster, and at the time, I heard Jay was about to do an album associated with the film. And I was like, ‘I need to get on that,'” the English actor enthusiastically recalled. “I wrote this long poem [and] we put it to a beat. And...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Busta Rhymes To Be Celebrated As A BMI Icon At The 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

This year’s ceremony held at LIV Nightclub in Miami also highlights the top songwriters, producers, and publishers in the music industry. BMI will celebrate the legendary rapper, songwriter, producer and actor Busta Rhymes with the Icon Award at its 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on September 7. The ceremony, held at...
MUSIC
BET

Finally! Ari Lennox Announces New Album Completion

Award-winning R&B singer Ari Lennox is about to bless our ears with new music! On Wednesday (Aug. 10), the "Shea Butter Baby," singer informed followers on Twitter that her new album is finally done. Lennox, who was the first female artist to be signed to J. Cole's record label, Dreamville...
CELEBRITIES
100.3 RNB AND HIP-HOP

100.3 RNB AND HIP-HOP

19
Followers
204
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Philly's R&B and Hip-Hop

 https://rnbphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy