Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual

ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2 nd .

According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she was approached by a man whose actions, questions, and comments caused her to become frightened.

The man may be of local origin, but that information is uncertain at this time.

The man is described as Caucasian in his early 30s, clean cut with short dark hair. He was wearing a hat, shorts, and a polo shirt, and was driving a 4-door sedan car, possibly a Buick.

Police would like to identify and speak with the man in question and are asking that if anyone witnessed the incident or may have video surveillance footage of the area to please 315-363-2323. Information can also be emailed to CID Sgt. Mike Burgess at mburgess@oneidacity.com .

You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website , by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.