Eater

9 Miami Spice Brunch Menus Worthy of a Try

Miami Spice is here, with three-course dining deals at nearly 200 restaurants throughout Miami-Dade. The promotion will run through September 30 and will feature Miami’s favorite meal, brunch, as an enjoyable three-course option for a fixed-price cost of only $28 per person. This year’s list of participants includes a...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
worldredeye.com

Miami is Healing Through Psychedelic Medicine

Miami, FL – August 11, 2022 – What was once a largely unexplored and frowned upon realm in science has now taken the front seat in medicine: Psychedelic medicine is a topic of discussion amongst medical professionals throughout the world, and more recently in Miami. The re-emergence of...
MIAMI, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Top 6 Epic Road Trip Ideas From Miami You Must Consider Now

Travel Attractions – Epic Road Trips Ideas from Miami, USA. From historic architecture to picturesque beach towns, here are some epic road trip ideas. Explore these beautiful destinations with your car! And don’t forget to pack your sunscreen! Because there are some breathtaking destinations on the way!. Read...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Timpano Las Olas finally ready to flex mussels again in downtown Fort Lauderdale

After sitting empty for nearly 30 months since the emergence of the pandemic, longtime downtown Fort Lauderdale dining hot spot Timpano is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 25 after an extraordinary renovation that eliminates nearly every memory of the old space. Remain calm — Timpano’s famed roasted mussels are back. But that is about the only thing you may recognize in the new space. The 292-seat ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
winespectator.com

Restaurant Spotlight: Santorini by Georgios

Georgios Vogiatzis is on the phone with farmers in Greece on a daily basis, telling them how he wants his vegetables sourced and when he needs a new shipment of feta cheese. It's how he ensures quality ingredients at Santorini by Georgios, a new Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner he opened in Miami Beach in 2015.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: FK Your Diet in Sunrise, plus another NY cafe debuts in SoFlo

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Kahve Coffee, Fort Lauderdale The first South Florida offshoot of this Hell’s Kitchen-spawned cafe opened in July behind the Gateway Shopping ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac Closes

Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac has closed. According to Yelp and staffers at the local bagel chain’s other locations, the 8217 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac Town Square is no longer serving customers. The reason for the closure was not clear Thursday. In July, the restaurant was temporarily shut...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Ramen Lab Eatery in West Boca, Greek Guys Souvlaki in Fort Lauderdale & more

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Ramen Lab Eatery, West Boca Raton This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, replacing the former Rotelli. The noodle house will sport a different design than ...
BOCA RATON, FL
tamaractalk.com

New Joint in North Lauderdale Has the “Best Wings in Town”

A new restaurant in North Lauderdale offers much more than finger-licking good wings. KC’s Wing House & Sports Lounge hopes to become the neighborhood hangout spot, with pool tables, entertainment, and a diverse menu. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is held on Thursday, August 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., with...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
liveforlivemusic.com

North Beach Music Festival Reveals 2022 Daily Lineups

North Beach Music Festival has revealed the daily lineups for its second year, set to take place December 9th–11th, 2022 at the Miami Beach Bandshell and adjacent Bandshell Park in Miami Beach, FL. The festival also announced single-day and two-day tickets will be available starting tomorrow, Friday, August 12th via the festival website.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
PLANetizen

Miami Rapid Transit Project Moves Forward

According to an article in The Next Miami, Miami-Dade County has issued the draft environmental study for a rapid transit line that would connect downtown Miami and Miami Beach as part of the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit (SMART) Program. “The study covers the Beach Corridor Trunkline from the existing Metromover system in Downtown Miami to 5th Street and Washington Avenue in the City of Miami Beach.”
MIAMI, FL
QSR magazine

Miami Food Hall The Lincoln Eatery Opens First Barbecue Concept

The Lincoln Eatery, Miami’s No.1 food hall, as recently listed by the Miami New Times, announces the grand opening of its first barbecue concept, BBQ & Craft Company. As the first barbecue hotspot in Miami Beach, the concept will be serving up traditional BBQ items featuring pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken wings, ribs and more.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Miami: 7 Spectacular Hidden Gems In Miami You Must Visit.

There are many hidden gems to explore when visiting Miami. From secluded state parks to quirky restaurants to fascinating fan art museums, there are plenty of activities and attractions to please any visitor. Use a Miami packing list to plan your trip, pack your bags, and explore all the hidden...
Thrillist

Miami's Newest Waterfront Restaurant Bayshore Club Has Made Its Debut

Arriving for your meal by boat is always such a Miami flex, and now there’s another dock and dine opportunity you can add to your list with the opening of Bayshore Club. Grove Bay Hospitality Group has opened their newest venture, and this time they’re back in The Grove (Coconut Grove, that is) bringing new life to a beloved Miami institution. Bayshore Club has opened its doors in the same space that once housed the iconic Scotty’s Landing.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

2 Brazilian churrascarias set their sights on Fort Lauderdale. Who has the mightiest meats?

Brazilian churrascarias — with their rodizio-style bonanza of meat — are taking over the Fort Lauderdale steakhouse scene. Lasso Gaucho, an independent churrascaria created by four veteran steakhouse operators, debuted July 27 at 2457 E. Sunrise Blvd., across the street from The Galleria mall. Two miles south downtown, Fogo de Chão, a long-running international chain, is scheduled to open Aug. ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Broward approves film, TV incentives to spur growth

FORT LAUDERDALE - From the crime drama "The Glades" to the long-running cable series "Burn Notice," South Florida is no stranger to film and television productions. But now Broward County is on the verge of becoming a breakout star.On Tuesday, key players in the effort to bolster the film industry met at the county commission chambers in the government center. "We are in the planning stages of planting a huge flag in South Florida," said DJ Viola. Viola is a Hollywood producer and director and a major player in Broward's ambitious plan.He is working to create a massive production site much like the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help

Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
FLORIDA STATE

