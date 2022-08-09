Read full article on original website
How Do You Avoid Paying Pesky ATM Fees?
The average ATM fee is about $3, but some machines impose heftier surcharges of $5 or more. Illustration by Ken Lyons/The Penny Hoarder. Do you hate ATM fees? Well, you’re not alone. Paying money to access your own money is frustrating to say the least. The average ATM fee...
Should You Buy a Car Before the EV Tax Credit Changes?
The Inflation Reduction Act could help you save more on an electric vehicle — but qualifying for the ev tax credit could also get more complicated. The economic package, which addresses health care costs, climate change and taxes on corporations, passed in both the Senate and House this week.
