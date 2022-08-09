TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's top environmental officer says the state is not ready for the worsening effects of climate change and rising seas. Testifying Thursday to a joint state Senate-Assembly panel on coastal issues, Shawn LaTourette, the commissioner of Environmental Protection, said New Jersey is not where it needs to be in the face of a warming planet and rising seas.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO