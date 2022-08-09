Read full article on original website
Related
seattlepi.com
Police reform advocates call for meeting on new regulations
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Greater transparency is needed before Maryland settles on any eligibility requirements regarding who can serve on local police accountability boards, advocates for police reform in Maryland said Wednesday. Advocates criticized regulations proposed by the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission for police accountability boards and...
seattlepi.com
Arizona county that saw election snafu to waive city costs
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona county where the Aug. 2 primary election was beset with multiple issues that led to the firing of its election director will waive the costs for running municipal elections in 11 cities and towns and plans to hire an outside election expert to review what went wrong.
seattlepi.com
Newsom picks 1st Latina state Supreme Court chief justice
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday nominated Patricia Guerrero to be the state's next chief justice, picking the daughter of Mexican immigrants to lead the nation's largest judicial system. Guerrero, 50, would replace Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who will step down once her term ends...
seattlepi.com
California governor wants to extend nuclear plant's life
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing to extend the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by at least five to 10 years to maintain reliable power supplies in the climate change era. A draft bill obtained Friday by The Associated Press...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seattlepi.com
Environmental officer says NJ needs climate change plan
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's top environmental officer says the state is not ready for the worsening effects of climate change and rising seas. Testifying Thursday to a joint state Senate-Assembly panel on coastal issues, Shawn LaTourette, the commissioner of Environmental Protection, said New Jersey is not where it needs to be in the face of a warming planet and rising seas.
seattlepi.com
Lack of jurors forces delay in Alabama double murder trial
OZARK, Ala. (AP) — A judge rescheduled the trial of an Alabama trucker charged with murder in the killings of two teenagers in 1999 after too few jurors showed up for the start of the case. Dale County Circuit Court Judge William H. Filmore delayed the trial of Coley...
seattlepi.com
Hawaii teen dies, brother missing after both swept at sea
PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has died and his 14-year-old brother remained missing after they were swept away while swimming off a remote beach on Hawaii's Big Island, according to police. Rescuers responded Thursday to a report of multiple swimmers in distress at Haena Beach, also known...
seattlepi.com
Humane Society of Midland County to benefit from Great Lakes Beer Festival
More than 60 craft breweries all under one roof at Dow Diamond in Midland — sounds like a pawfect Saturday afternoon. Volunteering at the first annual Great Lakes Beer Festival will benefit the Humane Society of Midland County. The Great Lakes Beer Festival, sponsored by the Michigan Brew Trail...
Comments / 0