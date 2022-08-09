ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee business owners encouraged to be aware of new scam alert

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new scam alert for Tennessee business owners -- according to the Secretary of State's Office, businesses across the state have received a misleading mailer. The company goes by the name of "Tennessee Certificate of Existence Filing Company." It claims businesses are required to pay...
Federal dollars to replace Wilcox Boulevard Bridge in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — At long last, work to replace a dilapidated bridge on Wilcox Boulevard will start soon, which is good news for many residents in east Chattanooga. About $25 million in federal funds will help crews in Chattanooga replace the Wilcox Street Bridge. City officials made the news...
Federal grant to create electric vehicle 'testbed' in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga will soon be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle “living testbed,” thanks to $9.2 million in federal funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). The university says the money will...
Singer Michelle Branch arrested on domestic assault in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Grammy Award-winning singer Michelle Branch has been arrested on domestic assault charges for slapping her husband after police were called to a residence for domestic disturbance early Thursday morning. According to an affidavit, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) responded to the call around 2:08...
