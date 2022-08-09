Read full article on original website
Tennessee business owners encouraged to be aware of new scam alert
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new scam alert for Tennessee business owners -- according to the Secretary of State's Office, businesses across the state have received a misleading mailer. The company goes by the name of "Tennessee Certificate of Existence Filing Company." It claims businesses are required to pay...
Federal dollars to replace Wilcox Boulevard Bridge in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — At long last, work to replace a dilapidated bridge on Wilcox Boulevard will start soon, which is good news for many residents in east Chattanooga. About $25 million in federal funds will help crews in Chattanooga replace the Wilcox Street Bridge. City officials made the news...
Federal grant to create electric vehicle 'testbed' in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga will soon be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle “living testbed,” thanks to $9.2 million in federal funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). The university says the money will...
Singer Michelle Branch arrested on domestic assault in Davidson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Grammy Award-winning singer Michelle Branch has been arrested on domestic assault charges for slapping her husband after police were called to a residence for domestic disturbance early Thursday morning. According to an affidavit, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) responded to the call around 2:08...
Charter buses of migrants in Chattanooga legally seeking asylum, says city chief of staff
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The city's chief of staff says the charter buses of migrants coming to Chattanooga are legally seeking asylum. The following statement may be attributed to Joda Thongnopnua, chief of staff for the City of Chattanooga:. "We are aware that Chattanooga is apparently a stopping point...
School board member: Grundy County elementary school didn't need to close this school year
Nearly 100 years of history in Palmer Elementary, a school with 115 students. A walk around the buildings with Grundy County board member Michelle Travis feels tragic, as the history seems to disappear every moment the building isn't in use. Travis points out the unlocked doors, left-on lights and pulled...
