Mora County, NM

Rio Grande Sun

Driver Abandons Vehicle after Collision Near Hernandez Elementary

An unidentified driver abandoned a vehicle after a collision on US 84/285 near Hernandez Elementary Thursday afternoon, state police said. The collision left two white pickup trucks overturned, one in the ditch on the east side of the highway and the other on the shoulder of the road. New Mexico...
HERNANDEZ, NM
KRQE News 13

One dead in Mora County after driving onto flooded road

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal incident Sunday night in Mora County. Police say a vehicle drove onto a flooded road on NM 434. The victim has not been identified. Police say the investigation is still ongoing. No other information about the incident has been released at this time.
MORA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Vegas woman sentenced for 2019 murder of her boyfriend

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Doane, 52, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of Nickolas Wells. According to court documents, Doane and Wells were in a relationship and got into a fight. That's when they say Doane shot Wells in the face. Police say she called dispatch and admitted to shooting him. […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
County
Mora County, NM
KRQE News 13

Police find man shot to death at a Santa Fe park

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are investigating a death at Ragle Park Wednesday. Police say around 4:37 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to the park for a man down call. Officials say when officers arrived at the park they found a man who had suffered what police say was at least one fatal gunshot […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What's happening around New Mexico August 12 – August 18

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 12 – Aug. 18 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Governor Grisham Will Raise Veterans' Banners despite the Santa Fe City's Council's Delayed Action

"Thanks to some help from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, banners meant to honor Santa Fe's veterans are close to having a new home in the City Different, signaling the potential end of months of speculation over the fate of the popular program. The Santa Fe City Council was poised to vote Wednesday night on a resolution which would allow the banners to be erected in the Railyard District, around the Plaza and on Guadalupe Street. But the council opted to postpone the vote until councilors could get additional information about location availability and to iron out concerns the new resolution would supersede the old resolution and, by doing so, prevent the city from installing the banners on Cerrillos Road." —Sean P. Thomas.
SANTA FE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Have a fair time, go art hopping in Questa, scare yourself at the Las Cruces Railroad Museum, spice up your life at the Chile the Kid Wine & Beer Festival, watch comedy bloom at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden. 1 Have a fair time. Stars, Stripes, and Summer Nights is...
QUESTA, NM
KRQE News 13

Taxpayers in New Mexico disaster areas get deadline extension

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is extending filing dates for taxpayers in seven New Mexico counties affected by wildfires and flooding. Taxpayers in Colfax, Lincoln, Los Alamos, Mora, Sandoval, San Miguel and Valencia Counties qualify for the extended filing dates. According to a news release, personal and corporate income tax […]
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Police seize thousands of fentanyl pills

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested two Santa Fe residents and seized thousands of fentanyl pills. 38-year-old Leandro Anaya and 33-year-old Letasha Montoya were arrested on July 6, after an NMSP officer observed suspicious behavior outside an auto shop. NMSP says the officer was surveilling Cooks Rd in Santa Fe in reference […]
SANTA FE, NM

