Rio Grande Sun
Driver Abandons Vehicle after Collision Near Hernandez Elementary
An unidentified driver abandoned a vehicle after a collision on US 84/285 near Hernandez Elementary Thursday afternoon, state police said. The collision left two white pickup trucks overturned, one in the ditch on the east side of the highway and the other on the shoulder of the road. New Mexico...
Man accused of driving drunk, killing passenger in Mora floodwaters
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Flash flooding from the burn scars near Mora made low water crossings deadly. That was the case for one man who was killed while trying to make it across a raging river. Now the driver of that truck is charged with killing him. Burn scars caused by the state’s largest wildfire and […]
One dead in Mora County after driving onto flooded road
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal incident Sunday night in Mora County. Police say a vehicle drove onto a flooded road on NM 434. The victim has not been identified. Police say the investigation is still ongoing. No other information about the incident has been released at this time.
Las Vegas woman sentenced for 2019 murder of her boyfriend
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Doane, 52, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of Nickolas Wells. According to court documents, Doane and Wells were in a relationship and got into a fight. That’s when they say Doane shot Wells in the face. Police say she called dispatch and admitted to shooting him. […]
Police find man shot to death at a Santa Fe park
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are investigating a death at Ragle Park Wednesday. Police say around 4:37 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to the park for a man down call. Officials say when officers arrived at the park they found a man who had suffered what police say was at least one fatal gunshot […]
Santa Fe inmate accused of tricking guards into releasing him
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility is back behind bars after being accused of tricking the guards into releasing him. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Jerry Benavidez was set to be released on August 2. However, when his name was called, Jarrod Bearden claimed to […]
40 days of clean water left in Las Vegas, city under stage 7 restrictions
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Las Vegas is dangerously close to running out of water, and is now asking people to limit their water use. People in Las Vegas knew they were running out of water, but the situation is worse than they thought. “We only have less than 40 days of water. So […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 12 – August 18
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 12 – Aug. 18 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
kunm.org
A town is running out of drinking water after wildfire contaminates supply
A city in the southwest is running out of drinking water, and it's not for lack of rainfall. Las Vegas, N.M., is watching water rush by and fill reservoirs. But because the water is running off of a giant wildfire burn scar, it's unfit to drink. From member station KUNM, Alice Fordham reports.
Opinion: Governor Grisham Will Raise Veterans' Banners despite the Santa Fe City's Council's Delayed Action
"Thanks to some help from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, banners meant to honor Santa Fe’s veterans are close to having a new home in the City Different, signaling the potential end of months of speculation over the fate of the popular program. The Santa Fe City Council was poised to vote Wednesday night on a resolution which would allow the banners to be erected in the Railyard District, around the Plaza and on Guadalupe Street. But the council opted to postpone the vote until councilors could get additional information about location availability and to iron out concerns the new resolution would supersede the old resolution and, by doing so, prevent the city from installing the banners on Cerrillos Road." —Sean P. Thomas.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Have a fair time, go art hopping in Questa, scare yourself at the Las Cruces Railroad Museum, spice up your life at the Chile the Kid Wine & Beer Festival, watch comedy bloom at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden. 1 Have a fair time. Stars, Stripes, and Summer Nights is...
Taxpayers in New Mexico disaster areas get deadline extension
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is extending filing dates for taxpayers in seven New Mexico counties affected by wildfires and flooding. Taxpayers in Colfax, Lincoln, Los Alamos, Mora, Sandoval, San Miguel and Valencia Counties qualify for the extended filing dates. According to a news release, personal and corporate income tax […]
Las Vegas declares emergency, with less than 50 days of clean water supply left
LAS VEGAS — The city of Las Vegas has declared an emergency over its water supply after the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in New Mexico history, contaminated the Gallinas River. The city relies solely on water from the river, which has been tainted with large amounts of fire-related debris and ash, according to city officials.
New Mexico State Police seize thousands of fentanyl pills
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested two Santa Fe residents and seized thousands of fentanyl pills. 38-year-old Leandro Anaya and 33-year-old Letasha Montoya were arrested on July 6, after an NMSP officer observed suspicious behavior outside an auto shop. NMSP says the officer was surveilling Cooks Rd in Santa Fe in reference […]
