Natchitoches Times
DR. JOHN MORRIS GILMER
Dr. John Morris Gilmer, “Doc”, 79, passed away Aug. 11, 2022, at home in Natchitoches just a few weeks before his 80th birthday. Family and friends are invited to an open house at his home on South Williams in Natchitoches Friday, Aug. 12 from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service with military honors will be Saturday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. at Stonewall Cemetery on Church Road in Stonewall off the Stonewall-Frierson Road (LA Hwy 3276). Park in the Salem Baptist Church parking lot.
Natchitoches Times
Wade commissioned as U.S. Army officer
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University ROTC Cadet Alex J. Wade was commissioned Friday, Aug. 12 as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Wade, a California native who grew up in Natchitoches, credited her family, friends and JROTC instructors at Natchitoches Central High School for “shaping me into the person standing before you.” In addition to thanking her academic advisors, she thanked the faculty and staff of the Department of Health and Human Performance and the Department of Military Science for their guidance and support as she completed degree and military requirements for graduation and commissioning.
19-Year-Old Jack B. Dobbs Died In A Rollover Crash On Louisiana Highway 174 (Sabine Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police reported a single motor-vehicle crash early Monday morning that claimed the life of a 19-year-old from Converse. The victim was identified as Jack B. Dobbs, 19, who was [..]
Natchitoches Times
NPSO searching for man wanted on theft charges
(Natchitoches)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance while they search for a Natchitoches man wanted on theft charges according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Detectives are currently looking for Shumichael Moore, B/M, 36, Hgt/508, Wgt/220, possibly bald with brown eyes with a last...
