ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Comments / 0

Related
arklatexweekend.com

8 fun things for this weekend: Aug. 12-14

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - FRIDAY, AUGUST 12. The Bossier Arts Council proudly hosts the opening reception for two great local artists: Bob Horne and Leah Welch. Read more about their artwork here. Location - Bossier Arts Council, 630 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City. Brian Regan. 7:00pm. The comedy legend comes...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Natchitoches Times

DR. JOHN MORRIS GILMER

Dr. John Morris Gilmer, “Doc”, 79, passed away Aug. 11, 2022, at home in Natchitoches just a few weeks before his 80th birthday. Family and friends are invited to an open house at his home on South Williams in Natchitoches Friday, Aug. 12 from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service with military honors will be Saturday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. at Stonewall Cemetery on Church Road in Stonewall off the Stonewall-Frierson Road (LA Hwy 3276). Park in the Salem Baptist Church parking lot.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Wade commissioned as U.S. Army officer

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University ROTC Cadet Alex J. Wade was commissioned Friday, Aug. 12 as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Wade, a California native who grew up in Natchitoches, credited her family, friends and JROTC instructors at Natchitoches Central High School for “shaping me into the person standing before you.” In addition to thanking her academic advisors, she thanked the faculty and staff of the Department of Health and Human Performance and the Department of Military Science for their guidance and support as she completed degree and military requirements for graduation and commissioning.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Natchitoches, LA
Lifestyle
City
Natchitoches, LA
Natchitoches, LA
Food & Drinks
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
kalb.com

RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Cowboy Church on Hwy 28 East, discovered on Wednesday that the church had been vandalized. The church’s glass entry door was damaged, along with two double pane glass windows. RPSO said whoever committed the...
PINEVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Emotions run high at LPPJ meeting

Tuesday night’s monthly Lincoln Parish Police Jury meeting turned into another debate over concerns about the direction of the parish’s ambulance and rescue services starting Jan. 1 when the current contract with the Ruston Fire Department ends. Numerous parish residents showed up at Tuesday’s meeting to voice their...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Meat Pies#Soul Food#Louisiana Purchase#Whiskey#Food Drink#Performance Info#Havingfun#Mariner#Restaurant Located
Natchitoches Times

NPSO searching for man wanted on theft charges

(Natchitoches)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance while they search for a Natchitoches man wanted on theft charges according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Detectives are currently looking for Shumichael Moore, B/M, 36, Hgt/508, Wgt/220, possibly bald with brown eyes with a last...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

APD addresses of suspected animal cruelty

Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is aware of a video circulating online of Tina Frey involving suspected animal cruelty. Ms. Frey is not and has not been employed by the Alexandria Police Department. The matter is currently under investigation by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kalb.com

Two hours into testimony during murder trial, Ebony Sonnier changes plea

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two hours into testimony of the first full day of her trial, Ebony Sonnier, 36 of Alexandria, decided to change her plea. Sonnier, who had been charged in an amended indictment with two counts of first-degree murder and a count of accessory after the fact, entered an Alford plea to two counts of manslaughter and a count of accessory after the fact. Essentially, the plea meant that she was not admitting guilt, but accepting the offer because it was in her best interest.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

APD searches for murder suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is requesting public assistance to locate a man wanted in connection with a homicide Monday night on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street. Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Street closure, all-way stop announced

Louisiana Tech has announced a pedestrian path that will be closed through the first weekend of September. The pedestrian pathway bridge over the railroad tracks between Railroad and Western Street will be closed to travel through Labor Day Weekend. This closure is to allow for continued work on the alumni brick walkway.
RUSTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy