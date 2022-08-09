ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Cheryl E Preston

Creflo Dollar comes under fire for not returning money to church members

Pastor Creflo Dollar senior pastor of World Changers Church International in College Park, Georgia— recently stated that tithing (giving 10 percent of your money to a church) is not required today. He admonished his congregation to throw away books and tapes where he taught that they should tithe. Some religious leaders are now saying that Dollar did not go far enough and should show he is truly repentant by refunding the money that was spent on his materials and also downsizing his lavish lifestyle and giving the money to his congregants.
MadameNoire

Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes' Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because 'We're Raising Up Women To Be Men'

A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
Bella Smith

If Someone Really Loves You

Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.
Refinery29

Why I'm Only A Black Woman On Sundays

I am only a Black woman on Sundays. I am a 21-year-old Black nonbinary person. I was assigned female at birth. My pronouns are they/he. I am a lesbian. I am a journalist and an artist, and sometimes I am a musician. When I am not in school or at work, I love to crochet, visit farmers' markets and spend time with my friends and my partner.
Tyla

Ex-Mormon Shares Secrets Of Her Past Life

A woman has shared the secrets from her time living as a Mormon for 25 years and the discovery she made which prompted her to leave. Watch below. Lexi McDonald, who posts on social media as Exmo Lex, grew up surrounded by Mormons. The strict environment was ‘mentally exhausting’ for...
psychologytoday.com

How to Tell if Someone Is Flirting With You

Flirting can include words, body language, or physical contact. Flirting includes what you say and how you say it. Men and women view the goal of flirting differently. Most people have been there. Surprised at the sudden or unexpected attention bestowed by a friend, neighbor, or co-worker, you wonder what it means. No one wants to jump to the wrong conclusion. But is there a good way of determining whether an acquaintance is flirting or just friendly? Research has some answers.
Bella Smith

Sometimes, letting go is the only choice left

When someone stops loving you, you might not understand why. And that can make it tough to figure out what to do next. When you have no choice but to let go, it can be difficult to do so.Purchased via istockphoto.
Abilene, TX
Mix 92.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

