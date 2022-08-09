ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Mike Crapo
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Richard Burr
Person
Joe Manchin
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#Corporate Tax#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The U S House#Democrats#Republicans#North Carolinians#Az

Comments / 0

Community Policy