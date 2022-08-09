This weekend, Aug. 12-14, the Austin Convention Center will be transformed into a hub for homeowners during the annual Austin Home & Garden Show. From inspiration for DIY projects to insider information regarding real estate and design, it’s the place to be for anyone looking to better their home. The highlight of the three-day event? A special presentation from Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb, the twin stars from HGTV’s Unsellable Houses. Before they make their appearance, we spoke to them about everything Austin homeowners need to know—from easy upgrades to tips on selling.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO