NEW BIZ: True Texas BBQ restaurant opens at Marble Falls HEB

True Texas BBQ at H-E-B in Marble Falls held its grand opening at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12. This will be the fourth True Texas BBQ in Central Texas and the 20th location companywide. “We’re very proud of this new business in our company, and it is doing very well...
fox7austin.com

Back-to-school: Quick and easy breakfast recipes

AUSTIN, Texas - It's time for the kids to go back to school and that means busy mornings for the whole family as everyone wakes up to get ready for the day. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some recipe ideas for you that are quick, easy, and simple that you can grab as you head out the door.
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas

Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: August 12-14

Make your way to the food hall to sample specialty menu items from in-house restaurants. Visitors can punctuate each taste test with a stamp to their entry passport, or pair their meal with curated wine selections. Learn more here. Aug. 13, 4 p.m., 111 Congress Ave. 2 / Attend Austin’s...
austinmonthly.com

Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb’s Tips for Austin Homeowners

This weekend, Aug. 12-14, the Austin Convention Center will be transformed into a hub for homeowners during the annual Austin Home & Garden Show. From inspiration for DIY projects to insider information regarding real estate and design, it’s the place to be for anyone looking to better their home. The highlight of the three-day event? A special presentation from Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb, the twin stars from HGTV’s Unsellable Houses. Before they make their appearance, we spoke to them about everything Austin homeowners need to know—from easy upgrades to tips on selling.
Community Impact Austin

Hotel Ella to undergo major renovation; new rooms and eatery in the works

Hotel Ella will be undergoing renovations, including the addition of new rooms. (Courtesy Rex Teams) Hotel Ella, an original landmark estate located at 1900 Rio Grande St., Austin, is undergoing renovations to add new rooms and expand other parts of the hotel’s eatery. The start date for the project is still to be determined; however, the plan is to start as soon as possible, said Christian McGuigan, senior vice president of media and public affairs at Rex Teams.
fox7austin.com

Low-pressure system developing in Gulf

AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
Austin Chronicle

East Austin Doesn’t Get the Same Shade, and Consequences Ripple for Health and Equity

Austinites have been facing a record-hot summer, having just endured the hottest May, June, and July on record. August is on track to join those ranks, with an average temperature of 90.5 degrees Fahrenheit as of Wednesday. (That means the average of both daytime and nighttime temps.) Streaks of triple-digit-degree days have spurred heat advisories, along with increased risk of wildfire and drought.
CBS Austin

Huffy Fire in Williamson County is 60 acres, 100% contained

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — SATURDAY, AUG.13 UPDATE:. The Office of Emergency Management in Williamson County said the Huffy Fire is 100% contained Saturday morning. ESD 10 has a small crew on-site monitoring the fire this morning. -------------------------------- FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE:. Officials say the Huffy fire is now 60 acres...
Mashed

The Shocking Brisket Heist That Left An Austin Restaurant Reeling

The Austin restaurant scene is full of diverse food options. The city is home to ramen restaurants, breakfast taco trucks, upscale Italian joints, and more. If there's one food that's synonymous with Austin as a whole, though, it's barbecue. The art of meat is serious business in Texas, with each region of the state serving up a unique style of 'cue.
