ICNA Relief to give 300 backpacks, back-to-school supplies Aug. 14 in Cedar Park
The ICNA Relief Back2School event happens every year; the organization gives out backpacks and school supplies to children who drive up with their parents. Locations are updated online. (Courtesy ICNA Relief Austin) ICNA Relief, an organization that provides social services across the U.S. to the underprivileged and those affected by...
dailytrib.com
NEW BIZ: True Texas BBQ restaurant opens at Marble Falls HEB
True Texas BBQ at H-E-B in Marble Falls held its grand opening at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12. This will be the fourth True Texas BBQ in Central Texas and the 20th location companywide. “We’re very proud of this new business in our company, and it is doing very well...
CBS Austin
Recycle right! Check out these tips from Austin Resource Recovery to make the best impact
Recycling is an important step in helping our planet, but there are a few recycling do's and don'ts that some might not be aware of. Memi Cardenas from the City of Austin Resource Recovery joined us on the patio to share how we can recycle the right way. Follow us...
fox7austin.com
Back-to-school: Quick and easy breakfast recipes
AUSTIN, Texas - It's time for the kids to go back to school and that means busy mornings for the whole family as everyone wakes up to get ready for the day. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some recipe ideas for you that are quick, easy, and simple that you can grab as you head out the door.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas
Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
Austin residents share their 9 best hacks for free things in the city
Free parking, free paint, free plumbing.
Louisiana-based supermarket brings homemade gumbo to New Braunfels
A little bit of Louisiana will be in the Texas Hill Country
fox7austin.com
Black-owned Austin bookstore fights against banned books with new nonprofit
AUSTIN, Texas - Right now in Texas, there are 713 book bans in 16 districts across the state including in Central Texas at Fredericksburg and Leander ISDs, according to Pen America. There’s been much debate on which books should or should not be allowed, but for the owners of Black...
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: August 12-14
Make your way to the food hall to sample specialty menu items from in-house restaurants. Visitors can punctuate each taste test with a stamp to their entry passport, or pair their meal with curated wine selections. Learn more here. Aug. 13, 4 p.m., 111 Congress Ave. 2 / Attend Austin’s...
austinmonthly.com
Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb’s Tips for Austin Homeowners
This weekend, Aug. 12-14, the Austin Convention Center will be transformed into a hub for homeowners during the annual Austin Home & Garden Show. From inspiration for DIY projects to insider information regarding real estate and design, it’s the place to be for anyone looking to better their home. The highlight of the three-day event? A special presentation from Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb, the twin stars from HGTV’s Unsellable Houses. Before they make their appearance, we spoke to them about everything Austin homeowners need to know—from easy upgrades to tips on selling.
Hotel Ella to undergo major renovation; new rooms and eatery in the works
Hotel Ella will be undergoing renovations, including the addition of new rooms. (Courtesy Rex Teams) Hotel Ella, an original landmark estate located at 1900 Rio Grande St., Austin, is undergoing renovations to add new rooms and expand other parts of the hotel’s eatery. The start date for the project is still to be determined; however, the plan is to start as soon as possible, said Christian McGuigan, senior vice president of media and public affairs at Rex Teams.
CBS Austin
Meet the finalists and vote in the Austin Chronicle's Best Of Austin Restaurants!
Food is a love language in this town, and Austinites have spoken with our hearts and our bellies. The finalists for the Austin Chronicle's Best of Austin Restaurants readers poll are out now. Editor Kim Jones is here to talk about the city's favorite restaurants so far, and how you can cast your vote for the finalists.
fox7austin.com
WCRAS takes in 44 animals due to cruelty case, calls for adopters, fosters
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) is making an urgent call to the community to adopt and foster after it took in 44 animals from a cruelty case this week. WCRAS says that it took in 28 chickens and roosters, nine dogs, six ducks and...
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
New Leander Trucking Co. food truck park to feature also feature a bar, playscape
The Leander Trucking Co. food truck park will have four to five options such as hot dogs, tacos, coffee and desserts. (Rendering courtesy Leander Trucking Co.) Construction on a new food truck park called Leander Trucking Co. began July 15 at 1500 S. Bagdad Road, Leander. The 1-acre development will...
fox7austin.com
Low-pressure system developing in Gulf
AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
Austin Chronicle
East Austin Doesn’t Get the Same Shade, and Consequences Ripple for Health and Equity
Austinites have been facing a record-hot summer, having just endured the hottest May, June, and July on record. August is on track to join those ranks, with an average temperature of 90.5 degrees Fahrenheit as of Wednesday. (That means the average of both daytime and nighttime temps.) Streaks of triple-digit-degree days have spurred heat advisories, along with increased risk of wildfire and drought.
CBS Austin
Huffy Fire in Williamson County is 60 acres, 100% contained
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — SATURDAY, AUG.13 UPDATE:. The Office of Emergency Management in Williamson County said the Huffy Fire is 100% contained Saturday morning. ESD 10 has a small crew on-site monitoring the fire this morning. -------------------------------- FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE:. Officials say the Huffy fire is now 60 acres...
The Shocking Brisket Heist That Left An Austin Restaurant Reeling
The Austin restaurant scene is full of diverse food options. The city is home to ramen restaurants, breakfast taco trucks, upscale Italian joints, and more. If there's one food that's synonymous with Austin as a whole, though, it's barbecue. The art of meat is serious business in Texas, with each region of the state serving up a unique style of 'cue.
