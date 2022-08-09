Read full article on original website
Josephine Desire
3d ago
I mean he already knew what ye was about. nobody told him to try and wife her... should have just hit it and quit it as we used to say 🤷♀️
Katherine Cabral-Castro
4d ago
Pete, you should have seen this coming, but you ended up going there and now Truma Therapy?
Steve Mccarter
3d ago
this has to be a joke, who has to have trauma therapy over words, I guess its one way to get talked about
Showbiz411
Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”
Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
Pete Davidson Wore A Weird Shirt After His Kim Kardashian Split & Fans Think It's A Message
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially called it quits after nine months of dating, and his first post-breakup T-shirt is raising plenty of eyebrows about how it went down. Davidson and Kardashian split up "amicably" last week "due to distance and schedules," a source close to the couple told...
John Legend Says Friendship with Kanye West Ended When He Didn't Support Rapper's Presidential Run
John Legend is shedding light on his current relationship with Kanye West — or rather, lack thereof. The 43-year-old singer revealed that politics — namely, West's support for former president Donald Trump, and his own presidential run in 2020 — dramatically altered their friendship. "We aren't friends...
Kim Kardashian Is ‘Very Sad’ About Pete Davidson Split Amid Reports He’s In Trauma Therapy Over Kanye’s Online Harassment
Kim Kardashian may have broken things off with Pete Davidson, but that doesn't mean she's not sad about their split.
I spent $397 on Kim Kardashian’s skincare & tried it for a month – there was a big issue but there’s an item I recommend
WHEN I posted my SKKN by Kim shopping haul on Instagram in June, everyone was curious: What did I really think of it? Was it worth it?. Over a month into using her line, I've made up my mind – and while I'm not all complaints, I still can't wrap my head around the prices.
Jordyn Woods Steps Out for 1st Time Since Khloe-Tristan Baby No. 2 News Looking Glamorous: See Photos
Jordyn Woods is living her best life and looking glamorous in her first new photos since it was revealed that Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby via surrogate, despite breaking up in 2021. Several hours after Khloé, 38, confirmed the shocking news on Wednesday,...
Pete Davidson Makes a Fashion Statement Following Kim Kardashian Breakup
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together. Pete Davidson is letting his outfit do the talking. On Aug, 6, the former Saturday Night Live star was photographed for the first time since the news broke that he and girlfriend Kim Kardashian split after nine months of dating.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kim Kardashian Shares Photo of Stomach Tightening: "Painful, But Worth It!"
Kim Kardashian is keeping it real. When it comes to sort of faking her way through life. On Wednesday, the Hulu personality shared a candid photo of her stomach after undergoing some type of tightening treatment, opening up via her Instagram Story about the unusual procedure. “This is a game...
Pete Davidson’s Post-Breakup T-Shirt Implies How He Feels Amid Kim Kardashian Split
In the few days since news broke that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up, the only public response has come from Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West. Still, Davidson’s post-breakup style may hint at how the SNL cast member is taking the split. While Davidson spent August 5 with...
Kanye West ‘mourns’ Pete Davidson as he reacts to Kim Kardashian break up
Kanye West has reacted to the reported breakup of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday morning (8 August).Kardashian and Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules.The front page that West posted reads: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In the smaller text below the headline, it reads: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”West famously referred to Davidson as...
TMZ.com
Kanye West’s $57 Million Malibu Home Gutted and Far From Completion
Kanye West may have been hit by the supply chain crisis, because his floor-to-ceiling renovation of his Malibu home is far from completion. Ye paid just a skosh over $57 million for the Malibu beachfront home. He's using a famous architect ... Tadao Ando, but even he can't seem to accelerate the process. Then again, Kanye is famous for coming up with a plan and then changing it until it's exactly to his liking.
Cardi B Shows Off Her 'Mustache' in Makeup-Free Photo
Cardi B's refreshing candor continues. In a photo shared on Twitter on Thursday, the "I Like It" rapper, 29, stripped away her glam to reveal her "mustache" and bare-faced complexion. "Forehead foreheading, mustache mustaching," the Grammy winner captioned the photo. This is not the first time the singer has been...
Bengals’ Chris Evans reacts to odds of being Kim Kardashian’s next boyfriend
Perhaps you’ve heard that Kim Kardashian is newly single after breaking up with comedian Pete Davidson following nine months of dating. Naturally, the focus is on “The Kardashians” star’s future paramour. Who could possibly be next on Kim’s hit list? The great people at Odds Shark released their “odds” for who will be her next […] The post Bengals’ Chris Evans reacts to odds of being Kim Kardashian’s next boyfriend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Sonogram Since Announcing She's Pregnant
Chrissy Teigen shared a look at her baby on the way -- with a bonus punchline. The star, who recently announced she is pregnantnearly two years after the loss of her baby boy, took to her Instagram Story on Monday with a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound. In the image, the growing baby has their hand by their neck, which looks as if the baby is stunned. "Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.
Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’
Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
In Style
Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys
Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
Celebrities trash Irv Gotti for discussing alleged romance with Ashanti
A few celebrities like Fat Joe and Judge Greg Mathis have publicly blasted Irv Gotti for speaking about an alleged sexual affair he had with singer Ashanti. Gotti was the boss of Murder Inc. record label at the turn of the century that once employed rising star singer and songwriter Ashanti. On the popular podcast “Drink Champs,” Gotti said that he fell in love with Ashanti, despite being married at the time. Gotti also explained that he was crushed when he learned that Ashanti eventually started dating Nelly.
Newly Single Pete Davidson Should Star in an ‘FBoy Island’ Spinoff
After nine months, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s whirlwind, rollercoaster romance has come to an end. Sources say the celebs knew their stars were crossed from the start, and that distance ultimately broke the two up as Davidson prepares to film his upcoming Peacock show, the Lorne Michaels-produced Bupkis. They reportedly remain in touch and on good terms, albeit mutually “bummed” that things didn’t work out.Given that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are, well Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, it seems safe to bet that both sides of this rift will land on their feet. But what’s next? This is...
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Never Getting Back Together
Sorry for the lack of drama: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may have called it quits, but sources claim that the relationship ended smoothly and naturally. They’re also never getting back together, à la many KarJenners and their men (Kendall and Devin, Khloé and Tristan, Kourtney and Scott, Kylie and Travis).
