3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los Angeles
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It's Not Who You Think)
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new law
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her Home
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Emily Blunt to Star Opposite Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’ Film for Universal
Emily Blunt is set to star opposite Ryan Gosling in “The Fall Guy” film adaptation for Universal, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. “Hobbs & Shaw” filmmaker David Leitch is attached to direct the project, which Universal acquired as a package in an auction. The feature film is inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name.
Tell Us About The Absolute Worst Scene, Storyline, Or Character From An Otherwise Amazing Show
Tyrion had a lot of nerve saying Bran had the best story in front of Arya and Sansa.
Watch Anne Heche as Twins on Soap That Earned Her an Emmy: I Wear the Work I Did on ‘Another World’ as a ‘Badge of Honor’ (Video)
Anne Heche was truly respected within the daytime soap opera world going back decades to her landmark — and Emmy-winning — performance as good-and-evil twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on NBC’s defunct “Another World.” Above is a step back in time for a look at the late actress’ star-making performances.
‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ to Premiere March 2024
“Kung Fu Panda 4” is officially in the works at DreamWorks and Universal, with a wide release set for March 8, 2024. The film will mark the third sequel of the original “Kung Fu Panda,” which premiered in 2008 to become DreamWorks’ highest-grossing original animated film. Set in ancient China, the martial arts movie told the epic story of a panda named Po (Jack Black), whose love of kung fu was matched only by his insatiable appetite.
First 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Go to ‘Arcane,’ ‘Annie Live!’ and Others
And the Emmys go to … the animated show “Arcane,” the costumes and makeup for “We’re Here,” the hairstyling for “Annie Live!” and a number of other achievements that were announced on Thursday by the Television Academy. The winners were announced in...
Full Mint Films Hopes to Be at the Center of Hollywood’s Convergence With Web3
The media industry is on the hunt for new ways to connect with audiences and monetize content. Stock prices for Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global are all down on the year as Wall Street refuses to reward an array of different entertainment media strategies. As Hollywood desperately searches for the next lucrative (and necessary) growth engine amid a time of tumultuous uncertainty, Full Mint Films has become a microcosm for the growing convergence between Web3 and the entertainment industry.
‘Bullet Train’ Star Hiroyuki Sanada Breaks Down 5 of His Most Iconic Roles
Hiroyuki Sanada is a true legend. Even if you don’t know his name and haven’t memorized his filmography, his presence on screen elevates whatever he’s in. And he can make the most of even a fleeting appearance, like his cameo in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” as a mob boss who is taken down by Jeremy Renner’s Ronin.
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Inside the Ever-Expanding Amazon Series’ Visual Landscapes
We all know about the expansions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but what about the MMU (Mrs. Maisel Universe)? Over the course of four seasons — as burgeoning female comic Midge (Emmy nominee Rachel Brosnahan) finds her way through NYC’s comedy underground with her irascible manager Susie (Alex Borstein) — the physical terrain of our title character has also changed wildly, her world inflating much like the 1950s-into-1960s NYC is.
‘A League of Their Own’ Cast Explains How the Series Expands the Scope of the Film by Telling LGBTQ+ Stories
“The movie told the story they were setting out to tell. They told the story of those women perfectly. Guess what, there are more women,” D’Arcy Carden tells TheWrap. The new Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” acknowledges Penny Marshall’s 1992 hit film of the same name while deepening the story. While Marshall’s movie very much tackled misogynistic attitudes towards women playing baseball, it didn’t have the scope of diversity that the new series establishes, especially when it comes to exploring issues related to race and sexual orientation with the All American Girls Professional Baseball League players.
Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg and Additional ‘Cinderella’ Cast to Reunite for 25th Anniversary Celebration
The cast of the 1997 live-action “Cinderella” film is reuniting!. Brandy and Whoopi Goldberg will join cast mates Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox for a 25th anniversary celebration titled “Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20.”. The special, which will...
Mark Ruffalo Admits Acting as the Hulk With CGI ‘Can Be a Little Dehumanizing’
Mark Ruffalo has been playing The Incredible Hulk in Marvel movies for over 10 years now, and in that time he’s found his way around a motion capture suit. But in an interview Thursday, he admitted that acting within CGI can be “a little dehumanizing at times.”. Ruffalo...
‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is the World’s Most In-Demand New Series of Q2 | Charts
The ”Star Wars“ prequel beats fellow Disney+ series ”Ms. Marvel“ and Paramount+’s ”Star Trek: Strange New Worlds“. The most globally in-demand new series premiere of second-quarter 2022 was Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” In the first 30 days after its premiere on May 27, it had 75.6 times the demand of the average series globally, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.
‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spin-Off, 3 More Series Shake Up Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
HBO Max’s ”Original Sin“ debuts alongside Amazon’s ”Paper Girls“ and Netflix’s ”Uncoupled“ and ”Keep Breathing“ in this week’s rankings. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.
Anne Heche’s ‘Girl in Room 13’ Still Set for September Debut on Lifetime
Anne Heche’s “Girl in Room 13” is still set for a September debut on the Lifetime network, the movie’s creatives and Amy Winter, executive vice president and head of programming at Lifetime, confirmed during the network’s virtual panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.
Watch Beyoncé Dazzle in Dozens of Looks in ‘Renaissance’ Visual Album Teaser (Video)
Beyoncé shared a sneak peek of the visuals for her July album “Renaissance” in a jam-packed teaser for opening track “I’m That Girl.”. In the clip, released Friday, the singer models a sculpted mirrored bodysuit and polka-dot tights while she struts around a house. The next sequence’s outfits alternate between a casual T-shirt and a futuristic dress accessorized with cat-eye sunglasses and a gun-shaped microphone. Another standout sees Bey adorned with a veil, high braid and a dead ringer for the Heart of the Ocean necklace from “Titanic.” Oh, and her scene partner is a horse.
Will Hollywood’s $21 Billion Cash Hoard Be Enough to Save Studios? | Analysis
The record amount of money studios have stashed away for a rainy day might not be enough to fortify its balance sheet — and studio jobs — from the recession. For Hollywood moguls running the world’s biggest entertainment studios, cash is king. Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount,...
Anne Heche Remembered by Ellen DeGeneres, James Tupper and More: ‘There Is Much to Share’
Hollywood mourned Anne Heche on Friday, recalling her contributions to the film and TV industry, the LGBQT community and how she so compellingly touched the lives of those close to her. Her death was first noted Friday by friend Nancy Davis, who posted a tribute on Instagram. TMZ later reported...
‘The Great Shift to AVOD': Why Viewers Are Flocking to Ad-Supported Streaming | Video
WrapPRO held a virtual panel Thursday, TheGrill: Focus on AVOD presented by FilmRise. As an inflation is expected to give way to a recession in the coming year, consumers are expected to become more and more frugal with their money, including what they spend on entertainment. It’s become urgent for the entertainment industry to establish cheaper and even free ad-supported streaming services to offer its cash-strapped customers.
‘Rogue Agent’ Film Review: Bizarre Real-Life Con Drama Delivers Superficial Thrills
With a significant number of Americans in the dangerous sway of a well-disseminated illusion, any stories that help us understand the psychology behind believing a con artist, and why such lies work, become a little more valuable in this day and age. The tale of British sociopath Robert Freegard’s wreckage...
