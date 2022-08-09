ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

Emily Blunt to Star Opposite Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’ Film for Universal

Emily Blunt is set to star opposite Ryan Gosling in “The Fall Guy” film adaptation for Universal, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. “Hobbs & Shaw” filmmaker David Leitch is attached to direct the project, which Universal acquired as a package in an auction. The feature film is inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Burbank, CA
Burbank, CA
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
TheWrap

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ to Premiere March 2024

“Kung Fu Panda 4” is officially in the works at DreamWorks and Universal, with a wide release set for March 8, 2024. The film will mark the third sequel of the original “Kung Fu Panda,” which premiered in 2008 to become DreamWorks’ highest-grossing original animated film. Set in ancient China, the martial arts movie told the epic story of a panda named Po (Jack Black), whose love of kung fu was matched only by his insatiable appetite.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Full Mint Films Hopes to Be at the Center of Hollywood’s Convergence With Web3

The media industry is on the hunt for new ways to connect with audiences and monetize content. Stock prices for Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global are all down on the year as Wall Street refuses to reward an array of different entertainment media strategies. As Hollywood desperately searches for the next lucrative (and necessary) growth engine amid a time of tumultuous uncertainty, Full Mint Films has become a microcosm for the growing convergence between Web3 and the entertainment industry.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Eisner
Person
Susan Harris
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Michael Giacchino
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Tony Baxter
Person
Joe Rohde
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
TheWrap

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Inside the Ever-Expanding Amazon Series’ Visual Landscapes

We all know about the expansions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but what about the MMU (Mrs. Maisel Universe)? Over the course of four seasons — as burgeoning female comic Midge (Emmy nominee Rachel Brosnahan) finds her way through NYC’s comedy underground with her irascible manager Susie (Alex Borstein) — the physical terrain of our title character has also changed wildly, her world inflating much like the 1950s-into-1960s NYC is.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘A League of Their Own’ Cast Explains How the Series Expands the Scope of the Film by Telling LGBTQ+ Stories

“The movie told the story they were setting out to tell. They told the story of those women perfectly. Guess what, there are more women,” D’Arcy Carden tells TheWrap. The new Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” acknowledges Penny Marshall’s 1992 hit film of the same name while deepening the story. While Marshall’s movie very much tackled misogynistic attitudes towards women playing baseball, it didn’t have the scope of diversity that the new series establishes, especially when it comes to exploring issues related to race and sexual orientation with the All American Girls Professional Baseball League players.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney Legend#Disney World#Team Disney Burbank#The Yacht Beach Club#Celebration
TheWrap

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is the World’s Most In-Demand New Series of Q2 | Charts

The ”Star Wars“ prequel beats fellow Disney+ series ”Ms. Marvel“ and Paramount+’s ”Star Trek: Strange New Worlds“. The most globally in-demand new series premiere of second-quarter 2022 was Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” In the first 30 days after its premiere on May 27, it had 75.6 times the demand of the average series globally, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Watch Beyoncé Dazzle in Dozens of Looks in ‘Renaissance’ Visual Album Teaser (Video)

Beyoncé shared a sneak peek of the visuals for her July album “Renaissance” in a jam-packed teaser for opening track “I’m That Girl.”. In the clip, released Friday, the singer models a sculpted mirrored bodysuit and polka-dot tights while she struts around a house. The next sequence’s outfits alternate between a casual T-shirt and a futuristic dress accessorized with cat-eye sunglasses and a gun-shaped microphone. Another standout sees Bey adorned with a veil, high braid and a dead ringer for the Heart of the Ocean necklace from “Titanic.” Oh, and her scene partner is a horse.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
TheWrap

‘The Great Shift to AVOD': Why Viewers Are Flocking to Ad-Supported Streaming | Video

WrapPRO held a virtual panel Thursday, TheGrill: Focus on AVOD presented by FilmRise. As an inflation is expected to give way to a recession in the coming year, consumers are expected to become more and more frugal with their money, including what they spend on entertainment. It’s become urgent for the entertainment industry to establish cheaper and even free ad-supported streaming services to offer its cash-strapped customers.
ENTERTAINMENT
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy