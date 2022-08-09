ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cult of Mac

Why you should never use the browser in Facebook and Instagram

The web browser that Meta built into the iPhone Facebook and Instagram applications can collect far more information about users than they probably realize. It can “track every single interaction with external websites,” according to a developer. But users don’t have to stay in this sketchy browser. Leaving...
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Disney+ price jumps sharply

Disney will soon hike the monthly subscription price of its streaming service almost 40%. When Disney+ first launched, it was one of the cheapest streaming streaming services. Not for much longer. The company also increased the cost of Hulu and ESPN+. Disney+ is more expensive for everyone. It’s not hard...
BUSINESS
Kim Kardashian
Eddy Cue
Cult of Mac

For All Mankind goes out with a bang in season 3 finale [Apple TV+ recap]

Apple TV+ space opera/soap opera For All Mankind closes its confounding third season this week by introducing us to a new character and a new geopolitical rival for the beleaguered space crews. In this week’s season three finale, entitled “Stranger in a Strange Land,” Ed Baldwin learns Danny’s terrible secret....
TV SERIES
Cult of Mac

Say goodnight to snoring with this wearable muscle stimulator

Snoring is no fun for anyone. Obviously, the loud sounds of snoring can prove painful for anybody within earshot. But even if you’re the one sawing logs in your sleep, snoring can take a toll, depriving you of the healthy sleep your body needs. However, just because you can’t...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Miniature MagSafe speaker amps up iPhone audio [Review]

The Scoshe BoomCan MS sticks to the back of a ‌MagSafe‌ ‌iPhone and ups the sound quality considerably. The palm-size Bluetooth speaker magnetically attaches to recent Apple handsets where it also act as a kickstand or a handle. And it’s waterproof and dustproof. I’ve been using...
CELL PHONES
