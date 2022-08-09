ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 1

Related
apr.org

COVID-19 cases once again on the rise in Alabama

Nearly all Alabama counties are at heightened risk for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports most of the counties in the state have a high community transmission level of the coronavirus. The CDC recommends residents mask indoors and get regularly tested as symptoms present themselves. The Alabama Department of Public Health is encouraging the same precautions.
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Alabama Department of Public Health Orders Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine For Adults

Another COVID-19 vaccine option is now available to unvaccinated Alabama adults. The Alabama Department of Public Health has ordered 8,000 doses of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,000 of those doses are being sent to county health departments throughout the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the recommendation...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Vaccines
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
WTOK-TV

New regulations for IV wellness businesses in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - IV therapy businesses are popping up around Alabama. They claim to treat anything from hydration to immunity, recovery, performance, and even allergy relief. While it’s trendy, experts warn there’s really no oversight. “There’s really no regulation or any rules on point governing the way...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
WKRG News 5

$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

How the Foreclosure Rate in Alabama Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Immunization#Linus Covid#General Health
wtvy.com

Ivey welcomes South Dakota Governor to Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A potentially positive update about the health and well being of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey came in the form of a series of photos sent by her office on Friday of her greeting an important guest to the state. The Governor’s office put out a release...
ALABAMA STATE
themadisonrecord.com

Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only three states in the country tax grocery items, and advocates say Alabama’s 4% tax costs families about two weeks’ worth of groceries. James Carter, a lifelong Montgomery resident, says he’s really seen how prices have changed. “I’ll be 89 this coming September,”...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
alabamanews.net

Should Short-Staffed Alabama Businesses Use Inmates to Fill Job Openings?

Many Alabama businesses have struggled throughout the pandemic with filling job openings, but could using trusted local jail inmates be the solution?. In North Alabama, Kim Thurston, director of Morgan County Community Corrections and Court Services in Decatur, said fast food and other restaurants, construction companies and manufacturing plants are the top employers using work-release inmates in the county.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Election transparency group publishes Alabama’s voting rolls free online

A searchable copy of the voting rolls for the state of Alabama, which includes the registered addresses of over three and a half million Alabama voters, is now available to the public after a conservative non-profit, headed by a former Trump campaign official and funded by a billionaire political donor, published the rolls as a part of an ongoing process to create “a transparent election system for all Americans,” according to a statement released by the group on Tuesday.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy