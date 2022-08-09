Read full article on original website
CDC: Much of North Alabama now at ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Alabama continues to see a “high” COVID-19 transmission rate, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
apr.org
COVID-19 cases once again on the rise in Alabama
Nearly all Alabama counties are at heightened risk for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports most of the counties in the state have a high community transmission level of the coronavirus. The CDC recommends residents mask indoors and get regularly tested as symptoms present themselves. The Alabama Department of Public Health is encouraging the same precautions.
thecutoffnews.com
Alabama Department of Public Health Orders Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine For Adults
Another COVID-19 vaccine option is now available to unvaccinated Alabama adults. The Alabama Department of Public Health has ordered 8,000 doses of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,000 of those doses are being sent to county health departments throughout the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the recommendation...
Some Alabama IV therapy businesses letting ‘unqualified’ employees treat patients, health investigation shows
State health officials say there will be changes to the way some Alabama intravenous therapy businesses are allowed to operate after an investigation found unqualified people were allowed to practice medicine.
WTOK-TV
New regulations for IV wellness businesses in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - IV therapy businesses are popping up around Alabama. They claim to treat anything from hydration to immunity, recovery, performance, and even allergy relief. While it’s trendy, experts warn there’s really no oversight. “There’s really no regulation or any rules on point governing the way...
alabamanews.net
Gov. Ivey’s Office Responds to Online Column Questioning Her Health, Whereabouts
The office of Gov. Kay Ivey is responding to an online opinion column that is questioning her whereabouts and her health. The column, which appears on the AL.com website, claims something is wrong with the governor and is the reason why she’s not recently been seen in public. Alabama...
Ivey’s office addresses concerns over the Alabama governor’s health
ALABAMA (WRBL) – Rumors about the health of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey have been circulating on social media, with posts claiming she is ill. The rumors have suggested that Ivey’s cancer has returned. In September 2019, Ivey was diagnosed with Stage 1 lung cancer. She underwent radiation treatment for a small malignancy on her lung and […]
New business intelligence center first of its kind, aims to make Alabama a leader in economic growth
The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama recently announced the launch of the new Alabama Business Intelligence Center, a centralized research hub within EDPA’s Birmingham office designed to collect and analyze data to assist with business and economy growth throughout the state. “This is the first of its kind in...
wbrc.com
Gov. Ivey signs joint letter asking Pres. Biden to lift vaccine mandate on international travel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey joined in a joint letter with 16 other Republican governors, in asking President Biden to lift the COVID-19 vaccine mandate on international travel to the United States. Here is the full letter:. Governor Ivey also issued the following statement:. “Yet again, I’m proud...
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
thecutoffnews.com
How the Foreclosure Rate in Alabama Compares to the Nation
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
Alabama political group gathering evidence of alleged violations of school gender identity, CRT rules
As students return for a new school year, one Alabama group is working to show state officials how it says public school teachers are teaching inappropriate and unlawful content. This school year will be the first since Alabama lawmakers prohibited some public school teachers from instructing or holding classroom discussions...
wtvy.com
Ivey welcomes South Dakota Governor to Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A potentially positive update about the health and well being of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey came in the form of a series of photos sent by her office on Friday of her greeting an important guest to the state. The Governor’s office put out a release...
themadisonrecord.com
Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
Alabama officials call for more police presence amid violent crime spike and officer shortages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Violent crime in Alabama cities continues to rise in 2022, with Birmingham recently ranked third among large cities for its murder rate halfway through the year. Last night, Birmingham Police responded to calls of multiple shootings in the city. As of Friday, the department reported 84 murders to date compared to 64 […]
WSFA
Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only three states in the country tax grocery items, and advocates say Alabama’s 4% tax costs families about two weeks’ worth of groceries. James Carter, a lifelong Montgomery resident, says he’s really seen how prices have changed. “I’ll be 89 this coming September,”...
Where is Alabama Governor Kay Ivey? Her office refuses to say.
This column has been updated with a statement from the governor’s office, now appended at the bottom. Something is wrong with Kay Ivey, but the Alabama governor’s office won’t say what is going on. You deserve to know. Here’s what I can tell you. About three...
alabamanews.net
Should Short-Staffed Alabama Businesses Use Inmates to Fill Job Openings?
Many Alabama businesses have struggled throughout the pandemic with filling job openings, but could using trusted local jail inmates be the solution?. In North Alabama, Kim Thurston, director of Morgan County Community Corrections and Court Services in Decatur, said fast food and other restaurants, construction companies and manufacturing plants are the top employers using work-release inmates in the county.
$501 million in hurricane relief coming to south Alabama; officials trying to decide how it will be spent
It’s been almost two years since Hurricanes Sally and Zeta struck coastal Alabama, resulting in over $1 billion in damage in Alabama and killing nine people across the Gulf Coast. Now, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is determining how to allocate roughly $501 million in federal...
alreporter.com
Election transparency group publishes Alabama’s voting rolls free online
A searchable copy of the voting rolls for the state of Alabama, which includes the registered addresses of over three and a half million Alabama voters, is now available to the public after a conservative non-profit, headed by a former Trump campaign official and funded by a billionaire political donor, published the rolls as a part of an ongoing process to create “a transparent election system for all Americans,” according to a statement released by the group on Tuesday.
