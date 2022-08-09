ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Workhorse shares tank on anemic Q2 revenue

Workhorse Group’s second-quarter revenue of $12,600 looks like a typo. But the maker of medium-duty electric delivery vans and chassis needs to put up with snickers and head-scratching for a while longer. After gains in nine of the last 10 Wall Street sessions, Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares fell 24.16%...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Virgin Mobile Terminates TRA in Connection with Acquisition by Sprint Nextel Corporation

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallaxes Capital Management ("Parallaxes"), the premier investment firm focused exclusively on monetizing Tax Receivable Agreements ("TRAs"), is pleased to share a notable development in the market as Virgin Mobile USA, Inc. ("Virgin Mobile" or the "Company") previously terminated its TRA. Virgin Mobile disclosed...
TECHNOLOGY
electrek.co

Arrival Q2 earnings: EV van production starting with new sources of capital

EV startup Arrival reported its Q2 earnings this morning, announcing several significant milestones. The UK-based EV company says it will begin production of its highly-anticipated EV van in Bicester this quarter. Arrival is a unique EV startup ad tech company focusing on commercial electric vehicles like buses and vans. The...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Viasat#Zacks Investment Research#Wireless Networking#Business Industry#Linus Business#Viasat Inc#Automated Insights
ValueWalk

First Solar A Big Beneficiary Of Dem’s New Legislation: Analysts

Billions are earmarked for combating climate change, boding well for First Solar stock. Among clean energy companies set to benefit from a major spending package headed to the House this week, analysts said First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) stands out given its scale and alternative energy services. Massif Capital’s Top Short...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Investing in Lithium & Battery Tech ETFs

Lithium-ion batteries are already in widespread use, thanks to smartphones and tablets. Now the technology is gaining ground in the automotive industry. Electric vehicles (EVs) are booming as automakers apply batteries to their vehicle lineups. By 2030, some estimates predict EVs will make up one-quarter to one-third of all new vehicle sales. Almost 67 million vehicles were sold worldwide in 2021, so the upside for lithium and battery technology is significant for the next decade.
INDUSTRY
ZDNet

Mixed news about the electronics supply chain

The global electronics supply chain is beginning to stabilize, albeit unevenly. The good news is that even though demand is expected to stay strong and issues will persist into 2023, availability is expected to improve. That's according to an analysis of data from Supplyframe, an industry ecosystem catering to businesses...
ELECTRONICS
Cheddar News

VerdeGo Aero Raises $12 Million to Electrify Flight

VerdeGo Aero, a startup aiming to accelerate the electrification of flight, raised $12 million in a Series A round from RTX ventures, the venture capital division of aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies. VerdeGo says it's creating power and propulsion technologies to enable other companies to develop high-performance electric aircraft, and to make the electrification of flight practical, useful, and scalable. Eric Bartsch, CEO of VerdeGo Aero, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy