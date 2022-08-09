Read full article on original website
koze.com
Lewiston Police administration phone lines temporarily down
The Lewiston Police Department administration phone lines are currently not working. Efforts are being made to restore service as soon as possible. The public is advised that for non-emergency business, call (208) 746-3068. The issue is not affecting the department’s emergency 911 system.
koze.com
Clarkston man arrested for stealing dump truck
A Clarkston man was arrested for stealing a large dump truck from Lewiston. Authorities say 52-year-old Raymond Wetmore-Tinney allegedly took the dump truck Tuesday afternoon from the parking lot of A&B Foods on the 1200 block of Eighth Street. A short time later an Asotin County Sheriff’s deputy observed the...
koze.com
Moscow schools halting two bus routes
The Moscow School District is cutting two in-town bus routes for the start of the school year because of a shortage of drivers. The district is asking parents and guardians to make other arrangements to get their students to and from school. The district will reactivate routes 112 and 115 if it hires more drivers. Greg Harris, MSD transportation director, said the district only has enough staff for eight bus routes a day, including routes for special needs students. He said the district decided to prioritize the longer distance bus routes.
koze.com
Moscow intersection to be closed for construction
The City of Moscow will close the intersection of D Street and Mountain View Road Aug. 18-19 to install asphalt and repaint the lines. The roads will be closed to all traffic while the work is being completed. The Paradise Pathway lighting project will start Aug. 22 along the pathway...
koze.com
Construction on new Pullman-Moscow airport terminal gets underway with ground breaking ceremony
Several dignitaries and the public gathered yesterday (Wed) at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport for a ground breaking ceremony for a new terminal. The new 42,000-square-foot terminal is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. It will be nearly five times larger than the current 8,700-square-foot terminal and have a parking lot three times bigger than the existing one.
