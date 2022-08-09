Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Our Place Just Launched Mini Size Versions of Their Coveted Always Pan & Perfect Pot & I’m Swooning
As if Our Place’s beloved and best-selling Always Pan and Perfect Pot could get any cuter (hello, these colorways are to die for!), the chic kitchenware brand just dropped mini versions of their two best-sellers and I’m freaking out. These pint-sized kitchen sidekicks are literally just tinier versions of their full-sized counterparts, making them perfect for skimpy studio apartments (hello, “efficiency” apartments, IYKYK), dorm rooms, van life, or just small-batch cooking. And did I mention how cute they are on display in your kitchen?!
How a Young French Designer Makes Tables That Look Like He Captured the Ocean
When Julien Lagueste recalls his childhood growing up in the French city of La Trinité-sur-Mer, a memory firmly fixed in his mind are the summers his family would spend by the sea. He was entranced by the Mediterranean landscape, so it’s not by chance that the designer’s work evokes the shore—the paleness of the sand, the organic shape of eroded stone, the reflections and blue hue of the water. Using wood and epoxy resin to mesmerizing effect, Lagueste’s experimental series of coffee and side tables creates the illusion of looking at the cerulean-colored ocean itself. It was for his 2016...
Daily Beast
Amazon’s Top-Selling Bedding Brand Just Dropped Linen Sheets
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. For a large chunk of the summer now, I have literally been sleeping on my bed with my sheets and blankets pushed to the far corner. In order to beat the heat, I am sleeping with no covers about three inches away from my fan. While I don’t expect to be bundling up over the summer, I really do enjoy having at least something to cover me as I sleep. Mellanni, Amazon’s number one bedding brand, has just launched 100% Linen Sheets that fit my needs perfectly. The sheets are made of 100% Flax Linen and are designed to better resist stains, odors, sweat and static in comparison to more traditional sheets. Furthermore, the sheets are built to reduce skin irritation for those with more sensitive skin. Obviously, the biggest benefit of the sheets is their breathability. With a light linen feel, the sheets are perfect for the warm months of the year, so you can still cover up at night without overheating. The Mellanni sheets have an option for every bed size so whether you sleep on a Twin or a California King, you can still have a more comfortable sleeping experience every night. Additionally, the sheets come in four different colors so you can match them to the theme of your bedroom with ease. Make sure to check them out on Amazon to start sleeping cooler and deeper today.
Recreate Kate Middleton’s Elegant Outfit From the Commonwealth Games With These Lookalikes That Are Thousands of Dollars Less
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s been a few weeks, and we’re still in love with that Kate Middleton wore to her last outing at the Commonwealth Games (you remember, it was Princess Charlotte’s first solo outing!) Kate arrived at the event in an outfit with pieces she’s worn before, a classic Kate fashion move. She originally wore the blazer and trousers set five months earlier, the shoes in July 2022 at a polo match, and the jewelry years prior, per Kate Middleton Style. Seriously, we’re in love with this ensemble. See the pics below!
Comments / 0