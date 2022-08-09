Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
New $30M QC rehab center to open in Moline Aug. 23
UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Encompass Health will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, the region’s only freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital on Aug. 18. The $30-million hospital – at the intersection of 52nd Avenue and 7th Street in Moline,...
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Brimfield Hardware
BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – In the village of Brimfield you won’t find big, bustling box stores you might be used to. But you will find small shops with deeply rooted family ties. “We try to help them out the best we can,” said David Dye. For the...
Central Illinois Proud
Local doctor shares personal experience with neuropathy
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. William G. Weinman is licensed in Illinois and has been in practice since 2006. Dr. Weinman studied at Illinois Central College, Eastern Illinois University, and Logan College of Chiropractic. He has spent years specializing in Neuropathy Treatment as a Board Certified Neuropathy Specialist.
ourquadcities.com
Grant money is music to QC school’s ears
Extra funding to boost supplies and programs for students is music to any teacher’s ears. But that’s especially sweet for Mara Goodvin, general music teacher at Ridgewood Elementary School in Rock Island, who’s raised $37,000 in private funding the past two years to create a unique outdoor music lab at her school in the southwest part of the city, 9607 14th St. West.
osfhealthcare.org
Dementia impacts more than 50 million people in the world, and that number is expected to double every 20 years. It’s the leading cause of disability and dependency among the elderly population.
People with dementia often struggle with emotional responses. They may overreact to situations, experience mood changes and appear indifferent to things that used to give them pleasure. That’s where doll therapy can help. Like art or music therapy, doll therapy can be a calming influence to people who are experiencing...
Central Illinois Proud
PPS looking to fill more than 100 positions
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — School staffing shortages are plaguing the nation, including right here in Peoria. Peoria Public Schools (PPS) hosted a hiring event Friday in hopes to get more positions filled in the district. The PPS recruitment specialist, Chris Rohwedder, said they are looking to fill more than 100 jobs.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island fills new community engagement position
The city of Rock Island has hired former Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times reporter Sarah Hayden as community engagement manager, a new position for the city. She started in the job Monday, Aug. 8. “I am very excited about joining such a strong and talented team already in place with the...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island inching toward downtown improvements
Tom Norman is stuck between Rock Island and a hard place, which are now pretty much the same thing. The owner of the three-story 1895 building downtown that housed the Daiquiri Factory and The Arena bars, he now is left with neither. After 18 years in The District of Rock Island, Kyle Peters recently closed his original Daiquiri Factory (1809 2nd Ave.) due to low foot traffic in The District and lack of a city action plan over the past two years.
977wmoi.com
Knox County Health Department Announces the Start of the Energy Assistance Program
The Knox County Health Department is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance. The department will begin scheduling appointments for Knox County residents on Monday, August 22, 2022. Residents may schedule by calling, 309-344-2224, or walking into the Health Department (1361 W. Fremont St, Galesburg, IL), between 8:00am and 4:00pm, Monday-Friday. All customers will be asked to wear a mask upon entering the building.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport: First in state to earn agency accreditation
The City of Davenport’s Development and Neighborhood Services Department (DNSD) has earned agency accreditation through the American Association of Code Enforcement (AACE). DNSD is the first agency in the state of Iowa and the seventh in the country to earn this credential, a news release says. The accreditation board...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Peoria man located
UPDATE (9:59 p.m.) — According to Peoria Police, Robert B. Hines has been located. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a missing man Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 60-year-old Robert B. Hines was last seen...
Central Illinois Proud
First mother-son dance held at Avanti Dome
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The first mother-son dance at the Avanti’s Dome happened Thursday afternoon. Mothers and sons were able to dance under disco lights and enjoy a nice meal. After the dome had two father-daughter dances in the past, employees thought a mother-son dance would be a...
ourquadcities.com
Only Quad Cities emergency vet cutting hours
Those of us who have pets know they are like family and when they’re sick, they need to see a vet. The only emergency animal clinic in the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. Local pet owners will soon not have that option for emergency veterinary care two days a week.
ourquadcities.com
Join the fun at the Fairmount Block Party!
The Davenport Public Library invites you to connect with local organizations, learn about library services and meet your friends and neighbors Saturday, August 13, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount Street Branch, located at 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport. Enjoy children’s activities, raffles and free lunch while supplies last.
hoiabc.com
Transit van, semi, and car involved in I-39 crash in Marshall County
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State Police reported a three-vehicle crash with injuries Friday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 39 near Wenona in Marshall County. Police said the crash, reported about 4:15 p.m., involved a transit van, a truck-tractor semi-trailer combination, and a passenger car near...
ourquadcities.com
Midwest Monster Fest next month postponed to 2023
Due to some unfortunate and unforeseen circumstances, the next edition of Midwest Monster Fest — previously scheduled for Sept. 16-18 at East Moline’s Rust Belt — must be postponed until 2023, according to the event’s Facebook page. “This decision was not an easy one, but rather...
ourquadcities.com
QC Botanical Center joins worldwide Daffodil Project
The Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island is joining a worldwide effort to plant 1.5 million daffodils, to memorialize the 1.5 million children killed in the Holocaust during World War II. The QCBC (2525 4th Ave., Rock Island) is the first Illinois location outside the Chicago area that’s part...
ourquadcities.com
National Scooter’s Coffee franchise opens in Milan
Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, opened a new location at 2008 Deere Drive in Milan on Aug. 1. The nationwide chain also has drive-thru spots in Princeton, Ill., Monmouth, Muscatine, Burlington, Clinton and Maquoketa. With the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app,...
KWQC
Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns to Davenport with a good cause for children in need
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s sight to see at the Rhythm City Casino, as the Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns. This year organizers are donating proceeds made from the event to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Admission is free but organizers say donations will be appreciated. Gates open Friday...
977wmoi.com
All-Star Sports Academy Coming to Galesburg Community
A new sports academy will be opening in Galesburg. Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer says local entrepreneur Mike Spinx has acquired a property on Grand Avenue that will be torn down and a new facility constructed in its place:. “The plan is to build a new structure and...
