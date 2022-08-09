Read full article on original website
Related
drydenwire.com
Scrub, Fog Sealing Planned On Segment Of WIS 77 In Ashland And Sawyer Counties
Maintenance crews from the Ashland County Highway Department plan to seal WIS 77 from the Gordon-Shanagolden town line in Ashland County to the east end of Old WIS 77 in Sawyer County starting Monday, Aug. 15. During scrub and fog sealing operations, WIS 77 will be open to through traffic....
drydenwire.com
Spooner Middle School Interim Principal For 2022-23 School Year Announced
SPOONER, WI -- The Spooner Area School District School Board has selected Josh Fizel to serve as the interim Principal of the Spooner Middle School for the 2022-23 school year. Mr. Fizel currently serves as a high school physical education teacher at Spooner High School. He is also the Head Coach of the Varsity Football and Boys Basketball Teams. He will continue with his coaching assignments during the 2022-23 school year. Fizel will assume his principal duties on August 15th.
One Person Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash North of Twin Cities
Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two others were injured after a pickup truck struck a guardrail on I-35 Friday afternoon in Chisago County. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated the pickup was traveling south on the interstate around 12:15 p.m near Wyoming when it struck the right guardrail and then rolled into the left median.
drydenwire.com
Burnett County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Aug 11, 2022
BURNETT COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Burnett County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Burnett County. The names listed on the Warrant Status Report do not indicate that the person is guilty of a crime, only that there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
drydenwire.com
Man Found Deceased After Authorities Respond To Report Of Missing Swimmer
BURNETT COUNTY - A 38-year-old man from Minnesota was found deceased after authorities received and responded to a report of a missing swimmer in Burnett County, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On August 8, 2022 at approximately 6 p.m. Burnett County...
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences 4th Person Charged In Sawyer Drug Bust
SAWYER COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Yvonne Martinson, the 4th person out of five people charged in a February 2021 Sawyer County Drug Bust. Law enforcement arrested 5 people following the execution of a search warrant at a Hayward, WI residence regarding suspected drug trafficking. During the execution of...
Comments / 0