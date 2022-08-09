ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spooner, WI

Comments / 0

Related
drydenwire.com

Spooner Middle School Interim Principal For 2022-23 School Year Announced

SPOONER, WI -- The Spooner Area School District School Board has selected Josh Fizel to serve as the interim Principal of the Spooner Middle School for the 2022-23 school year. Mr. Fizel currently serves as a high school physical education teacher at Spooner High School. He is also the Head Coach of the Varsity Football and Boys Basketball Teams. He will continue with his coaching assignments during the 2022-23 school year. Fizel will assume his principal duties on August 15th.
SPOONER, WI
KROC News

One Person Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash North of Twin Cities

Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two others were injured after a pickup truck struck a guardrail on I-35 Friday afternoon in Chisago County. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated the pickup was traveling south on the interstate around 12:15 p.m near Wyoming when it struck the right guardrail and then rolled into the left median.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
drydenwire.com

Burnett County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Aug 11, 2022

BURNETT COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Burnett County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Burnett County. The names listed on the Warrant Status Report do not indicate that the person is guilty of a crime, only that there...
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spooner, WI
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences 4th Person Charged In Sawyer Drug Bust

SAWYER COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Yvonne Martinson, the 4th person out of five people charged in a February 2021 Sawyer County Drug Bust. Law enforcement arrested 5 people following the execution of a search warrant at a Hayward, WI residence regarding suspected drug trafficking. During the execution of...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy