SPOONER, WI -- The Spooner Area School District School Board has selected Josh Fizel to serve as the interim Principal of the Spooner Middle School for the 2022-23 school year. Mr. Fizel currently serves as a high school physical education teacher at Spooner High School. He is also the Head Coach of the Varsity Football and Boys Basketball Teams. He will continue with his coaching assignments during the 2022-23 school year. Fizel will assume his principal duties on August 15th.

SPOONER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO