Jessica Katzenmeyer becomes first transwoman in Wisconsin to advance past primary for state office
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jessica Katzenmeyer made history this week, becoming the first transgender woman in Wisconsin to advance past the primary for state office. We're seeing a record number of transgender people running for state offices across the country. It's a time when abortion choice has been stripped, and the LGBTQ+ community fears what may be next.
How Tim Michels overcame voting trends in Wisconsin's primary, an expert weighs in
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels did not win in the metropolitan Milwaukee area, but he won big in the rest of the state. Construction executive Tim Michels will face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. He was able to overcome a voting trend in Wisconsin politics that's been crucial to helping candidates prevail in competitive GOP primaries.
Looking ahead to Parade of Homes, taking place Aug. 13 through Sept. 5
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58 )-- The 76th Parade of Homes kicks off in Wisconsin Saturday, Aug. 13. Megan Curcius from Nonn's Kitchen Bath & Flooring and Toby Van Sistine, the director of government affairs for the Metropolitan Builders Association, joined CBS 58 on Friday, Aug. 12, to tell us more.
Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 election investigator Michael Gableman
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After 14 months, Wisconsin taxpayers will no longer have to pay for an investigation that found no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election. On Friday, Aug. 12, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fired Michael Gableman, ending the investigation. Critics say it's far too little too late....
Gov. Evers takes shots at GOP opponent, ties Michels to Trump during statewide tour
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- A day after the primary election, Governor Tony Evers launched a statewide re-election tour targeting his Republican opponent and tying him to former President Donald Trump. Trump's endorsed candidate, construction executive Tim Michels, defeated his primary opponents Tuesday, Aug. 9, to square off against Democratic...
CBS 58's Feel Good Friday: Events and happenings in southeast Wisconsin this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 on Friday, Aug. 12, was joined by B93.3 to tell us about upcoming events happening around southeast Wisconsin this weekend. Watch the video above to learn more and click below for more.
Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina (AP) — President Joe Biden has arrived in South Carolina to begin what's expected to be at least a seven-day vacation with members of his family. The Bidens will be in Kiawah Island, noted for its private beach and golf resort, through Tuesday, according to...
Semi truck overturns in Kentucky, spilling thousands of Bud Light beer cans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Not the beer! A semi truck carrying cases of Bud Light crashed on a Kentucky interstate Wednesday morning, Aug. 10. According to Louisville Metro police and WLKY in Louisville, the truck spilled its entire cargo as it was heading from the I-71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway.
