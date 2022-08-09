Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
The 75th Annual Maine Lobster FestivalThe Maine WriterRockland, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
mainebiz.biz
Redevelopment of former Mercy Hospital in Portland clears tons of debris, uncovers history
Since receiving final approvals from the city of Portland a year ago, the redevelopment of Northern Light Mercy Hospital’s State Street building has been underway for some time and now has numbers to show for it. PBC Environmental, a demolition and environmental abatement contractor, has worked for five months...
mainebiz.biz
EPA reaches settlement to clean up Superfund pollution site in Windham
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday it will raze and remove an environmentally contaminated mill building at a Superfund site in Windham. A dilapidated, two-story concrete industrial structure at the Keddy Mill site has elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls, asbestos, and other contaminants known to pose a risk to human health and the environment.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Register now for Sept. 9 conservation bus tour of Knox and Waldo counties
We are excited to bring back our Conservation Bus Tour traveling through Knox County and expanding into Waldo County. This year we are partnering with Waldo Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) to highlight five residential properties and a public park that earned certification through our Conservation Landscape Certification Program. This program was created by Aleta McKeage of Waldo SWCD, and Rebecca Jacobs of Knox-Lincoln SWCD expanded the program into Knox & Lincoln counties. Featured on our September 9th bus tour, you will see beautiful landscapes enhanced with native plants, meadowscapes, perennial gardens, pollinator gardens and wildlife habitat features. The luxury air-conditioned motor coach ride will be narrated, snacks served, and we will have lunch at The Hoot, a gourmet farm-to-table restaurant in Northport.
bridgton.com
Recovery Center to make move to downtown Bridgton
Every day, Lakes Region Recovery Center has a steady flow of people coming to the center for various activities. There are arts and crafts classes, journaling classes, detox acupuncture, peer support trainings, a games night plus AA meetings and NA meetings. Every week, the calendar is full. On a weekly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.
Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
A New 250-Seat Restaurant, Micro-Brewery? You’ll Have to Visit Auburn, Maine
Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, Maine has a plan to open a second location 100 miles south in Auburn that sounds like it's going to be epic. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mason's Brewing announced that they will start construction this fall on a two-story, 250-seat restaurant, micro-brewery and distillery on Main Street in Auburn right on the banks of the Androscoggin River. It will be built on land near the intersection of Main and Drummond Street which is right next to two existing buildings, including one that is home to Maine Gourmet Chocolates.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
School committee hears about LCSO’s rapid response training program
Lieutenant Brendan Kane of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office provided a brief explanation of the ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) program that LCSO has been trained on to the Wiscasset School Committee Aug. 9. “It is the model we use for teaching response to any type of violence...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Roaring 20’s Lawn Party August 20 on the Damariscotta River
Help us Celebrate THE LINCOLN HOME’s 95th BIRTHDAY Saturday evening, August 20, from 6-10:30pm! Step back in time when you enter the ”Speak Easy” Tent, complete with a dance floor for stepping out to The Boneheads. From 6-7:30pm, our Lincoln Home culinary team will offer locally sourced food stations from Lincoln County. The seafood menu includes oysters on the half shell, Maryland spiced wild shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon on locally grown cucumbers, and smoked fresh bluefish paté. A charcuterie board with Artisan Maine and Vermont cheeses, locally cured Italian meats, house spiced nuts, pickled and fermented vegetables, and fresh baguettes will be accompanied with farm fresh crudité and house made dips. From 7-8:30pm, a variety of locally made cupcakes, chocolate dipped strawberries and pineapples, and a special family Baklava recipe from our new Culinary Director, Jamie Baribeau, will be served. Signature drinks from the Twenties, “The Bees Knees”, “Mojito,” along with standard cocktails, beer and wine will be offered for purchase. The evening will be capped with a special champagne toast, clebrating 95 years of serving Lincoln County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgan.com
Local man dead after fire at Waldo County home
A man is dead after a fire in Waldo County. The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Friday at a home on Moe’s Cove Rd. in Industry. A family of four lived in the home. The mother and two children, ages...
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine
While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
mainebiz.biz
5 new community solar farms come online in Maine
A New Jersey-based solar developer says it has recently flipped the switch on five community solar farms in Maine that together can supply up to 31.5 megawatts of electricity for subscribers. The Nautilus Solar Energy projects range from a 4.8-MW array in Knox County to a 7.4-MW solar facility in...
Down East
Maine News You May Have Missed
Several monkey sightings were reported in the city’s West End. It’s illegal to keep a monkey as a pet in Maine, although one witness said it looked like a type of macaque commonly used in medical research. As of press time, no monkey had been captured. Gouldsboro. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
spectrumlocalnews.com
City says report backs proposed changes to Lake Auburn
The city of Auburn says proposed ordinances changes impacting Lake Auburn’s water quality are backed by a new assessment. The city’s announcement comes amidst a lawsuit from a neighboring municipality. In a press release, Auburn states it wants to limit density in areas around the lake and incorporate...
Father dies in Industry house fire; mother and children escape
PORTLAND, Maine — One person has died in a house fire that broke out early Friday morning in the Franklin County town of Industry. A family of four lived at the home on Moe's Cove Road. A woman and her two children, ages 6 and 10, were able to...
mainebiz.biz
Portland OKs master plan to build hotel, condos, stores next to City Hall
A rough proposal to transform a parking lot next to Portland City Hall into a complex of condos, shops and a 156-room hotel became a little less rough Tuesday night after an initial OK by city officials. The Portland Planning Board unanimously approved the complex’s master development plan, an optional...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Thomas J. Thibeault
Thomas Joseph Thibeault, 56, of Topsham died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Bath on June 12, 1966, a son of Irenee J. and Bonnie M. (Gudroe) Thibeault Jr. Tom was a graduate of Mt. Ararat High School, class of 1984. He attended Southern Maine...
WMTW
Stuck swimmer rescued from Saco River in Buxton
BUXTON, Maine — A swimmer was rescued from the Saco River in Buxton near the Hollis town line Sunday night. According to Buxton Fire and Rescue Chief Nathan Schools, a 23-year-old woman became stuck with her knee wedged between two large pieces of ledge. The 911 call came in...
Three arrested after Maine State Police seize drugs, small cannon
LIBERTY, Maine — Three suspects were arrested on Aug. 4 after Maine State Police seized drugs, firearms, and a small cannon, authorities say. A news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said on Friday that state police traveled to a home on School Ridge Road in Liberty to find a wanted person on Aug. 4. There, police found and arrested Cole Libby, 27, who lived at the home. Libby had warrants out of Knox, Waldo, and Franklin Counties.
Jersey Mike’s Set to Open First Location in Portland, Maine
Just a couple years ago, one of the fastest growing chain restaurants in America, Jersey Mike's, had a grand total of zero locations in Maine. Fast forward to now, and Jersey Mike's aggressive expansion into Vacationland is continuing at a rapid pace. The sandwich chain already has 3 operational locations in Scarborough, Windham, and Brunswick. Jersey Mike's plans on opening an additional 4 locations soon, including their first in Portland.
Comments / 0