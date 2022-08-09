What with all the serial killers, waking nightmares, and whatnot, The Sandman‘s first season wasn’t exactly a romcom, but fans being fans, a few ships have nevertheless risen up to capture viewers’ attentions. Folks would love for Tom Sturridge’s Dream to find love in future seasons, for instance. Just hopefully not with another member of the Endless. Why is that a risk? Because a couple of cast-members of the Netflix hit want fans to be shipping their characters, despite the fact they play siblings.

