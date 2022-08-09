Read full article on original website
Anticipation for ‘The Flash’ hits zero after news of Ezra Miller reshoots
What a year it’s been for Ezra Miller, who is set to play the titular hero in The Flash. What a month it’s already been for studio Warner Bros. as they canned Batgirl, and now the forces are aligning again as reshoots begin. Somehow, in spite of the...
‘Star Wars’ fans demand the extended “inappropriate” cut of ‘Attack of the Clones’
Star Wars fans remembered that Natalie Portman, who played Princess Padme in the prequel trilogy, was allowed to improvise their lines in Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones during the scene in Naboo. And some of those scenes contain lines that were deemed “too inappropriate” for the final cut. Following a recent a re-appreciation for the sequels, fans are demanding that Lucasarts release the “inappropriate cut” for Episode II.
Netflix’s new vampire movie getting staked by mixed reviews
A vampire-slaying movie starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg in a role that’s uncharacteristically not typecast, is a recipe for… well, something. And Day Shift, the sum of this smorgasbord of parts, certainly is something, according to the film’s critical consensus. Day Shift stars Jamie...
Tell Us About The Absolute Worst Scene, Storyline, Or Character From An Otherwise Amazing Show
Tyrion had a lot of nerve saying Bran had the best story in front of Arya and Sansa.
How Moviedle is more than just a Wordle clone, and creator Jeremy Toeman’s new partnership with Likewise TV
AugX Labs and 12:01 Games founder Jeremy Toeman believes that at the end of the day, great gaming experiences are born from one simple idea; to spread joy. That thesis has carried Toeman and company to new heights, and with millions of active users around the world — 12:01 Games continues to push the boundaries of conventional gaming experiences everywhere.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Here’s when ‘House of the Dragons’ releases in each time zone
HBO Max’s fresh attempt to maintain the fervor that surrounded Game of Thrones at the height of its popularity is set for release at the end of August, and fans aren’t sure what to expect. The show that inspired HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon was a...
‘Stranger Things’ fans trying really hard not to invest in this ‘DnD’ theory
The latest season of Stranger Things is still dominating conversations. Despite more than a month passing since the final episode’s airing, season four of the supernatural show weighs heavy on fans’ minds. In the penultimate season of the mega-popular show, it brought new characters and threats to light and left just enough of its story dangling to keep viewers hooked.
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
‘Star Wars’ fans reach the groundbreaking conclusion that the sequel trilogy ‘doesn’t make sense’
As hard as it may be to believe, there are actually some Star Wars fans who, despite all the hidden and meta brilliance of the sequel trilogy that has gone over all our heads, don’t think the saga makes a whole lot of a sense from a chronological standpoint.
Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season
Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan Disqualified from Chance to Be the Next James Bond
No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond franchise, was the final time that Daniel Craig played the role of British super spy 007. Now the search is on for a new Bond to appear in the 26th film in the franchise, and Outlander star Sam Heughan’s name has been among those bandied about to replace Craig.
How many ‘Avatar’ movies are there and what are their titles?
To say fans have been eagerly waiting for a sequel to Avatar would be the understatement of the century. The movie was a box office sensation when it released in 2009, breaking numerous records and beating out Titanic as the highest- grossing film of all time, according to Box Office Mojo — a title it lost in 2019 to Avengers: Endgame, but then won back in 2021 with a re-release in China, according to CNBC.
Watch: Reba McEntire will decide your fate in trailer for her new Lifetime movie, ‘The Hammer’
Reba McEntire is breaking all the rules in the exciting new trailer for her upcoming Lifetime movie, The Hammer, and if you thought you had seen peak Reba perfection, well, you haven’t seen anything yet!. A fast-talking, driving, and swinging woman, McEntire plays Kim Wheeler — the 5th district...
‘The Sandman’ stars ask fans to ship their characters, forgetting they’re siblings
What with all the serial killers, waking nightmares, and whatnot, The Sandman‘s first season wasn’t exactly a romcom, but fans being fans, a few ships have nevertheless risen up to capture viewers’ attentions. Folks would love for Tom Sturridge’s Dream to find love in future seasons, for instance. Just hopefully not with another member of the Endless. Why is that a risk? Because a couple of cast-members of the Netflix hit want fans to be shipping their characters, despite the fact they play siblings.
Netflix’s latest opinion-splitting blockbuster hits #1 in 69 countries
Netflix can always be relied on to deliver big budget, glossy blockbusters packed with star power and explosive action sequences, but unanimous acclaim is proving a lot harder to come by. The latest case in point is Day Shift, which has managed to score an explosive opening, while splitting opinion right down the middle yet again.
The difference between Marvel and DC disappointment is neatly summed up in a single tweet
It’s tough being a DCEU fan. Since Man of Steel, Warner Bros has been desperately trying to emulate the success of the MCU, though their chaotic decisions never seem to work out. Right now we’re apparently on the cusp of a “reset” of DC movies, though before that there’s at least a year of uncertainty ahead of us.
Could ‘She-Hulk’ bring back a long-forgotten MCU villain?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is right around the corner, with the latest Marvel series to hit Disney Plus introducing Jennifer Walters to the MCU. Fans have been waiting to see her appear in the franchise for years, especially as the Hulk side of the MCU has been mostly underexplored ever since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.
When do Rick and Morty release in ‘MultiVersus?’ Confirmed
The Warner Bros. fighting game MultiVersus is almost out of pre-release. The game – which has been compared to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. – has been performing well in pre-release, recently appearing at EVO 2022. MultiVersus is free-to-play with optional micro-transactions to purchase characters and skins among other things. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
A bargain basement fantasy actioner sneaks up on the streaming charts
There’s no telling which titles have the potential to break out from the pack and find an unexpected new lease of life on-demand, but even the oracles would surely have failed to predict that The Huntress: Rune of the Dead would be among them. The Scandinavian combination of fantasy,...
