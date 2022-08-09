Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
Ben Percy jumps to the big screen to honor his daughter
Minnesota writer Benjamin Percy is known for his horror and science fiction novels, comic books and audio dramas. He’s also written screenplays and now one of them, co-written by indie film maker James Ponsoldt, has been made into a movie. “Summering,” directed by Ponsoldt, opens locally on Aug. 12....
mprnews.org
CDC raises COVID risk ratings in Minnesota, eases national guidance
On Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on “minimizing the impact of COVID-19.” As widely reported, the new guidance eased recommended restrictions by lifting quarantine requirements for those who have been exposed to COVID-19 without feeling symptoms. This includes lifting the testing regime for exposed K-12 students who do not have symptoms.
mprnews.org
BCA report shows violent crimes rose in 2021
The number of reported violent crimes in Minnesota increased between 2020 and 2021 by nearly 22 percent. However, the number of property crimes slightly decreased during that same period. That's according to the Uniform Crime Report released Friday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. There were 201 murders tallied...
mprnews.org
FEMA announces emergency aid for 23 counties damaged in May storm
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced emergency aid for 23 Minnesota counties that sustained a damage from flooding, heavy winds and tornadoes in May. There were at least five tornado touchdowns, including one with 120 mph winds in the tiny town of Forada, near Alexandria in Douglas County. Douglas...
mprnews.org
State patrol, Metro police step up efforts to reduce violent crime
The Minnesota State Patrol and Metro Transit Police are both stepping up efforts to help curb crime in the Twin Cities and elsewhere. The State Patrol has been working with the Minneapolis Police Department to crack down on street racing and other traffic stops around the metro area. At the same time, Metro Transit Police have been deploying different tactics to cut down on crime in and around transit and transit stations.
