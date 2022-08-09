ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rabun County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

All lanes of I-26E reopen after tractor-trailer crash caused fuel leak

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — All lanes of Interstate 26 near Hendersonville reopened Thursday night after an early-morning wreck caused a fuel leak and snarled traffic in the area much of the day. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says troopers were dispatched at around 6:07 a.m. in reference...
accesswdun.com

Stolen vehicle pursuit on Mundy Mill Road leads to two arrests

The Oakwood Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon and arrested two suspects. Officers began a lookout after they found out that a white Tahoe was stolen from Hall County, according to the department’s Facebook page. They saw the car on Mundy Mill Road and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled toward McEver Road.
OAKWOOD, GA
nowhabersham.com

Habersham mail theft reports on rise, sheriff warns

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is warning homeowners to pay special attention to their mail following an increase in mail theft complaints in the county. The thieves are specifically targeting letters containing containing cash and checks, officials say. Clarkesville Post Office Supervisor Leslie Gailey says theives have been stealing...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
County
Rabun County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Rabun Gap, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Rabun County, GA
Crime & Safety
accesswdun.com

Accident at Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road leaves driver with serious injuries

A driver is in serious but stable condition after a wreck Wednesday morning at the Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road intersection. According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, a Toyota Highlander driven by Ruth Dugger was traveling westbound on Ga. 53. When Dugger tried to turn left onto Old Flowery Branch Road, a Suzuki GSXR 600 driven by Merit Fontinel struck the left rear of her Toyota.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
nowhabersham.com

Fire destroys Hall County mobile home

Fire destroyed a mobile home in the Lula area late Thursday morning. At approximately 11:30 a.m., Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 8600 block of Forrester Road. “Upon arrival, the trailer was fully engulfed with flames and emitting smoke from all openings,” says...
HALL COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Power#Georgia State Patrol#Accident#Vulcan Materials#Rabun County Ems#Rabun Sar#Gema
WGAU

North Ga school employee arrested parking lot shooting

Schools will be closed on what was supposed to be the first day of the new school year in Union County, where a school employee was arrested after allegedly shooting at a car in a school parking lot Thursday: it happened at Union County Primary School. The accused gunman was arrested in Blairsville. There were no injuries.
UNION COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Six suspects arrested in connection with Oakwood vehicle thefts

Hall County authorities on Wednesday arrested six suspects in connection with a series of vehicle thefts and entering autos in the Oakwood area. Hall County Sheriff's Office public information officer B.J. Williams said deputies responded to I-985 near Exit 16 just before 4 a.m. after a 911 caller told Hall County Dispatch about some suspicious activity on the interstate.
OAKWOOD, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
accesswdun.com

A section of highway in Hall County is renamed to honor a fallen officer

A fallen Hall County officer has been honored 24 years after being killed while on duty. Officer Bobbie Hoenie, 29, was hit by a car on Hwy. 53 after stopping to help a stranded vehicle. Now a portion of Highway 53 in Hall County has been named the Officer Bobbie S. Hoenie Memorial Highway. The portion of the highway between the Hall and Forsyth County line and Little Hall Park will serve as a reminder of her sacrifice.
HALL COUNTY, GA
themaconcountynews.com

Recovered remains positively identified

After a forensic investigation of the bone fragments recovered in May from a residence off Mulberry Road in Macon County, the victim has been identified as 42-year-old Tina Walkingstick Frizsell. Frizsell was residing in Mountain City, Ga., when her brother, Gregory Justus, contacted local law enforcement reporting her missing in late May.
MACON COUNTY, NC
accesswdun.com

Searchers find remains thought to be missing White County man

The search for a missing person in White County is apparently over after the discovery Wednesday of human remains. Search efforts were conducted Wednesday in the area of Rose Road and 75 Alternate, north of Cleveland, for a missing person identified by the White County Sheriff’s office as Heath Williams.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash in Westminster, coroner says

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died following a crash in Westminster on Aug. 4. The coroner said 38-year-old was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries that he received from a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Creek Road. Mauldin sadly passed...
WESTMINSTER, SC
wrwh.com

Search Underway For Missing Person Near Mtn. Lakes

(Cleveland)- Officials plan to initiate a ground search Wednesday morning for a missing man near Mountain Lakes Resort in White County. The man, identified by the White County Sheriff’s Office as Heath Williams, has been missing for several days. A social media post by the sheriff’s office dated August...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Gainesville, social media car theft in Toccoa

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says a social media challenge might have been behind a recent case of car theft in Toccoa: three juveniles are facing charges. The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings in the investigation of a plane crash in Wyoming, one that claimed the lives of a husband and wife from Hart County: Charlie and Kelli Schell operated the Cateechee Conference Center in Hartwell. The NTSB says their Cessna went down shortly after takeoff on July 14, crashing and burning in woods near Buffalo Wyoming.
TOCCOA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy