A fallen Hall County officer has been honored 24 years after being killed while on duty. Officer Bobbie Hoenie, 29, was hit by a car on Hwy. 53 after stopping to help a stranded vehicle. Now a portion of Highway 53 in Hall County has been named the Officer Bobbie S. Hoenie Memorial Highway. The portion of the highway between the Hall and Forsyth County line and Little Hall Park will serve as a reminder of her sacrifice.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO