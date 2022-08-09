Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after Oconee County crash with pickup truck, troopers say
OAKWAY, S.C. — An Upstate driver has died after a crash involving a pickup truck, the South Carolina Highway Patrol released Friday. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Monday on West Oak Highway at Tokeena Road, just east of Oakway. Ridgeway said...
WLOS.com
All lanes of I-26E reopen after tractor-trailer crash caused fuel leak
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — All lanes of Interstate 26 near Hendersonville reopened Thursday night after an early-morning wreck caused a fuel leak and snarled traffic in the area much of the day. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says troopers were dispatched at around 6:07 a.m. in reference...
accesswdun.com
Stolen vehicle pursuit on Mundy Mill Road leads to two arrests
The Oakwood Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon and arrested two suspects. Officers began a lookout after they found out that a white Tahoe was stolen from Hall County, according to the department’s Facebook page. They saw the car on Mundy Mill Road and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled toward McEver Road.
nowhabersham.com
Habersham mail theft reports on rise, sheriff warns
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is warning homeowners to pay special attention to their mail following an increase in mail theft complaints in the county. The thieves are specifically targeting letters containing containing cash and checks, officials say. Clarkesville Post Office Supervisor Leslie Gailey says theives have been stealing...
Motorcyclist dies days after Oconee Co. crash
A motorcyclist has died, days after being injured in an Oconee County crash.
accesswdun.com
Accident at Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road leaves driver with serious injuries
A driver is in serious but stable condition after a wreck Wednesday morning at the Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road intersection. According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, a Toyota Highlander driven by Ruth Dugger was traveling westbound on Ga. 53. When Dugger tried to turn left onto Old Flowery Branch Road, a Suzuki GSXR 600 driven by Merit Fontinel struck the left rear of her Toyota.
nowhabersham.com
Local authorities arrest six from metro Atlanta for vehicle theft, entering autos
Hall County deputies arrested six people from metro Atlanta in connection with vehicle thefts and a series of entering autos in the Oakwood area. Three of those arrested are juveniles, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says. Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, deputies responded to Interstate 985 near...
nowhabersham.com
Fire destroys Hall County mobile home
Fire destroyed a mobile home in the Lula area late Thursday morning. At approximately 11:30 a.m., Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 8600 block of Forrester Road. “Upon arrival, the trailer was fully engulfed with flames and emitting smoke from all openings,” says...
22-Year-Old Christopher Coffman Died In A Motor-Vehicle Crash Near Clarkesville (Clarkesville, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a head-on collision on Highway 17 near Clarkesville that killed 22-year-old Christopher Coffman. Coffman was an occupant in a Jeep Renegade driven by Alexis White, 24, from Gainesville. White failed to stop at the intersection of GA [..]
North Ga school employee arrested parking lot shooting
Schools will be closed on what was supposed to be the first day of the new school year in Union County, where a school employee was arrested after allegedly shooting at a car in a school parking lot Thursday: it happened at Union County Primary School. The accused gunman was arrested in Blairsville. There were no injuries.
accesswdun.com
Six suspects arrested in connection with Oakwood vehicle thefts
Hall County authorities on Wednesday arrested six suspects in connection with a series of vehicle thefts and entering autos in the Oakwood area. Hall County Sheriff's Office public information officer B.J. Williams said deputies responded to I-985 near Exit 16 just before 4 a.m. after a 911 caller told Hall County Dispatch about some suspicious activity on the interstate.
accesswdun.com
Union County Schools maintenance employee charged in school shooting incident
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has not said why 64-year-old Dwight Anthony Brown of Blairsville targeted and shot a specific unoccupied vehicle in the Union County Primary School parking lot Thursday afternoon. The GBI charged Brown, a maintenance employee for the Union County School System, with three counts of aggravated...
accesswdun.com
A section of highway in Hall County is renamed to honor a fallen officer
A fallen Hall County officer has been honored 24 years after being killed while on duty. Officer Bobbie Hoenie, 29, was hit by a car on Hwy. 53 after stopping to help a stranded vehicle. Now a portion of Highway 53 in Hall County has been named the Officer Bobbie S. Hoenie Memorial Highway. The portion of the highway between the Hall and Forsyth County line and Little Hall Park will serve as a reminder of her sacrifice.
themaconcountynews.com
Recovered remains positively identified
After a forensic investigation of the bone fragments recovered in May from a residence off Mulberry Road in Macon County, the victim has been identified as 42-year-old Tina Walkingstick Frizsell. Frizsell was residing in Mountain City, Ga., when her brother, Gregory Justus, contacted local law enforcement reporting her missing in late May.
accesswdun.com
Searchers find remains thought to be missing White County man
The search for a missing person in White County is apparently over after the discovery Wednesday of human remains. Search efforts were conducted Wednesday in the area of Rose Road and 75 Alternate, north of Cleveland, for a missing person identified by the White County Sheriff’s office as Heath Williams.
FOX Carolina
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash in Westminster, coroner says
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died following a crash in Westminster on Aug. 4. The coroner said 38-year-old was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries that he received from a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Creek Road. Mauldin sadly passed...
wrwh.com
Search Underway For Missing Person Near Mtn. Lakes
(Cleveland)- Officials plan to initiate a ground search Wednesday morning for a missing man near Mountain Lakes Resort in White County. The man, identified by the White County Sheriff’s Office as Heath Williams, has been missing for several days. A social media post by the sheriff’s office dated August...
Union County delays start of school year | Here's why
UNION COUNTY, Ga. — The start of the school year is delayed for Union County Schools. The district was supposed to start classes Friday but decided against that after shots were fired on the grounds of one of their schools. According to the GBI, an employee at Union County...
wrwh.com
Eight Students From White County Included In the Latest To Receive Degrees or Diplomas
(Clarkesville)– North Georgia Technical College (NGTC) recently awarded 138 students, including 8 from White County, with degrees or diplomas for the 2022 summer semester. These graduates will be eligible to participate in the next commencement ceremonies scheduled in December for the summer and fall semester graduates. Graduates include:. Banks...
NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Gainesville, social media car theft in Toccoa
The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says a social media challenge might have been behind a recent case of car theft in Toccoa: three juveniles are facing charges. The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings in the investigation of a plane crash in Wyoming, one that claimed the lives of a husband and wife from Hart County: Charlie and Kelli Schell operated the Cateechee Conference Center in Hartwell. The NTSB says their Cessna went down shortly after takeoff on July 14, crashing and burning in woods near Buffalo Wyoming.
