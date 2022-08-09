ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Return of popular Upstate festival announced for this fall

By Rob Jones
 4 days ago

The return of a popular Upstate festival has been announced for this fall. The Bourbon and Bacon Fest is back in Greenville, September 23rd. The event will run from 630 to -11 PM at Cowboy Up located in Greenville's Judson Mill area.

This year's fest will benefit Upstate Carolina Adaptive Golf, a group that offers golf outings to military veterans recovering from physical and mental trauma. For tickets or more information on the event visit Greenville.bourbonandbaconfest.com

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

