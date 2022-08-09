Return of popular Upstate festival announced for this fall

The return of a popular Upstate festival has been announced for this fall. The Bourbon and Bacon Fest is back in Greenville, September 23rd. The event will run from 630 to -11 PM at Cowboy Up located in Greenville's Judson Mill area.

This year's fest will benefit Upstate Carolina Adaptive Golf, a group that offers golf outings to military veterans recovering from physical and mental trauma. For tickets or more information on the event visit Greenville.bourbonandbaconfest.com