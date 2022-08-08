ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, RI

WNYT

Hochul signs bill poised to bring new high-tech jobs to NY state

Gov. Hochul joined Sen. Schumer Thursday to sign the new “Green Chips Bill.” The bill brings new tech jobs to the state and hopes to attract leaders from across the semiconductor industry. “You come to New York, or you rebuild in New York, you continue to invest in...
POLITICS
WNYT

Book has insight, no clear answer on Northam yearbook photo

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia author’s investigative effort to uncover the origins of a racist photo on Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook page has ended inconclusively, according to the author, who has written a book that offers new details about the 2019 scandal and the former governor’s remarkable political survival.
VIRGINIA STATE
WNYT

School district tries to fix bad Spanish translation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — With voting already under way in Florida’s Aug. 23 election, officials in a county where about one in four voters are Hispanic are scrambling to fix a Spanish translation error that can’t help efforts to raise more money for education. The Broward...
FLORIDA STATE
WNYT

Letitia James reaches settlement with business for illegal robocalls

New York Attorney General Letitia James reached a settlement with a business for illegal robocalls meant to keep black New Yorkers from voting by mail before the 2020 election. James says an investigation by her office found Message Communications violated state and federal laws by creating robocalls threatening and harassing...
POLITICS
WNYT

Plane bumps another while backing up at Boston airport

BOSTON (AP) — An airplane bumped into another plane while backing up at Logan International Airport in Boston, prompting an investigation. No one was injured when the two Delta Airlines planes collided at low-speed on Friday night, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which said it is investigating, the Boston Globe reported.
BOSTON, MA
WNYT

Life gradually returns a year after fire chars Sierra Nevada

LONE PINE, Calif. (AP) — The flames fade away. Firefighters extinguish the last embers. A final curl of smoke uncoils in the wind. A wildfire in the California wilderness has come to an end, and what’s left behind is a blackened landscape of skeletal pines and leafless oaks, scorched meadows and ashen stumps where saplings once stood.
LONE PINE, CA
WNYT

Nevada officials offer regulations as hand-counts gain steam

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Hand-counting teams of four, not all from the same party. Table centers at least 10 feet apart. Ballots counted 20 at a time. Those are some of the regulations the Nevada secretary of state’s office is proposing for how counties can count paper ballots by hand amid a growing push for the method in some rural parts of the state where election misinformation including a distrust of voting machines has grown.
NEVADA STATE
WNYT

FEMA faces criticism for response as flood death count grows

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear called out the Federal Emergency Management Agency for denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, where the number of people who died as a result of the disaster has risen to 39. The official death count rose Thursday when...
KENTUCKY STATE
WNYT

Man sentenced for ID theft and fraud

Three and a half years in prison, for a man who took part in an ID theft case impacting hundreds of New Yorkers. 54 year old Guy Cuomo is from Maryland. He was just sentenced for his role in a scheme to sell personal information he got from the New York State Department of Labor and workforce agencies in other states.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNYT

Mississippi trooper cleared in probe of chokehold video

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Friday that its internal investigation found no criminal conduct by a white Highway Patrol trooper who used physical force against a handcuffed Black man during an arrest — a confrontation caught on video by relatives of the man being arrested.
JACKSON, MS

