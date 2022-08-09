ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Police: Man injured in SW Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in southwest Roanoke on Wednesday evening. At approximately 7:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Roanoke Police Department says word came in about a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue SW.
ROANOKE, VA
Woman arrested after reportedly hitting, kicking deputy in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman accused of slapping and kicking a deputy in Campbell County was taken into custody on Saturday. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in for a welfare check of a woman sleeping inside of a gray Nissan truck in the Dollar General parking lot at 12283 Wards Road on Saturday, Aug. 6.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
South Boston, VA
Dublin, VA
Christiansburg, VA
Roanoke, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
Galax, VA
Roanoke, VA
Crime & Safety
Father, 2 kids injured in Roanoke Co. rollover crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Just hours after a police chase ended near a Roanoke County elementary school, a rollover crash took place just down the road that sent three people to the hospital. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, a father and two children were inside a...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
‘Pulaski Co. TRIAD’ rechartered to reduce crimes against elderly

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In an effort to protect senior citizens throughout the Commonwealth, Attorney General Jason Miyares, law enforcement officers, first responders, and various senior organizations gathered on Thursday to sign the ‘Pulaski County TRIAD Cooperative Agreement.’. The rechartering creates a commitment that they will work...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Roanoke man dies after crashing into Alleghany Co. tree

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a Wednesday morning crash in the Alleghany Highlands that led to the death of a driver from the Roanoke Valley. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Route 629 — near Whispering Circle — in Alleghany County.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Person injured after lightning strikes house in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A person has reportedly been injured after lightning struck a Franklin County residential structure on Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, a 911 call center says that one person was taken to the hospital after lightning hit a home on Double Branch Road.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Former Rocky Mount officer who stormed Capitol sentenced to 87 months

UPDATE 4:50 a.m. (8/12/22): An off-duty Rocky Mount police officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with a fellow officer was sentenced Thursday to more than seven years in prison, matching the longest prison sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Former Sgt. Thomas Robertson...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
RRHA website down, housing voucher waitlist still set to open Monday

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Just days before the waitlist for the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) program is set to open in the Star City, the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) announced that its website has crashed. According to the RRHA, there is no word on what caused...
ROANOKE, VA
Friday Night Blitz Previews: Christiansburg Blue Demons

Friday Night Blitz Previews: Christiansburg Blue …. Sheriff’s search for brave citizen who helped arrest …. VSP identify man arrested after officer-involved …. God’s Pit Crew of Danville sends 60 volunteers to …. Roanoke Valley ‘Guns’ and ‘Hoses’ facing off Friday …. Roanoke Co....
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Pulaski Co. Randolph Park pool closed for remainder of season

PULASKI COUNTY, (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Department of Parks and Recreation has announced some disappointing news for public pool go-ers. The Randolph Park pool will be closed for the remainder of the season due to a lack of staff, according to parks and recreation officials. County officials tell WFXR News that the “weekends only” schedule that was set to begin when Pulaski County Schools open will no longer be happening.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Bridge repairs to close Water Street until August 2023 in Buchanan

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Residents and visitors of the Town of Buchanan will have to take an alternate route when traveling near Route 11 Bridge. Botetourt County officials tell WFXR News that Water Street under the Route 11 Bridge will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 15. The road...
BUCHANAN, VA
Rising number of Roanoke Valley students facing homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Parents are dealing with a number of issues as their children head back to school this year, but the burden is even heavier for those experiencing homelessness, including hundreds of families in the Roanoke Valley. The assistant director of shelter services at the Rescue Mission...
ROANOKE, VA
Elevation Roanoke to celebrate LOVE Week success at Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Elevation Roanoke is throwing a Sunday block party so community members can celebrate the success of the church’s LOVE Week. Elevation Roanoke representatives the celebration will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14 following the 9:30 a.m. worship service at the Berglund Center. “We love...
ROANOKE, VA

