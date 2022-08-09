Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Park it on the market returns to downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
VSP identify man arrested after officer-involved shooting, standoff in downtown Roanoke
UPDATE 3:34 p.m.: Virginia State Police released new details about the investigation into the officer-involved shooting that resulted in an hours-long standoff in downtown Roanoke overnight. According to Virginia State Police, the incident started shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 when the Roanoke Police Department responded to a...
Police: Man injured in SW Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in southwest Roanoke on Wednesday evening. At approximately 7:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Roanoke Police Department says word came in about a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue SW.
Two at large, minor arrested after police chase ends near Roanoke Co. elementary school
UPDATE 11:09 a.m.: Roanoke County officials shared new details with WFXR News about Thursday morning’s police chase that ended near Penn Forest Elementary, leading to the arrest of a minor and a search for two other people. The Roanoke County Police Department says a caller reported that two people...
Woman arrested after reportedly hitting, kicking deputy in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman accused of slapping and kicking a deputy in Campbell County was taken into custody on Saturday. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in for a welfare check of a woman sleeping inside of a gray Nissan truck in the Dollar General parking lot at 12283 Wards Road on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Father, 2 kids injured in Roanoke Co. rollover crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Just hours after a police chase ended near a Roanoke County elementary school, a rollover crash took place just down the road that sent three people to the hospital. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, a father and two children were inside a...
‘Pulaski Co. TRIAD’ rechartered to reduce crimes against elderly
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In an effort to protect senior citizens throughout the Commonwealth, Attorney General Jason Miyares, law enforcement officers, first responders, and various senior organizations gathered on Thursday to sign the ‘Pulaski County TRIAD Cooperative Agreement.’. The rechartering creates a commitment that they will work...
Hazmat incident involving overturned tanker cleared on I-81 North in Botetourt Co.
— UPDATE 6:51 a.m.: Botetourt County crews continue to clean up the scene of a hazmat incident after a diesel tanker crashed along I-81 North Friday morning, which is not only detouring motorists, but may also affect school bus routes. VDOT is not reporting any delays due to the crash,...
Roanoke man dies after crashing into Alleghany Co. tree
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a Wednesday morning crash in the Alleghany Highlands that led to the death of a driver from the Roanoke Valley. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Route 629 — near Whispering Circle — in Alleghany County.
Person injured after lightning strikes house in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A person has reportedly been injured after lightning struck a Franklin County residential structure on Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, a 911 call center says that one person was taken to the hospital after lightning hit a home on Double Branch Road.
Former Rocky Mount officer who stormed Capitol sentenced to 87 months
UPDATE 4:50 a.m. (8/12/22): An off-duty Rocky Mount police officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with a fellow officer was sentenced Thursday to more than seven years in prison, matching the longest prison sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Former Sgt. Thomas Robertson...
RRHA website down, housing voucher waitlist still set to open Monday
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Just days before the waitlist for the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) program is set to open in the Star City, the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) announced that its website has crashed. According to the RRHA, there is no word on what caused...
Rush Homes breaks ground for disability-friendly, affordable housing in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Disabled residents in Lynchburg having trouble finding an affordable place to stay could soon receive help in the form of a new housing facility. Rush Homes hosted a groundbreaking event on Thursday, Aug. 11 for its new, disability-friendly, affordable housing facility. The executive director of...
Friday Night Blitz Previews: Christiansburg Blue Demons
Friday Night Blitz Previews: Christiansburg Blue …. Sheriff’s search for brave citizen who helped arrest …. VSP identify man arrested after officer-involved …. God’s Pit Crew of Danville sends 60 volunteers to …. Roanoke Valley ‘Guns’ and ‘Hoses’ facing off Friday …. Roanoke Co....
Roanoke Co. School Board approves safety plan following police chase near Penn Forest Elementary
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday night, hours after a police chase ended near Penn Forest Elementary School, the Roanoke County School Board approved the district’s new safety and emergency response plan. Roanoke County school officials are expanding the school resource officer (SRO) program, which means all...
Pulaski Co. Randolph Park pool closed for remainder of season
PULASKI COUNTY, (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Department of Parks and Recreation has announced some disappointing news for public pool go-ers. The Randolph Park pool will be closed for the remainder of the season due to a lack of staff, according to parks and recreation officials. County officials tell WFXR News that the “weekends only” schedule that was set to begin when Pulaski County Schools open will no longer be happening.
Lynchburg Humane Society offering ‘Spaced Out’ adoption special before more Envigo beagles arrive
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With another group of beagles rescued from a controversial Cumberland County breeding facility set to arrive at the Lynchburg Humane Society later this month, the nonprofit is offering a three-day dog adoption special in order to free up space for the beagles, as well as animals at risk at other shelters.
Bridge repairs to close Water Street until August 2023 in Buchanan
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Residents and visitors of the Town of Buchanan will have to take an alternate route when traveling near Route 11 Bridge. Botetourt County officials tell WFXR News that Water Street under the Route 11 Bridge will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 15. The road...
Rising number of Roanoke Valley students facing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Parents are dealing with a number of issues as their children head back to school this year, but the burden is even heavier for those experiencing homelessness, including hundreds of families in the Roanoke Valley. The assistant director of shelter services at the Rescue Mission...
Roanoke Valley ‘Guns’ and ‘Hoses’ facing off Friday in annual softball game
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Play ball! Get ready to enjoy a friendly competition — not to mention a beloved tradition — between police officers and firefighters as the Roanoke Valley ‘Guns and Hoses’ softball game returns to Salem Friday night. After being delayed twice this...
Elevation Roanoke to celebrate LOVE Week success at Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Elevation Roanoke is throwing a Sunday block party so community members can celebrate the success of the church’s LOVE Week. Elevation Roanoke representatives the celebration will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14 following the 9:30 a.m. worship service at the Berglund Center. “We love...
