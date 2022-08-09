Read full article on original website
Rapid City seeks public input on housing, development
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Housing and community development are major issues in Rapid City and now officials are asking for input from the community. There will be a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. for the first session touching on three topics regarding housing and community development. Then at 1 p.m. another session will begin that will continue to touch on the conversation from the morning session and will include an analysis of impediments to fair housing choice. Both meetings take place in the city Hall community room.
Wednesday brings a whole new crowd to the Sturgis Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday marks the halfway point of the Sturgis Rally but that doesn’t mean it’s the same crowd that has been roaming the streets of Sturgis all week. Some bikers choose only to come to one part of the Rally, either the beginning or the...
Hundreds of coats donated to 5 Black Hills children’s homes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With temperatures reaching the high 90s Wednesday, thinking about winter coats may not be at the top of most people’s priority lists. However, Coats for Kids is already looking ahead with their 11th year donating winter coats to the Children’s Home Society in the Black Hills.
It’s all about the burger in Sturgis
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Riding is not the only thing happening during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Beef Throwdown Burger Battle was cooking Friday. The Burger Battle brought together amateur chefs, including our very own Lindsey Burrell and David Stradling, to compete for the title of the 2022 champions. Contestants...
The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame has a new director for the rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - As long as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been around, it seems impossible for there to still be firsts for the event, but this year the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame defeated those odds. Leah Whaley took the job as the executive director of...
All Kids Bike places 3 tiny ‘motorcycles’ up for auction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While motorcycles rumble throughout the hills, one organization is taking the opportunity to showcase a different kind of cycle. All Kids Bike is a non-profit in partnership with Strider Bikes with the goal to get kindergarteners on bicycles. During this Sturgis Rally, three tiny custom...
How one doctor uses his near-death experience to educate others on life-saving techniques
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dr. Dustin Smoot is a trauma surgeon from the Surgical Institute of South Dakota . He set up shop at Deadwood Custom-Cycles for Sturgis Rally week, handing out road emergency kits to bikers and rallygoers. Smoot offered a two-minute training on how to stop wounds...
Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
The Rats Hole comes to the Buffalo Chip
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rats Hole hosted their 34th annual bike show Thursday. More than 100 bikes showed up to compete in 14 different categories for the ‘Big Daddy Rat Trophy’. They claim to be the largest and longest running bike show in the world as Rats Hole...
Police draw attention to underage drinking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Rally continues to wind down at the rally, some people are looking to relax with a drink at a local bar. But according to the Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater, it’s more than just adults wanting to go for a drink. Juvenile alcohol offenses have been up this year compared to last. This follows the spike in drug possessions misdemeanors as well.
Hot temps increase risk of dehydration for bikers at Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Driving at high speeds in scorching temperatures can be risky for motorcyclists. Experts say that dehydration is just one of the heat-related illness that is more likely to occur during hot days. According to Dairyland Motor Insurance, dehydration occurs when the body loses more water...
Arrests in Sturgis made following Amber Alert
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday night an Amber Alert was issued concerning two Canadian children allegedly taken by their non-custodial mother and her companion. Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin says Benjamin Moore, Leah Potts and the two children were staying at the Glencoe Camp Resort when officers found them late Tuesday evening. According to law enforcement, they were about to leave Sturgis when they were pulled over for a traffic stop.
Get your 2022 Pigskin Preview magazine
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Get the inside scoop on your team with the 24nd edition of our Pigskin Preview magazine (see below for the locations where you can pick up this free football digest). The magazine is an annual look ahead at the high school football season in the...
Douglas looks for improvement with a new head coach
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Douglas football team is ready to take the field with a new head coach this season. Former assistant Will Velez takes over as the new leader. The Patriots open the season August 26th when they host Belle Fourche.
Sturgis rally bikers fashion trends stay the course
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Biker fashions have a tendency to stay relatively similar through the years. However, the trends have broadened as they mix with decades of different styles which include chaps, helmets, bedazzled bandannas, and fringe jackets. “We are kind of getting more into the older 90s style; with...
Not as Hot as Yesterday; Slight chance for Rain
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see somewhat lower temperatures the next few days as the hog summer ridge shifts east. Monsoon moisture streaming in from the southwest will bring a daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms through the weekend on into the first of next week, but not everyone will see rainfall.
Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a person who drowned at Angostura Reservoir was recovered Wednesday morning. The person reportedly was swimming at Hobie Beach Tuesday, went underwater and failed to surface. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Park; Fall River County Sheriff’s Office; Pennington County Search &...
Rapid City woman faces reckless driving charge after flipping car
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman is arrested after her car hit a tree and flipped upside down near the intersection of Platt and West Chicago streets. Jenna Gitzke, 34, is charged with reckless driving and failure to provide information at the scene of a crash. According to a Rapid City Police Department release, alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash and more charges might be pending.
Cooking with Eric - Creamy Grape Salad
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On these hot summer days, who doesn’t want something cold, sweet and delicious?. Well, this grape salad does the trick, and I promise you will be big hit at your next potluck or BBQ. First, combine a package of cream cheese that has been...
Justin Walker ready to lead Broncs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Belle Fourche football team is ready to take the field with a new head coach this season. Justin Walker takes over the reigns of the Broncs program.
