RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Housing and community development are major issues in Rapid City and now officials are asking for input from the community. There will be a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. for the first session touching on three topics regarding housing and community development. Then at 1 p.m. another session will begin that will continue to touch on the conversation from the morning session and will include an analysis of impediments to fair housing choice. Both meetings take place in the city Hall community room.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO