Sho-Ban Festival returns this week

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival will return this week.

The festival has been held since 1964, but due to the pandemic, the Tribes haven’t held it in two years. It will take place Thursday through Sunday.

“We’re excited to celebrate and invite the public to join us in this cultural celebration,” said Randy’L Teton, Fort Hall public information officer.

Teton said this festival is the largest powwow in Idaho. When the festival was first held, it was only a powwow, but throughout the years it has grown to include other activities.

“It’s grown to a variety of different activities to appeal to everyone in the community,” she said.

Other activities will include Indian relay races, bull riding, a rodeo and a softball tournament, which will include teams from Montana and Wyoming. There will even be a golf tournament for Native Americans with tribal ID cards.

In addition to the activities, Teton said there will be over 30 Native American arts and crafts vendors and over 20 food booths.

“We have a variety of plates to offer,” she said. “Indian taco, buffalo stew, lemonade stands, popcorn and Navajo style food.”

Teton said there will be two parades during the festival. The first is the Children’s Parade, which will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. The second parade will be held on Saturday.

One new category in the parade on Saturday is the classic cars category. Teton said this category is for anyone with a classic car.

“If anyone has a classic car they want to show, they’re welcome to participate,” she said.

Teton said since the rodeo and relay will be held at the rodeo grounds, there will be admission fees that will vary. The prices can be found on the flyers promoting the events.

“The powwow is free and parking is free,” she said. “We don’t charge.”

There will be grand entries throughout the festival. Teton said participants are welcome to take pictures during the entries, but if they wish to take pictures of individual dancers, they will need permission from the dancer.

Teton said everyone in the community is welcome to participate in the festival. She also explained that masks will be optional but not mandated.

“Everyone wants to celebrate right now after COVID,” she said. “But we recognize that COVID isn’t gone yet. We respect anyone’s wishes to wear masks.”

The schedule of events is as follows:

Aug. 11:

— 10 a.m. — Kid’s parade along East Agency road to festival arbor.

— 7 p.m. — Children and veteran powwow. “Coming Back Stronger” special and giveaway at the dance arbor. All veterans of color are welcome to join in uniform and dance in the circle.

Aug. 12:

— 9 a.m. — Arts and crafts vendor booths open at festival dance arbor; open to the public.

— 9 a.m. — INFR slack at the rodeo arena; open to the public.

— 9 a.m. — All Indian co-ed tournament continues at the Fort Hall softball field.

— 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Art show at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center, Chief Pocatello Room.

— 11 a.m. — Festival pageant begins at the dance arbor: Tzi-tzi Princess, Future Princess, Little Princess and Festival Princess; free and open to the public.

— 1 p.m. — Kid’s traditional games at the festival dance arbor.

— 5 p.m. — Indian relay begins at rodeo grounds.

— 5 p.m. — Miss Sho-Ban Dance Competition at the dance arbo.

— 6 p.m. — Crowning of Miss Shoshone-Bannock at the dance arbor.

— 7 p.m. — Grand entry at the dance arbor; bring your own lawn chairs, limited seating.

— 8 p.m. — Invitational bull riding mayhem at the rodeo arena (gate admission).

Aug. 13:

— 7 to 9 a.m. — Rez fitness challenge at the Sho-Ban Junior/Senior High School track; open to the public.

— 7 a.m. — Festival fun run/walk; open to the entire community.

— 9 a.m. — Arts and crafts vendor booths open at the dance arbor.

— 10 a.m. — All-Indian festival parade, starts at East Agency Road to Festival arbor.

— 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Art show at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center, Chief Pocatello Room.

— Noon — All-Indian skate jam at Fort Hall Skate Park on Mission Road in Fort Hall (east of the rodeo grounds).

— 1 p.m. — Grand Entry at the dance arbor; bring your own lawn chairs, limited seating.

— 1 p.m. — INFR tour rodeo at the rodeo grounds.

— 5 p.m. — Indian relay at the rodeo grounds.

— 7 pm — Grand entry at the dance arbor; bring your own lawn chairs, limited seating.

Aug. 14:

— 9 a.m. — Arts and crafts vendor booths open at the dance arbor.

— Noon — INFR tour rodeo continues at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds.

— Noon — Traditional buffalo and salmon feast at the dance arbor; free and open to the public.

— 1 p.m. — Grand entry at the dance arbor.

— 5 p.m. — Champion Indian relay races at rodeo grounds.

— 7 p.m. — Final grand entry at the dance arbor.

More information about the festival can be found at shobanfestival.com or at facebook.com/shobanindianfestival.