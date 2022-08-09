ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Blunt to Star Opposite Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’ Film for Universal

Emily Blunt is set to star opposite Ryan Gosling in “The Fall Guy” film adaptation for Universal, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. “Hobbs & Shaw” filmmaker David Leitch is attached to direct the project, which Universal acquired as a package in an auction. The feature film is inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name.
How to Watch ‘Emily The Criminal': Is Aubrey Plaza’s New Thriller Streaming?

Aubrey Plaza has a liaison with danger and credit card fraud in her newest thriller, “Emily the Criminal.” The “Parks and Recreation” star takes the titular role in the drama as she tries to solve her student debt crisis by taking a shady gig that might cost her more than just money. Written and directed by John Patton Ford, the film first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, but is now finally releasing courtesy of Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
John Eastman, Lawyer and Former Brother-in-Law of Paul McCartney, Dies at 83

John Eastman, the former brother-in-law of Paul McCartney, died at age 83 of pancreatic cancer, the former Beatle announced on social media on Thursday. “My dear brother-in-law, John Eastman, has passed away. Having known each other for over 50 years it is an extremely sad time for me, and our families,” McCartney wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two.
‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ to Premiere March 2024

“Kung Fu Panda 4” is officially in the works at DreamWorks and Universal, with a wide release set for March 8, 2024. The film will mark the third sequel of the original “Kung Fu Panda,” which premiered in 2008 to become DreamWorks’ highest-grossing original animated film. Set in ancient China, the martial arts movie told the epic story of a panda named Po (Jack Black), whose love of kung fu was matched only by his insatiable appetite.
AFI, BAFTA Awards Events Set Up an Awards Season Battle

Ordinarily, the announcement of early-January dates for the AFI Awards luncheon and the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party would be just a blip early in awards season. This year, though, those announcements, both of which came on Thursday, set up an interesting quandary for the embattled Golden Globe Awards, and a potential opportunity for the Critics Choice Awards.
Rick Wants Summer to ‘Do a Die Hard’ in ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Trailer (Video)

“Rick and Morty” Season 6 is finally upon us, and Adult Swim has dropped the official trailer for the new season that teases more sci-fi shenanigans than you can handle. While the trailer doesn’t get too deep on any kind of serialized plot for the new season, there are noticeable callbacks to locations and events from prior seasons, and some terrifically snappy dialogue to which “Rick and Morty” are accustomed.
