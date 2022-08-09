Read full article on original website
Emily Blunt to Star Opposite Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’ Film for Universal
Emily Blunt is set to star opposite Ryan Gosling in “The Fall Guy” film adaptation for Universal, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. “Hobbs & Shaw” filmmaker David Leitch is attached to direct the project, which Universal acquired as a package in an auction. The feature film is inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name.
Anne Heche’s ‘Girl in Room 13’ Still Set for September Debut on Lifetime
Anne Heche’s “Girl in Room 13” is still set for a September debut on the Lifetime network, the movie’s creatives and Amy Winter, executive vice president and head of programming at Lifetime, confirmed during the network’s virtual panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.
How to Watch ‘Emily The Criminal': Is Aubrey Plaza’s New Thriller Streaming?
Aubrey Plaza has a liaison with danger and credit card fraud in her newest thriller, “Emily the Criminal.” The “Parks and Recreation” star takes the titular role in the drama as she tries to solve her student debt crisis by taking a shady gig that might cost her more than just money. Written and directed by John Patton Ford, the film first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, but is now finally releasing courtesy of Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions.
Stephen Colbert Invades ‘Severance’ and Turns It Into ‘The Office’ (Video)
‘Steve C’ sure comes off a lot like the host of ‘The Colbert Report’ if you ask us. The world depicted on Apple TV+’s hit series “Severance” is already pretty bleak, but as it turns out, it could be even bleaker — all you need is the biggest jerk version of Stephen Colbert dropped into the madness.
‘Mack & Rita’ Film Review: Diane Keaton Plays a Young Woman’s Old Soul in Charming Comedy
When we think of old age, we think of wisdom (charitably) or frailty (less charitably), the weathered faces of elders showing us our future. Or consider a more spritely vision of the aging process: Think of colorful scarves and oversized knits. What about silk robes and high-collared shirts? Maybe a glass of red wine on ice?
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
John Eastman, Lawyer and Former Brother-in-Law of Paul McCartney, Dies at 83
John Eastman, the former brother-in-law of Paul McCartney, died at age 83 of pancreatic cancer, the former Beatle announced on social media on Thursday. “My dear brother-in-law, John Eastman, has passed away. Having known each other for over 50 years it is an extremely sad time for me, and our families,” McCartney wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two.
Anne Heche, ‘Six Days, Seven Nights’ Actress, Dies of Crash Injuries at 53
Anne Heche, star of “Six Days, Seven Nights” and an early LGBT role model for openly dating TV host Ellen DeGeneres in the 1990s, has died from injuries she sustained in a horrific car crash a week before. She was 53. Her death was first noted Friday by...
‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ to Premiere March 2024
“Kung Fu Panda 4” is officially in the works at DreamWorks and Universal, with a wide release set for March 8, 2024. The film will mark the third sequel of the original “Kung Fu Panda,” which premiered in 2008 to become DreamWorks’ highest-grossing original animated film. Set in ancient China, the martial arts movie told the epic story of a panda named Po (Jack Black), whose love of kung fu was matched only by his insatiable appetite.
Tell Us About The Absolute Worst Scene, Storyline, Or Character From An Otherwise Amazing Show
Tyrion had a lot of nerve saying Bran had the best story in front of Arya and Sansa.
AFI, BAFTA Awards Events Set Up an Awards Season Battle
Ordinarily, the announcement of early-January dates for the AFI Awards luncheon and the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party would be just a blip early in awards season. This year, though, those announcements, both of which came on Thursday, set up an interesting quandary for the embattled Golden Globe Awards, and a potential opportunity for the Critics Choice Awards.
Teddy Ray, Stand-Up Comedian Featured on ‘Pause With Sam Jay,’ Dies at 32
Teddy Ray, a Los Angeles-based comedian who appeared on shows like “Pause With Sam Jay” and “All Def Comedy,” has died, Comedy Central confirmed Friday. Details about the cause and circumstances of his death have not been revealed. Ray was 32. “Teddy Ray was a hilarious...
‘A League of Their Own’: Abbi Jacobson and Chanté Adams on Their Characters’ Parallel Storylines (Video)
The actresses tell TheWrap about their characters ”owning their queerness“ in two very different stories. Note: The following contains spoilers for “A League of Their Own.”. Honoring Penny Marshall’s 1992 film, Prime Video’s new “A League of Their Own” series replicates the movie’s dual narrative in a...
Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg and Additional ‘Cinderella’ Cast to Reunite for 25th Anniversary Celebration
The cast of the 1997 live-action “Cinderella” film is reuniting!. Brandy and Whoopi Goldberg will join cast mates Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox for a 25th anniversary celebration titled “Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20.”. The special, which will...
Watch Anne Heche as Twins on Soap That Earned Her an Emmy: I Wear the Work I Did on ‘Another World’ as a ‘Badge of Honor’ (Video)
Anne Heche was truly respected within the daytime soap opera world going back decades to her landmark — and Emmy-winning — performance as good-and-evil twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on NBC’s defunct “Another World.” Above is a step back in time for a look at the late actress’ star-making performances.
Rick Wants Summer to ‘Do a Die Hard’ in ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Trailer (Video)
“Rick and Morty” Season 6 is finally upon us, and Adult Swim has dropped the official trailer for the new season that teases more sci-fi shenanigans than you can handle. While the trailer doesn’t get too deep on any kind of serialized plot for the new season, there are noticeable callbacks to locations and events from prior seasons, and some terrifically snappy dialogue to which “Rick and Morty” are accustomed.
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Casts Lauren Ambrose as Adult Van
“Six Feet Under” alum Lauren Ambrose has been cast as the adult version of Van, the stranded soccer team’s goalie, in Season 2 of “Yellowjackets,” Showtime announced on Thursday. Meanwhile, Liv Hewson, who plays the character as a teen, has been upped to a series regular...
Rita Moreno to Star in Lifetime’s ‘Santa Bootcamp’ Directed by Melissa Joan Hart
Lifetime has added two movies to its upcoming “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday slate, including the Rita Moreno-starring “Santa Bootcamp,” directed by Melissa Joan Hart, and Sarah Drew’s “Reindeer Games Homecoming,” which she will write, star in and executive produce. Moreno will...
First 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Go to ‘Arcane,’ ‘Annie Live!’ and Others
And the Emmys go to … the animated show “Arcane,” the costumes and makeup for “We’re Here,” the hairstyling for “Annie Live!” and a number of other achievements that were announced on Thursday by the Television Academy. The winners were announced in...
