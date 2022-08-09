“Rick and Morty” Season 6 is finally upon us, and Adult Swim has dropped the official trailer for the new season that teases more sci-fi shenanigans than you can handle. While the trailer doesn’t get too deep on any kind of serialized plot for the new season, there are noticeable callbacks to locations and events from prior seasons, and some terrifically snappy dialogue to which “Rick and Morty” are accustomed.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO