Powerful new antibody neutralizes all known SARS-CoV-2 variants

As SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and mutated, therapeutic antibodies that worked early in the pandemic have become less effective, and newer variants, especially omicron, have developed ways to evade the antibodies we make in response to vaccines. A new, broadly neutralizing antibody developed at Boston Children's Hospital could potentially improve our ability to defend against future variants. In tests, it neutralized all currently known SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, including all omicron variants.
Secret behind 'nic-sickness' could help break tobacco addiction

If you remember your first hit on a cigarette, you know how sickening nicotine can be. Yet, for many people, the rewards of nicotine outweigh the negative effects of high doses. University of California, Berkeley, researchers have now mapped out part of the brain network responsible for the negative consequences...
Veterans are reluctant to seek help for sleep problems or substance use

American military veterans are least willing to seek treatment for the health conditions that are most prevalent in their communities—including sleep and alcohol use problems—according to a new study from the University of Missouri School of Medicine. The findings also show a link between willingness to seek help among veterans of color and incidence of discrimination.
Clinical practice guideline for perioperative management of antithrombotic therapy released

The American College of Chest Physicians recently released a new clinical guideline on the perioperative management of antithrombotic therapy. Published in the journal CHEST, the guideline contains 44 evidence-based recommendations using established methodology to improve decision-making and to decrease practice variability. An update to the 2012 Perioperative Management of Antithrombotic...
Study finds US nursing homes underreport pressure ulcers

Researchers at the University of Chicago have found that the number and severity of pressure ulcers suffered by Medicare residents in U.S. nursing homes is substantially underreported, leading to unreliable data that many consumers use to determine where to receive long- or short-term care. These findings are detailed in a study published in the journal Medical Care.
Opinion: Putting patients first in prescription opioid regulation

When I agreed to lead the Stanford-Lancet Commission on the North American Opioid Crisis, I knew I was striding into a combat zone. For the past quarter century, the medical community—as well as the rest of the country—has formed competing camps that emphasize either the destructive power of opioids or their therapeutic usefulness.
Children infected with a mild case of COVID-19 can still develop long COVID symptoms

While research has revealed that children and adults hospitalized with COVID-19 are more susceptible to developing long COVID symptoms, a new study by researchers at UTHealth Houston found that children infected with COVID-19, but not hospitalized, still experienced long COVID symptoms up to three months past infection. The study was...
Social rejection could drive people to take COVID-19 safety precautions, new research finds

Interpersonal rejection can motivate people who do not normally worry about disease to protect themselves against COVID-19. The experience of feeling interpersonally hurt or rejected, known as social pain, makes people more likely to feel that they need to protect themselves from others, according to new research in Social Psychological and Personality Science.
Systemic racism is associated with emotional eating in African Americans

A national, Rutgers-led study examining the interplay between multiple forms of racism, emotional eating and physical and mental health in African Americans shows that some people who are Black engage in emotional eating as a response to discrimination and bigotry. The researchers who conducted the study said the association between...
Researchers explore non-invasive stimulation of the eye for depression and dementia

A joint research team from the LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) and City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has discovered that the electrical stimulation of the eye surface can alleviate depression-like symptoms and improve cognitive function in animal models. These findings were recently published in Brain Stimulation and the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences.
Blood tests in newly brain-injured patients predict death, severe disability

Blood tests taken within 24 hours of a traumatic brain injury (TBI) flag which patients are likely to die and which patients are likely to survive with severe disability, according to a study headed by UC San Francisco, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Michigan. Their results—available within minutes—may confirm the need for prompt surgical interventions or may help guide conversations with families in cases of devastating injury.
Testosterone promotes 'cuddling,' not just aggression, animal study finds

Testosterone can foster friendly, prosocial behavior in males, a new animal study finds. The Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences published the research on Mongolian gerbils conducted by neuroscientists at Emory University. "For what we believe is the first time, we've demonstrated that testosterone can directly promote nonsexual,...
DNA associated with autism and schizophrenia: A synaptic adhesion signaling mechanism linked to disabilities

A joint research team of Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology professors Um Ji-won and Ko Jae-won of the Department of Brain Sciences reported a new genetic mutation related to intellectual disability and discovered an excitatory synaptic activation signaling mechanism related to the mutation. The discovery is expected to present a new research direction to the treatment of brain developmental disorders by coordinating the excitatory synaptic signaling activity.
