The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
kcur.org
Lessons learned at Lincoln Prep are still driving one Kansas City rapper toward stardom
Tucked away in Lenexa’s Chapter 2 Recording Studio in July, rapper Alan Wayne Williams, known onstage as The Pradagy, was locked in. He and studio engineer Rob Rebeck were working tirelessly to perfect Pradagy’s upcoming LP, “Still Counting.”. Despite the fact it was closing in on 11...
KMBC.com
A very hot but not terribly humid Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday is mostly clear but not as cool or comfortable as Friday. The low drops down into the 70s. Conditions over the day will be hazy, hot and humid. The high will be 98 degrees and feel like the lower 100s. Sunday is Just as...
KMBC.com
Worlds of Fun gives sneak peek of reimagined Zambezi Zinger roller coaster
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, Cedar Fair Parks and Worlds of Fun officials announced a reimagined Zambezi Zinger roller coaster made of steel and wood. Now, the theme park is sharing preview footage of what the ride will look like when it debuts in 2023. Worlds of Fun...
kcur.org
A food historian reminisces on Kansas City's iconic restaurants past and present
A city's history can be traced through its restaurants. Sitting at the nation’s crossroads, Kansas City has satisfied the appetites of hungry travelers since it was a western outpost on the Santa Fe Trail. Whether it's perfectly grilled KC Strip steaks, barbecued burnt ends steaming bowls of chili or...
Eric Stonestreet takes credit for return of Zambezi Zinger to Worlds of Fun
The Zambezi Zinger is set to return Worlds of Fun in 2023, and KC native Eric Stonestreet is taking credit for its triumphant return.
KMBC.com
Hy-Vee announces new Travis Kelce cereal hitting KC-area shelves Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hy-Vee announced Friday that Travis Kelce now has his own cereal. The cereal — Kelce's Krunch — will be available in select Hy-Vee stores throughout the Kansas City area for a limited time, beginning Saturday. The grocery chain said it created the cereal...
Kansas City families fight for access to cemetery
A family says locked gates and accessibility issues at the Mid-America Muslim Cemetery in Kansas City keep some from visiting loved ones.
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: Post readers pick the best happy hours in Johnson County 🕔😄🍺
It’s finally Friday, Johnson County, which makes this “5 to Try” list especially timely. Take some time to celebrate the end of another week by enjoying a happy hour at a local eatery. The Post asked readers to give their picks for best happy hours around Johnson...
Royals consider new downtown stadium in The Crossroads
A new site of a possible home for the Kansas City Royals is just east of the old Kansas City Star building. That would put a stadium in the heart of The Crossroads district.
KCTV 5
PHOTOS: Check out Shawnee Mission North’s new $4.6M weight room
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawnee Mission North students will break into their brand new $4.6 million weight room Friday. The two-story facility features 16 half-racks, a fitness center, a turf ramp and a 30-yard turf. It’ll be used for weights classes, NJROTC and team training. The district approved...
KMBC.com
Eagles expanding 'Hotel California' tour to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave. Legendary rock band The Eagles are coming back to Kansas City, this time with their critically-acclaimed "Hotel California" tour. The band kicked off the "Hotel California" concerts in 2019 and has seen...
People’s Choice Awards 2022 celebrate Black excellence in Kansas City
Honorees from the Kansas City People’s Choice Awards are still smiling after receiving their awards at the event on Sunday at the Arvest Bank Midland Theater in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Hot and humid all weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The overnight low will fall back to near 70 degrees. The winds will remain light and switch a bit toward the southeast, gradually bringing in some higher humidity. The highs on Saturday and Sunday will rise to the mid to upper 90s and that will...
kansascitymag.com
The Arabia Steamboat Museum finally seems ready to shove off from the River Market
Standing in the same location since 1857, the City Market is nearly as old as Kansas City itself. In the 1850s, over three hundred steamboats traveled on the Missouri River—including the Arabia before it sank in 1856. The Arabia is probably the best-known steamboat of the era, at least...
martincitytelegraph.com
“Made in KC” will move into Red Bridge Shopping Center
Made in KC, a major retail organization where local businesses and artists share their crafts, will be opening their newest location in the Red Bridge Shopping Center. The gift and apparel shop will be located in 1000 square feet in the former Salon Aspen and Daily Limit spaces on the north end of the shopping center between China Dragon and Caleb’s. An opening is expected in September.
KMBC.com
'It’s OK to not be OK': Lee's Summit nonprofit group holds suicide awareness event
The nonprofit organization, Choose 2 Live;, spreads suicide awareness to kids and adults. LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Suicide and mental health are never easy to talk about. A Lee’s Summit nonprofit organization is taking on that challenge to spread suicide awareness to kids and adults. Choose 2 Live;...
KCTV 5
Local stars join Kansas City Mayor’s Night Hoops
‘Splash of Life’ building to removed from city’s dangerous buildings list. The Splash of Life building on Troost Avenue is known for its bright colors and free food and clothing put outside for those in need. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. City officials hope a new project along...
kansascitymag.com
Review: Brookside restaurants Brady & Fox and Earl’s Premier bring homestyle cooking from opposite sides of the Atlantic
The definition of “comfort food” tends to vary depending on who you ask. At two new Brookside restaurants, Brady & Fox and Earl’s Premier, the term applies both to time-honored Irish recipes and East Coast oysters, respectively. You’ll find fish and chips at both of these transatlantic spots, but more importantly, you’ll get to sample a different kind of home.
kcur.org
Parade Park offered Black Kansas City families a chance for home ownership. Now it's crumbling
For more stories like this one, subscribe to A People's History of Kansas City on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. Tucked between Woodland and Brooklyn Avenues in Kansas City’s famed 18th and Vine District sits Parade Park Homes, a neighborhood thought to be one of the nation’s oldest Black-owned housing co-ops.
Social media helps return stolen family photos from Independence break-in
She didn't know the people in the photos or that thieves had probably dumped them. But she was sure someone was looking for them.
