Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

A very hot but not terribly humid Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday is mostly clear but not as cool or comfortable as Friday. The low drops down into the 70s. Conditions over the day will be hazy, hot and humid. The high will be 98 degrees and feel like the lower 100s. Sunday is Just as...
Big Show
Jennifer Hudson
KCTV 5

PHOTOS: Check out Shawnee Mission North’s new $4.6M weight room

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawnee Mission North students will break into their brand new $4.6 million weight room Friday. The two-story facility features 16 half-racks, a fitness center, a turf ramp and a 30-yard turf. It’ll be used for weights classes, NJROTC and team training. The district approved...
KMBC.com

Eagles expanding 'Hotel California' tour to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave. Legendary rock band The Eagles are coming back to Kansas City, this time with their critically-acclaimed "Hotel California" tour. The band kicked off the "Hotel California" concerts in 2019 and has seen...
KMBC.com

Hot and humid all weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The overnight low will fall back to near 70 degrees. The winds will remain light and switch a bit toward the southeast, gradually bringing in some higher humidity. The highs on Saturday and Sunday will rise to the mid to upper 90s and that will...
martincitytelegraph.com

“Made in KC” will move into Red Bridge Shopping Center

Made in KC, a major retail organization where local businesses and artists share their crafts, will be opening their newest location in the Red Bridge Shopping Center. The gift and apparel shop will be located in 1000 square feet in the former Salon Aspen and Daily Limit spaces on the north end of the shopping center between China Dragon and Caleb’s. An opening is expected in September.
KCTV 5

Local stars join Kansas City Mayor’s Night Hoops

‘Splash of Life’ building to removed from city’s dangerous buildings list. The Splash of Life building on Troost Avenue is known for its bright colors and free food and clothing put outside for those in need. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. City officials hope a new project along...
kansascitymag.com

Review: Brookside restaurants Brady & Fox and Earl’s Premier bring homestyle cooking from opposite sides of the Atlantic

The definition of “comfort food” tends to vary depending on who you ask. At two new Brookside restaurants, Brady & Fox and Earl’s Premier, the term applies both to time-honored Irish recipes and East Coast oysters, respectively. You’ll find fish and chips at both of these transatlantic spots, but more importantly, you’ll get to sample a different kind of home.
KANSAS CITY, MO

