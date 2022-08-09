Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
storereporter.com
New pizzeria & ice cream for Cabin John, young Asian designers hit the mall
Just months after the arrival of New Haven favorite Frank Pepe, we’ve got news about another Connecticut pizzeria heading this way. This time it’s Colony Grill, an 87-year-old chain known for its thin-crust, tavern-style pies topped with hot oil and spicy peppers. Plans call for a spring 2023 opening at the back of the Cabin John Village mini-mall, with indoor seating in the former liquor store space and outdoor tables spilling onto the newly created plaza. The restaurant will have a full bar, and it will stay open well past midnight. “We are all about pizza and drinks,” co-owner Ken Martin tells us. “If you want salad, we have a salad pizza. If you want breakfast, we have a breakfast pizza. This is a place to go watch the game with your friends or meet your family. It’s very simple and sort of old-fashioned.” Colony Grill will be the first new pizzeria at Cabin John since Broadway closed last December. On the other side of the shopping center, Gregorio’s also serves pizza but its menu is much more broad.
WTOP
DJ Spinderella, D Smoke headline Hip-Hop Block Party at Black History Museum
If you’re driving near the National Mall this weekend, don’t be surprised if you see a giant block party outside the National Museum of African-American History & Culture. The Smithsonian museum is hosting its inaugural Hip-Hop Block Party indoors and outdoors on Madison Drive to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its hip-hop anthology.
mymcmedia.org
How the LDS “Mormon Temple” Landed on the Hill in Kensington
Any real estate agent will recite the meme, “Location, location, and location.” When it comes to the LDS Temple in Kensington, few would deny location is everything. The stunning sight that greets drivers as they bend around the Beltway may be one of the most memorable on any commute anywhere. My MCM chatted with the author of The Washington DC Temple Divine by Design, Dale Van Atta, to get the story of how the Temple came to be built in this jewel-like setting. It’s a tale that spans the history of America itself, beginning in our country’s earliest days.
thedcpost.com
Where to Eat Dim Sum in Washington DC: Top Five Spots
Whether you have been a long-time fan of Chinese cuisine or you are just stepping into this realm of delights by trying dim sum dishes, you have some great options in the nation’s capital. Check out our list of the best dim sum places in Washington DC. China Chilcano.
luxury-houses.net
Without a Doubt, this $4.995M Casa de Amor is One of the Most Unique Properties in Potomac
The Estate in Potomac is a luxurious home that will make you jaw-dropping at its opulence and rare materials now available for sale. This home located at 9101 River Rd, Potomac, Maryland; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 13,450 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider (Phone: 703 785-7820), David Desantis (Phone: 202 438-1542) – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty (Phone: 202 234-3344) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Potomac.
NBC Washington
DC Restaurant Week Comes Back in August: Here's Where to Eat
Restaurant Week is a summer eating tradition almost on par with smashing piles of blue crab. A smorgasbord of restaurants will offer deals for multi-course brunches and lunches ($25) or dinners ($40-55). Some have menus with wine pairings, cocktail specials and to-go options. It’s back from Monday, Aug. 15 to...
Number One Sons to Close at the End of August
Pickle purveyors and farmers market regulars Number One Sons will close at the end of the month, according to an announcement on their website. Their last local appearances will be on Saturday, August 27th, at the Downtown Silver Spring Farmers Market, and Sunday, August 28th at the Takoma Park Farmers Market. Washingtonian reported yesterday that they will be closing after a decade in business.
WJLA
French bull dog Bruno, stolen in DC, found dead in Prince George's County, owner says
WASHINGTON (7News) — It's a sad ending to a story 7News has been following since the beginning. The owner of a stolen French bulldog named Bruno says police told her he was found dead. Bruno was one of the two dogs stolen during a dognapping crime spree in Washington...
DC’s 5 Most Notorious Hotels
DC has an excess of history and an excess of hotels. For better or worse (usually worse), basically all of DC’s many, many, many hotels have a weird historical quirk. Seriously: There are a lot of hotels in DC, and all of them built before 1990 have a ton of history. If you want to sleep where Lincoln pondered whether or not this experiment was/is worth the effort, just go to the Willard and feel like the best POTUS possible. End of list.
Universoul Circus Is Back in the DMV for Its 29th Season
Death defying dirt bike stunts wow the crowdMatthew Koehler. I walked into a packed house at the Big Tent down at National Harbor to loud, boisterous music while several camels pranced around the ring, then a mini pony. The soundtrack for the night was a mixture of hip hop, jazz, soul, and gospel. Over the course of the night, I saw everything from intense feats of strength and balance, to comedy (be wary of the whistling comedian!), to an allegedly never-done-before triple flip on a human-held balance beam, to death defying stunts that had me asking, "Really though, what if they do fall?" (There were no nets but no one fell.)
bethesdamagazine.com
Neighbors want to know what will happen with Bethesda tunnel digger’s house
Residents of a Bethesda neighborhood are still waiting to find out the fate of a house owned by a millionaire stock trader who was convicted of manslaughter after a man died in a basement fire while helping to dig tunnels under the home. Daniel Beckwitt, now 31, dug the tunnels...
travelawaits.com
Top 7 Must-See Attractions At The Newly Renovated Air And Space Museum
The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., will partially reopen its flagship building on October 14th. The building’s reopened west end will give visitors access to eight new and renovated exhibitions, the planetarium, the museum store, and Mars Café. Since 2018, the museum has...
mocoshow.com
Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor
Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Harry Potter Concert, Haitian Caribbean Festival, Baltimore Beat Celebration, and more
With only a couple more weeks of summer vacation left, the kids will be back to school before you know it. This weekend presents a plethora of opportunities to learn something new with fun, family-friendly, educational experiences — from a skateboarding workshop to a lesson about frogs. There are...
popville.com
Update: “Rappahannock Oyster Bar at Union Market last day is Saturday, (Landlord) told us to vacate the premises and gave us two months notice”
Update from Rappahannock Oyster Bar owner Travis Croxton via email:. “I just saw a story on PoPville from Sarah and wanted to clarify a couple things for Rappahannock Oyster Bar. Our last day is Saturday. The post states that “it doesn’t fit their business model anymore” – that’s out of context a little bit – it’s not our business model but rather is the only explanation the landlord gave to us (meaning “their business model”, not ours). They told us to vacate the premises and gave us two months notice, which puts us at the end of August. But we really want to get our great staff incorporated over to the Wharf and that’s why we may leave a little sooner.
NBC Washington
‘It Was Unstoppable': Prince George's Woman Rescued From 5 Feet of Floodwaters Inside Apartment
A Greenbelt, Maryland, woman had a terrifying experience Wednesday when flash floodwaters tore into her apartment, trapping her inside as water rose as high as 5 feet. The woman, who did not want to be named, said water quickly poured into her lower level apartment unit when the storms hit.
popville.com
“New tattoo shop in Columbia Heights”
Thanks to Reza for sending: “new tattoo shop opened last week in Columbia Heights. Beautiful studio.”. “Trilogy Atelier is located in Columbia Heights, Washington, D.C. The studio will be creating a space grounded in a variety of artistic mediums primarily focusing on body art and delivering custom pieces in a welcoming ambience. The Atelier will have both resident tattoo artists and host artists from different parts of the world that exhibit both modern techniques as well as ancient and traditional practices.
quikreader.com
14 injured when car crashes into pub outside Washington, D.C.
Four people sustained critical injuries when a vehicle careened into a pub outside Washington, D.C. on Friday evening, officials said. Link: www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/14-injured-car-crashes-pub-washington-dc-rcna42952. Topics.
northernvirginiamag.com
Leesburg’s Latest Sneaker Boutique Has Some of the Most Fashionable Shoes in the Country
Dana Green has established a new hot spot for sneaker lovers in Northern Virginia. In May 2021, Dana Green had the idea to put a sneaker boutique in a vacant storefront she and her husband owned in Leesburg. As a sneaker lover herself, she thought it would be a great addition to the community. She went to a sneaker store in Tysons Corner Center and asked the owner if he would be interested in renting out the Leesburg space. “He looked at me and was like, ‘Why don’t you do it yourself?’” Green says.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Chewish Deli Opens Second Location on King Street
The sign may not be up yet, but Chewish Deli is officially open at its second location at 1640 King St. The space was formerly occupied by Dunkin Donuts and is located between Edible Arrangements and The Perfect Pita. It is only steps away from the King Street Metro station.
