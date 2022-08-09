ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

'I will get to the bottom of this': PA Republicans react to FBI search at Mar-a-Lago

By Bethany Rodgers and Bruce Siwy, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 4 days ago

Republicans across the nation are expressing shock and outrage after learning that the FBI on Monday carried out a search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. Here's a sample of what Pennsylvania's GOP politicians are saying on social media and in public statements:

Mehmet Oz, GOP nominee for U.S. Senate

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-1st District

Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania state senator and Republican gubernatorial nominee

"The raid on Mar-a-Lago was an unprecedented assault on the fundamental norms of the American legal system and represents an outrageous weaponization of America’s tools of justice against political opponents of the current regime in Washington, DC.," he said in a statement.

“At the same time, this assault should serve as an urgent call to all freedom-loving patriots to exercise their votes and throw the bums out – Democrats in Washington and Harrisburg – who are behind the destruction of our freedoms. Rebbie and I are praying for President Trump and his family in the wake of this egregious violation of justice.”

Stacy Garrity, Pennsylvania treasurer and candidate for Congress

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-14th District

Jenna Ellis, legal adviser to GOP nominee for governor Doug Mastriano

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: 'I will get to the bottom of this': PA Republicans react to FBI search at Mar-a-Lago

Comments / 53

Lezley
3d ago

BTW. TRUMP SAID On …8/3/16 9/7/16 10/17/16 10/15/16 10/25/16 10/30/16 “ANYONE BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE FBI IS NOT QUALIFIED TO BE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.” He just can’t shut his big mouth. LOL 😂

9
Lezley
4d ago

The bottom of this is…. He stole papers that should have NEVER left the White House. He flushed many and burned many! Never in our history! Only a criminal!

15
Stacy Feight
3d ago

Are ALL Republicans mentally challenged ?? We already know they are crooks & cowards ! Let’s not forget liars and cheater’s !!! SICK !!

11
CBS Miami

"These are dark times for our Nation": Trump on FBI search of Mar-a-Lago estate

MIAMI - For a second day demonstrators lined the bridge leading to Mar-a-Lago where the FBI conducted a raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home Monday.Demonstrators waved American flags and carried signs in support of the former president Adriane Schochet says she is an entrepreneur said she was upset about what happened."We have to save our rights, our freedom, our country and I'm here to demonstrate that holding the united state's American flag."The search, sources say is part of an investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence.People familiar with the...
POTUS
The Week

Everything we know so far about the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid

On Monday, FBI agents executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Several people with knowledge of the matter say they were there as part of an investigation into whether Trump brought classified records from the White House to Florida. Here's everything you need to know:
PALM BEACH, FL
Law & Crime

Rudy Giuliani’s Lawyer Says That Georgia Prosecutors Refused to Disclose Whether His Client Is a ‘Target’ of 2020 Election Probe

Georgia prosecutors have kept tight-lipped about whether former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is a “target” of their investigation into 2020 election subversion, the former mayor’s lawyer announced in court on Tuesday. Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is supervising the investigation, said he...
GEORGIA STATE
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
828K+
Views
