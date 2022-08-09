Republicans across the nation are expressing shock and outrage after learning that the FBI on Monday carried out a search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. Here's a sample of what Pennsylvania's GOP politicians are saying on social media and in public statements:

Mehmet Oz, GOP nominee for U.S. Senate

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-1st District

Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania state senator and Republican gubernatorial nominee

"The raid on Mar-a-Lago was an unprecedented assault on the fundamental norms of the American legal system and represents an outrageous weaponization of America’s tools of justice against political opponents of the current regime in Washington, DC.," he said in a statement.

“At the same time, this assault should serve as an urgent call to all freedom-loving patriots to exercise their votes and throw the bums out – Democrats in Washington and Harrisburg – who are behind the destruction of our freedoms. Rebbie and I are praying for President Trump and his family in the wake of this egregious violation of justice.”

Stacy Garrity, Pennsylvania treasurer and candidate for Congress

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-14th District

Jenna Ellis, legal adviser to GOP nominee for governor Doug Mastriano

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: 'I will get to the bottom of this': PA Republicans react to FBI search at Mar-a-Lago