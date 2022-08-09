'It’s just unbelievable': ASU transfer WR Charles Hall IV impressing with explosiveness

Standing beside a wall inside Arizona State’s practice facility Monday morning, Charles Hall IV expressed awe with his new digs.

“You've got the bubble, you've got a field, you've got another field,” Hall said, gesturing towards each of them and smiling.

This time last year, Hall was playing in a decidedly different environment.

After being underrecruited out of high school, he planned to go to a prep school before the coach he was supposed to play for was charged with embezzlement, killing that plan. Instead, Hall spent the year working 13-hour shifts with UPS as a seasonal handler and warehouse worker, all while training for his football dream. That led him to four years at Virginia Union, a Division II school with 1,700 students and bare-bones football facilities.

He broke out as a sophomore, with five 100-yard games and 10 touchdowns. After the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19, he kept up that success as a senior, catching Arizona State’s attention.

“He’s probably one of the most explosive players on the team,” offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas said. “When the first couple days he got here, he was doing some plyometrics with (head coach of sports performance) Joe (Connolly) and just jumped out of the roof. It’s just unbelievable. So excited about what he’s done.”

For a Sun Devil team that’s lacking in experienced, playmaking pass-catchers, that’s an exciting proposition.

Still, Hall knows he has much to work on between now and the Sept. 1 season opener against Northern Arizona. The hardest part, Hall said, has been the adjustment to the speed of the Division I level. While he has the physical speed to make the leap, faster game speed also requires receivers to read defenses faster and make split-second decisions.

“Just getting my IQ up with football, playing the wide receiver position as well,” Hall said. “Just getting extra reps while also being in the back, make sure I'm taking mental reps, understanding what's going on on the field.”

On Monday, head coach Herm Edwards couched his praise of Hall in a similar refrain.

“He’s doing a good job. It's just, it's all new,” Edwards said. “I think when you're a receiver, alignment, formations, how you run routes — every receiver runs routes a little bit differently, according to what systems he was in. And that's the key for him is let me figure this out.”

For his part, quarterback Emery Jones — the presumptive front-runner for the starting job — mentioned Hall as one of the receivers who’s stood out to him in early practices. The first names Jones mentioned, though, were Andre Johnson, Chad Johnson and Elijhah Badger. Hall was mentioned in a secondary group, with Gio Sanders and Cam Johnson.

With his focus on establishing himself in that receivers room, Hall said the reality of playing Power 5 football hasn’t yet hit him — even if he’s “shocked” every time he walks around the facility.

“Give it like two more weeks,” Hall said. “Probably coming close to the gameday.”

ASU adds lineman

There was a new addition at Monday’s practice in 6-foot-3, 290-pound offensive lineman Danny Valenzuela, a transfer from College of the Canyons, a community college program in Southern California.

Valenzuela has three years of eligibility left after playing the first at the Southern California Community College.

Valenzuela, 20, did not have any Division I offers out of Grace Brethren High School but worked to get bigger and stronger during the 2020 season that was canceled due to COVID, then last year in the community college program.

He took an official visit to Tempe last month and committed over the weekend. Valenzuela was recruited by offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh, whose track record was a factor in the players' decision.

"I know what he (Cavanaugh) has done at the other schools and how many players he has put in the NFL," Valenzuela said. "This is a great opportunity for me and I'm excited to get started."

Valenzuela said he was also considering Virginia, Coastal Carolina and Tulsa.

ASU picks up 6th commitment

The Arizona State football program picked up a sixth commitment for the 2023 cycle with linebacker Xe'Ree Alexander of Kennedy Catholic of Burien, Washington making his decision public today.

His decision came down to ASU and its rival Arizona.

There is a family connection to ASU, sort of. Xe'Ree's brother Lonyatta "Junior" Alexander played for the Sun Devils in 2021 but transferred home to Washington after last season.

Alexander, a 6-foot-2, 215-pounder, is a three-star prospect, tabbed in the 247Sports Composite ranking as the No. 102 linebacker in the country and No. 17 prospect out of Washington.

Alexander's recruitment was headed by ASU linebacker coach Chris Claiborne, the 1998 Butkus Award Winner while at USC. That honor is given annually to the nation's top linebacker.

Of ASU's six commitments for the class, five are from defensive players. Alexander is the second linebacker in the class, the first being R.L. Miller out of San Francisco Sacred Heart Catholic.

Odds and ends

Defensive back Timarcus Davis was rested during practice Monday. He has a sore knee, according to Edwards.

Jacob Newell, a freshman tight end, suffered an ankle injury during practice. He underwent X-Ray results afterward, but the results were not yet known by the time Edwards met with reporters.

