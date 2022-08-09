Bridgeton murder suspect still wanted after dodging police in high-speed chase

BRIDGETON - Authorities are still searching for a suspect they say shot and killed a man during a fight at a Bridgeton apartment complex and later eluded police in a high-speed car chase.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office on Monday confirmed that 29-year-old Ryan A. Askins is wanted on murder and weapons charges after a group altercation turned deadly at Maple Gardens Apartments in Bridgeton around 3:05 a.m. July 30.

The victim, 36-year-old Herbert Lee of South Avenue in Bridgeton, was shot in the chest at close range by Askins, authorities said.

According to a criminal complaint, detectives used surveillance footage from the apartment complex in addition to Facebook Live video and cell phone recordings to identify Askins and another suspect involved in the incident — Desmond L. Bethel, 29, of Cohansey Street in Bridgeton.

The complaint alleges a group of people were fighting at the apartment complex when Askins and Bethel both fired handguns into the air around 3:07 a.m. Moments later, Bethel and Lee began to fight on Birch Street. Askins then tackled Lee before shooting him in the chest and fleeing the scene in a 2011 Audi A6, the complaint alleges.

Lee was treated at the scene and pronounced dead a short time later at Inspira Health Center Bridgeton.

According to a probable cause statement, a car matching Askins' Audi was located by Millville police around 10:50 a.m. July 30 at the Carlton House Apartments on Cedar Street. Around 11:40 a.m., authorities say they witnessed Askins enter the car and leave the apartment complex.

Millville police pulled Askins over on Buck Street but he fled the motor vehicle stop, according to the probable cause statement. Authorities say Askins turned onto Elizabeth Street, then north on High Street, ignoring a stop sign and into oncoming traffic. Askins then turned onto Albertson Street, then North 2nd Street, swerving through traffic and reaching speeds of 80 mph, according to the probable cause statement.

Police ended the pursuit for safety reasons as Askins continued into Vineland, authorities said.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Monday that Bethel is in custody on weapons charges but Askins remains at large. Askins should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

The charges against Askins and Bethel are only allegations. They have not been convicted in connection with this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeton Det. Mark Yoshioka at 856-392-9031 or by submitting information to BPD.TIPS.

