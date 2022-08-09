ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Resurfaced video of James and Mariya Calkins sparks controversy around Russian ties

By Alex Miller, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
After a YouTube video began circulating this week depicting James and Mariya Calkins taking part in a New Year's celebration in Russia, the couple has faced criticism from some in the area ahead of the primary election later this month.

James is currently a county commissioner in Santa Rosa County — he first won the seat in 2020 — and Mariya is a candidate for the state House, aiming to fill Rep. Jayer Williamson's shoes after he announced he was stepping down earlier this year.

The News Journal confirmed through a translator that the video circulating this week depicts a New Year's celebration and features an intimate gathering where people are singing the Russian national anthem, a tradition in the country for this type of celebration.

James Calkins dated the video from 2013. Photos of Russian President Vladimir Putin taken on New Year's 2013 appear to match images of Putin in the video.

Mariya Calkins is originally from what was the U.S.S.R. but the couple now lives in Milton.

In the video, both Mariya and James make clear remarks in English.

James Calkins video from 2020 election:'If you loot, we'll shoot': Santa Rosa Commission candidate calls out looters in video

School board candidate stirs controversy:Santa Rosa school board candidate: Doctors who help trans kids 'should be hanging' from tree

2017 video:James and Maria Calkins excited for Trump

At one point James says, "I love Russia."

He told the News Journal that at the time, during his vacation, he was, "having a good time."

"It doesn't mean I agree with their leaders and what they do," he said.

Mariya Calkins referred to the video's distribution as "dirty politics" and remarked she has constantly been criticized because she was born in another country.

"It's almost like they're trying to make me look like a second-class citizen just because I was naturalized and not was born in United States, which I think is wrong," she said.

In the video, Mariya Calkins can be heard saying, "He's not smiling. He's a tough man," referencing Putin.

She told the News Journal that she did not intend this comment to hold Putin in a positive light.

"I didn't mean him to be tough as an honorable thing," Mariya Calkins said.

Mariya and James Calkins say they oppose Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Both Mariya and James Calkins told the News Journal they were against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which took place in February.

"First of all, that conflict goes all the way across the ocean. I have no control whatsoever over what's going on there. But certainly, I'm against the war," Mariya Calkins said.

She explained she does not hold dual citizenship and is only a citizen of the United States. She also criticized Putin, who was inaugurated in 2000, as it relates to his longevity in office.

"A man shouldn't have unlimited power. And that's the beauty of our Constitution, of separation of powers," she said.

Mariya Calkins' opponent in the state race, Navarre-based physician Joel Rudman, told the News Journal his first reaction was shocked when he saw the video. He declined to comment further outside of providing a prepared statement.

"I'm not going to let others dictate the narrative of this race," Rudman's statement reads. "I'm standing with Governor DeSantis against (President Joe) Biden and (Chief Medical Advisor to the President Anthony) Fauci and focusing on the issues that matter most to the people of District 3."

Both candidates have earned high profile endorsements with U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz backing Calkins and former U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller supporting Rudman.

