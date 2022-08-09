ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Flagler Health+ in St. Johns County looks to join forces with another health-care system

By Sheldon Gardner, St. Augustine Record
 4 days ago
Flagler Health+ in St. Johns County, which includes Flagler Hospital, is looking to join another health system in part to expand services.

The organization announced its plans on Tuesday.

"The bottom line is that the board and our leadership team want to ensure that we are able to continue to provide quality care in the communities we serve," said Carlton DeVooght, president and CEO of Flagler Health+.

Flagler Health+ hasn't chosen an entity but plans to launch a search via consultant Kaufman Hall, DeVooght said. The consultant plans to start Wednesday, looking at a large group of health-care organizations across the country, DeVooght said.

DeVooght declined to name any organizations officials might be considering.

The process will involve opening a request for proposals for health care organizations to apply, he said. It could take 12 to 18 months.

"We don't know exactly what the structure will look like," DeVooght said.

DeVooght said the decision is about strengthening Flagler Health+'s recruitment and retention of team members; gaining additional technology and resources; and investing in infrastructure and future growth. And having a partner will help fund costs associated with things like technology, he said.

“Today, we are making the decision, for the benefit of our community, to join with a like-minded health system to expand access to care,” Flagler Health+ Board of Trustees Chairman Todd Neville said in a news release. “Our mission to provide high-quality health care to the communities we serve means we are constantly exploring ways to enhance our services. This ensures we are keeping our commitment to deliver the best care to those who rely on us.”

Flagler Health+ is interested in organizations that share its commitment to "patient-centric care;" a "community-first approach;" "team member support;" "building relationships with providers;" and providing a "welcoming environment" for patients, according to the release.

Nothing will change for now for patients and the community, DeVooght said.

"The exploration process will not impact current daily operations, and patients can continue to see their current doctor and access the services they always have," according to the release.

After the process, officials hope that patients will see even more services offered in the same locations, DeVooght said.

