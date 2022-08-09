ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

The call of the wild: From paralyzed seagulls to skunks caught in bear traps, Peninsula wildlife rescue workers have seen it all

By Kate Bradshaw
TheAlmanac
TheAlmanac
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Second shark attack at Lovers Point leaves bite marks on paddle board

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif.(KION-TV)- A surfer at Lovers Point said their board was bitten by a shark Wednesday. This is the second shark attack at the beach this summer. Read more: Pacific Grove great white shark bite survivor discharged from hospital At around 11:30 a.m., the shark bit the board multiple times, according to witnesses. This The post Second shark attack at Lovers Point leaves bite marks on paddle board appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Burlingame, CA
Lifestyle
City
Rescue, CA
City
Burlingame, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
San Jose, CA
Pets & Animals
San Mateo County, CA
Pets & Animals
San Mateo County, CA
Lifestyle
San Jose, CA
Lifestyle
City
San Jose, CA
County
San Mateo County, CA
City
Palo Alto, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Person rescued after falling 20 feet down manhole in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - Rescue teams, including Morgan Hill Fire Department and police, rescued someone who fell 20-feet down a manhole on Thursday. The male patient was transported to a hospital for further assessment, Cal Fire officials say. The fire agency first posted on social media about the incident at...
MORGAN HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Videos Show Man Attacking Women Minutes Apart in San Francisco's Richmond District

San Francisco police are searching for a man who attacked two women minutes apart in the city's Richmond district. The assaults have left some businesses and residents even more afraid in a normally safe and quiet area that has now become the scene of the most recent attacks on the Asian community.
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco parents fume over encampment blocking sidewalk near school

SAN FRANCISCO - Parents at a Mission District-based public elementary school are expressing growing frustration over a homeless encampment, blocking the sidewalk nearby. "It’s not safe for children to have to walk around cars and oncoming traffic," said parent Danielle Swaney. Classes are scheduled to begin at Marshall Elementary...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Birds#Seagulls#The Wildlife Center#The Wildlife Care Center
TheAlmanac

Pets In Need staff won't face trial in puppy-deaths case

Judge rules 'no negligence' and grants a short diversion program. Three women who faced misdemeanor charges related to the deaths of seven puppies in a hot van last summer were granted acceptance into a court diversion program and won't face trial, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Brian Buckelew ruled on Tuesday.
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Businessman, Family Moving Out of Bay Area Due to Ongoing Crime

An East Bay businessman and his family say they're so tired of Bay Area crime, they're packing up and moving to Alabama. Derek Thoms said his family’s laundromats have become playgrounds for thieves, from window smashing to someone driving a car through the front door, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver killed after smashing into tree in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morningOfficers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city's Rose Garden neighborhood and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. A preliminary investigation found that the car, a 2005 Infinity sports utility vehicle being driven by an adult male, was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street. The driver sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding personnel.  As of 4 a.m., police were still at the scene and were asking people to avoid the area. The fatal crash was the 41st traffic fatality and 43rd victim of 2022, according to police.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

French bulldog stolen from boy at gunpoint in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 14-year-old boy was walking his French bulldog when men armed with a gun demanded that the boy hand over his pet. “Bella” the Frenchie was still missing on Friday evening following the August 2 dognapping. Bella is a female French bulldog with brindle-colored fur. Karmen Ayala said the frightening incident […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Secret SF

Dragons And Unicorns Come To Life At This Enchanting AR Adventure In SF

Have you ever talked to a unicorn? Pet a dragon? You can at The Impossible Zoo, which brings 10 mythical creatures to life at SF’s Palace of Fine Arts, starting August 18th. Using special holographic headsets to interact with this magical world, you’ll embark on a series of quests together. Tickets are now on sale for this unforgettable experience that launches August 18th. The experience drops you into the mysterious Land of Privoz, where it appears that something isn’t quite right with The Impossible Zoo! Through a series of quests in this, you’ll help these mythic creatures, and earn points along the way. Augmented Reality (AR) allows you to see and interact with this amazing world of fantasy and adventure. It’s an exciting adventure for all ages.
hoodline.com

Bay Area Summertime Happenings 8/12 - 8/14: Jerry Day, a 1940s swing dance, chalk art & so much music

Stu Allen & Mars Hotel perform at Jerry Day 2014 Photo: Henry Hungerland Photography / Jerry Day Committee. Travel back in time this weekend, to summer-of-love San Francisco at the Jerry Day concert or to the 1940s at a WWII living history event and swing dance in San Jose. Or stay in the present with San Jose Jazz Summerfest in San Jose or a choice of chocolate and chalk art in Berkeley or the Laurel World Music Festival in Oakland. Read on for details.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz police arrest suspected arsonist

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Mitchell Swienton, 58, is accused of starting eight fires Thursday afternoon. Police say the fires were started along railroad tracks from near post avenue to McCrary Trial in Pogonip. Swienton is facing 11 charges — eight are felony arson charges. “There will be a...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Vehicle Crashes Into Apartment Building in San Jose, Sparking Fire

A vehicle crashed into an apartment building in San Jose Friday afternoon, sparking a fire in the process, the fire department said. The crash happened along the 5600 block of Calmor Court, according to the fire department. A gas meter was struck during the crash, causing the fire to break...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Illegal cannabis farm found hidden on Salinas berry farm

MONTEREY, CALIF, (KION-TV): The Monterey County Cannabis Enforcement Unit discovered a massive illegal cannabis operation hidden on a berry farm in unincorporated Salinas, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni. There were nearly 300 hoop houses located on the farm. Berries were planted along the hoop houses' perimeter to conceal the operation's true The post Illegal cannabis farm found hidden on Salinas berry farm appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
TheAlmanac

TheAlmanac

Menlo Park, CA
681
Followers
1K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Menlo Park, CA

 https://www.AlmanacNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy