ktvo.com

Scotland County teen crowned 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen

SEDALIA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri native has earned the title of 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen. Elsie Kigar, 17, of Bible Grove, Missouri, was crowned during a ceremony Thursday in Sedalia. Pageant officials said Kigar received the highest score of 41 contestants vying for the title in the...
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

Ottumwa man gives away backpacks filled with school supplies

OTTUMWA, Iowa — School is starting soon, and many kids are still in need of school supplies. One Ottumwa man knows the struggle all too well, so he took it upon himself to help families out. James Evans has been filling up backpacks and giving them to kids for...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Vacant Adair County farmhouse burns to the ground

ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri farmhouse that sits on land with a historic designation burned to the ground Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Clay Way northeast of Kirksville around 1:30 p.m. The structure, a farmhouse owned by Mike and Larry O'Brien,...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa food insecurity levels remain high

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Southeast Iowa's food insecurity levels continue to reach historic highs. The Food Bank of Iowa’s Ottumwa distribution center has been working to meet the rise in demand over the summer. The Ottumwa distribution center serves a total of 13 counties across Southeastern Iowa. FBOI Vice...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

2 Heartland fire departments come to the rescue of thousands of thirsty hogs

SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two Heartland fire departments, one from northeast Missouri and the other from southeast Iowa, came to the rescue of some thirsty hogs on Wednesday. Capt. Laura Watson with Lancaster Fire and Rescue told KTVO her department and the Moulton, Iowa Fire Department teamed up to help fill a cistern at a hog facility north of Glenwood, Missouri.
GLENWOOD, MO
ktvo.com

UPDATED: Kirksville man's 'suspicious death' under investigation

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — UPDATE: Adair County Coroner Brian Noe told KTVO Friday's autopsy on Shawn Watts, 45, of Kirksville, yielded inconclusive results at this time. He said it did reveal that there was no injury or trauma to the body. The coroner will now have to wait on toxicology...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri truck driver hurt when big rig overturns

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Thursday afternoon when he wrecked his Mack truck. The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. on Clark County Route A, one mile north of Fairmont. State troopers said Alan Graham, 72, of Luray, Missouri, ran his truck off the...
CLARK COUNTY, MO

