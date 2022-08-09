Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktvo.com
Scotland County teen crowned 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen
SEDALIA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri native has earned the title of 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen. Elsie Kigar, 17, of Bible Grove, Missouri, was crowned during a ceremony Thursday in Sedalia. Pageant officials said Kigar received the highest score of 41 contestants vying for the title in the...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa man gives away backpacks filled with school supplies
OTTUMWA, Iowa — School is starting soon, and many kids are still in need of school supplies. One Ottumwa man knows the struggle all too well, so he took it upon himself to help families out. James Evans has been filling up backpacks and giving them to kids for...
ktvo.com
OCSD will serve students free breakfast, lunch this upcoming school year
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Free school lunches for all students are becoming a thing of the past in school districts across the country after COVID-19 era school lunch waivers came to end this summer. In 2020, Congress gave the U.S. Department of Agriculture authority to issue waivers that allowed kids...
ktvo.com
Vacant Adair County farmhouse burns to the ground
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri farmhouse that sits on land with a historic designation burned to the ground Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Clay Way northeast of Kirksville around 1:30 p.m. The structure, a farmhouse owned by Mike and Larry O'Brien,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktvo.com
Kirksville area man adds $5,000 to reward for murder suspect's capture
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — The reward to catch a wanted murder suspect from Kirksville is now up to $10,000. A resident who lives on the Adair County road where a Kirksville man was murdered last month is offering to match a $5,000 reward being offered by the U.S. Marshals Service.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa food insecurity levels remain high
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Southeast Iowa's food insecurity levels continue to reach historic highs. The Food Bank of Iowa’s Ottumwa distribution center has been working to meet the rise in demand over the summer. The Ottumwa distribution center serves a total of 13 counties across Southeastern Iowa. FBOI Vice...
ktvo.com
2 Heartland fire departments come to the rescue of thousands of thirsty hogs
SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two Heartland fire departments, one from northeast Missouri and the other from southeast Iowa, came to the rescue of some thirsty hogs on Wednesday. Capt. Laura Watson with Lancaster Fire and Rescue told KTVO her department and the Moulton, Iowa Fire Department teamed up to help fill a cistern at a hog facility north of Glenwood, Missouri.
ktvo.com
UPDATED: Kirksville man's 'suspicious death' under investigation
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — UPDATE: Adair County Coroner Brian Noe told KTVO Friday's autopsy on Shawn Watts, 45, of Kirksville, yielded inconclusive results at this time. He said it did reveal that there was no injury or trauma to the body. The coroner will now have to wait on toxicology...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri truck driver hurt when big rig overturns
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Thursday afternoon when he wrecked his Mack truck. The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. on Clark County Route A, one mile north of Fairmont. State troopers said Alan Graham, 72, of Luray, Missouri, ran his truck off the...
Comments / 0