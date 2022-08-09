The best drought-tolerant plants will take the guesswork out of planting up your backyard if you live in a climate where it doesn't rain much during the summer. Different plants have different tolerance levels for dry spells and some will easily do fine for weeks without water, while others will start wilting after only a few days. Knowing what to plant in a drought-prone backyard is key to enjoying an outdoor space that still thrives even during intense heat.

