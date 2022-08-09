Read full article on original website
Best drought tolerant plants: 14 varieties that will survive a very dry spell
The best drought-tolerant plants will take the guesswork out of planting up your backyard if you live in a climate where it doesn't rain much during the summer. Different plants have different tolerance levels for dry spells and some will easily do fine for weeks without water, while others will start wilting after only a few days. Knowing what to plant in a drought-prone backyard is key to enjoying an outdoor space that still thrives even during intense heat.
I’m a gardening expert – the reason you lawn has yellow patches over summer & 3 simple fixes
WE often blame dry weather when it comes to grass turning straw-like and discolored. However, the most common causes of lawn discoloration involve wet weather, and a mistake you're making when mowing your grass. Lawn experts at Toolstation have shared their top tips for maintaining a luscious green garden. “If...
I vacuum my lawn every week to keep it pristine – my neighbours thought I’d lost the plot but now everyone’s doing it
WHILE many people are mourning their once-luscious garden lawns, scorched by the hot weather, Dawne Deeks is making neighbours green with envy. Teaching assistant Dawne, 51, a married mum of two, is not facing a hosepipe ban, but should that come it is no problem as all she uses to tend her garden is a vacuum cleaner.
How to Grow and Care for a Butterfly Bush
Want your garden to bring all the butterflies to the yard? Look no further than butterfly bush, a low-maintenance, easy-to-grow perennial that beneficial insects love. Here's everything you need to know about growing butterfly bush in your garden. Botanical Name: Buddleja davidii. Common Name: Butterfly bush, summer lilac, orange eye.
Want to Attract Special Birds and Bees to Your Garden? Add Rare Plants to Your Backyard, a New Study Says
If you love the sight of birds and the thrum of bees in your garden, you're not alone. These pollinators are not only beautiful to behold, but they also boost the health of your plants and flowers during their daily visits. Luckily, there's a way to welcome particularly special species...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
If You See Cowboy Boots On a Fence Post in Colorado it Means This
If you've ever driven through the rural areas of Colorado, you may have come across ranches or farms that have a pair of cowboy boots resting upside down on top of a fence post. Sometimes, it's both boots, and other times, just one. Residents who place cowboy boots on fence...
The 5 Best Bushes To Plant In Front Of Your House
Planting bushes in front of your house can not only add color to your front yard, it can also create dimension and protection for your home's very foundation.
How to prune roses for a healthy plant, ripe for flowering
Learning how to prune roses properly will keep your English shrubs, Hybrid Teas and other flowering varieties looking gorgeous in growing season, adding a ton of quaint personality to your garden space. Prune hard once a year for best results
How to repot an orchid without killing it in the process
Learn when and how to repot an orchid properly to keep yours alive and thriving
Creeping Jenny to Create Lush Container Gardens
Creeping Jenny is a small and humble plant. Despite its modest name and compact growth, this ordinary plant is one of the best container garden plants that you can buy. It creates the spilling effect that is so gorgeous in large pot arrangements. Creeping Jenny is ideal if you are...
How to get rid of slugs: 10 quick ways to save garden plants
If you've spotted silvery slime trails, you'll want to know how to get rid of slugs ASAP. Unfortunately, these gross gastropods are a permanent fixture of temperate climates that get lots of rain and they can do some serious damage to your plants. Their favorite thing to eat is tender leaves, shoots, and seedlings, and they are very fond of lettuce and other green crops you're sure to be growing in your vegetable garden.
I’m a gardening expert and this simple trick will mean you can always revive brown leaves on your houseplants
HOUSEPLANTS are hard to keep alive, particularly with the soaring temperatures of summer. But they will quickly tell you if you're doing a bad job with drooping stems and browning leaves. These signs don't spell the end for your beloved greenery as the experts have a hack to pull them...
The Environmental Pros and Cons of Covering Your Yard With Fake Grass
With the recent water contingency efforts throughout Texas, California, and other U.S. states, as well as the ongoing decline of pollinators such as bees, you've likely heard environmentalists shame homeowners who meticulously maintain their lawns. But evidently, environmentalists aren't particularly pleased with those who opt for fake grass, either. Although...
Our Place just launched mini versions of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot—and we're obsessed
Our Place launched mini versions of the popular Always Pan and Perfect Pot. Here's how they perform.
I’m a gardening expert and here’s five ways to protect your garden ahead of autumn
IT’S been a scorching summer, but autumn is just around the corner and it may be time to get your garden prepared for the next season. A gardening expert has revealed five ways to protect your plants ahead of autumn. William Mitchell from Sutton Manor Nursery told Fabulous that...
How to Grow Marigolds
Marigold care is easy, since the plants thrive almost anywhere they have sun and well-draining soil. They are often grown as companions for vegetables because of their reputed ability to repel insect pests and parasitic nematodes. According to the University of Florida, however, “simply planting them alongside another crop has not been shown to reduce nematode populations.”
How to dry hydrangeas and preserve their colorful blooms
Hydrangeas are a sight of summer – their colorful blooms lining borders in shades of pink, blue, white and purple. Those in the right climates might be lucky enough to get a second flourish later in the season or come fall. If you've been deadheading hydrangeas throughout their growing...
How Long Does It Take To Grow a Pumpkin?
From jack-o'-lanterns on the porch to festive table settings, pumpkins are quintessential to autumn décor. With colors ranging from the deep silvery blue of 'Jarrahdale' to the bright red-orange 'Cinderella', the decorating possibilities are endless. Growing your own pumpkins is a wonderful way to get into the autumn spirit, but it is important to understand how long it takes to grow a pumpkin so that you plant them at the right time.
