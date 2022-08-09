ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Dealership supports energy startup with $10K donation

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Voltage Valley is expected to make a huge difference in the world. The Mahoning Valley is already a center for energy technology solutions. Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC plugged-in to BRITE Energy Innovators, by donating $10,000. The money will help support entrepreneurs at the energy tech incubator. It works to find energy developments in more than just transportation, but Sweeney feels the work being done in Warren will lead to big things in the electric vehicle industry and help Mahoning Valley’s success.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

YMCA’s 31st Community Cup Event in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The YMCA in Youngstown held their opening ceremony for their Community Cup Event. This is the YMCA’s 31st Annual Community Cup Event. It was postponed the last two years because of the pandemic. This year’s slogan is “The Health of You in 2022.”...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Area Help Network receives American Rescue Plan funds

(WKBN) – A local agency is getting some much-needed financial help thanks to Mahoning County’s share of American Rescue Plan money. Thursday morning, commissioners presented a check for $79,000 to directors with the Valley’s Help Network. The Help Network operates both the 2-1-1 information system as well...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Penn Power builds nesting platform for local school

STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – Students at Lakeview High School will have something to look forward to in their biology classes this year. Penn Power was at the school Wednesday installing its latest bird nesting site for osprey in the area. The school says the birds have been nesting in...
STONEBORO, PA
progressivegrocer.com

A Sure Bet for Kroger in Ohio

Kroger and Acme Fresh Market have applied for licenses to have sports gaming kiosks at several locations in Ohio, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Acme Fresh Market has been preapproved for a kiosk at nine locations, including the Parma store on Pleasant Valley Road, seven in Summit County and one in North Canton. Kroger has been preapproved for kiosks at 42 grocery stores across the state. The list of preapproved locations can be found here.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Community not sold on potential recycling facility in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the community met Thursday night to discuss the proposed SOBE plant. Formerly Youngstown Thermal, SOBE Thermal Energy Systems would be a recycling facility for tires and plastics. Those waste materials would be turned into a synthetic gas and burned, heating parts of downtown Youngstown. Still, people have questions about the safety and environmental impact of the facility.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Akron Children’s Hospital updates emergency visitation guidelines

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital has updated its Emergency Department Visitation Guidelines, according to a Facebook post. The post says that patients may now be accompanied by up to two healthy visitors. The post reads that all visitors must be 18 years or older unless they...
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

YMCA offers to pay sports fees

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YMCA of Youngstown is offering to pay school sports fees for students who qualify for the Every Kids Sports Pass program. Qualified families in the Youngstown area can get up to $150, four times a year, per child, for participation in the sports of their child’s choosing.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Hermitage officials announce big change for local mall

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – One local mall is under new ownership. The Shenango Valley Mall, located at the intersection of State Route 18 and Business Route 62, is in the Hermitage’s Central Business District. The announcement says that Butterfli Holdings 011 LLC, an affiliate of FLICORE LLC, purchased...
HERMITAGE, PA
WKBN

Free tablets to be given out at local library

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Tablets will be given in Mercer to individuals on Thursday who qualify for an assistance program. According to a press release, Allied One Solutions will provide Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) tablets with 25GB. to people who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program. You may be eligible if you meet any of these […]
MERCER, PA
WFMJ.com

7/17 Credit Union in Boardman robbed Friday

The Boardman Police is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who allegedly demanded money from the Seven Seventeen Credit Union in Boardman on Friday, August 12. According to the press release, the unidentified white female entered the bank around 11:30 a.m. and is reported to have handed the bank teller a threatening handwritten note demanding money.
BOARDMAN, OH

