WYTV.com
Dealership supports energy startup with $10K donation
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Voltage Valley is expected to make a huge difference in the world. The Mahoning Valley is already a center for energy technology solutions. Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC plugged-in to BRITE Energy Innovators, by donating $10,000. The money will help support entrepreneurs at the energy tech incubator. It works to find energy developments in more than just transportation, but Sweeney feels the work being done in Warren will lead to big things in the electric vehicle industry and help Mahoning Valley’s success.
WYTV.com
East Liverpool Schools partners with OSU Extension for kids STEM camp
EATS LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Children in East Liverpool are wrapping up a special summer camp this week. It focuses on STEM — science, technology, engineering and math. About 50 kids from first through sixth grade are part of this summer camp of learning. “This is actually day...
WYTV.com
YMCA’s 31st Community Cup Event in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The YMCA in Youngstown held their opening ceremony for their Community Cup Event. This is the YMCA’s 31st Annual Community Cup Event. It was postponed the last two years because of the pandemic. This year’s slogan is “The Health of You in 2022.”...
WYTV.com
Area Help Network receives American Rescue Plan funds
(WKBN) – A local agency is getting some much-needed financial help thanks to Mahoning County’s share of American Rescue Plan money. Thursday morning, commissioners presented a check for $79,000 to directors with the Valley’s Help Network. The Help Network operates both the 2-1-1 information system as well...
WYTV.com
Penn Power builds nesting platform for local school
STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – Students at Lakeview High School will have something to look forward to in their biology classes this year. Penn Power was at the school Wednesday installing its latest bird nesting site for osprey in the area. The school says the birds have been nesting in...
WFMJ.com
School districts in Mahoning, Trumbull adding new safety measures
School districts across the valley are taking new steps to keep students and staff safe as we get closer to the start of the school year. It's the summer of installation inside all Boardman Local School buildings. The district is almost done adding 448 new door locks, securing every single...
Changes to school lunch funding mean many parents will once again have to pay
CLEVELAND — Many Northeast Ohio students head back to school next week, and with the new year comes an old breakfast and lunch protocol: Charging the families that can afford to pay. For the past 2 years, the USDA offered free breakfast and lunch to all students through the...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown could lose millions if city misses deadline on 20 Federal project
As a key deadline approaches in the revitalization of 20 Federal Place in downtown Youngstown, there are concerns that the city may not meet that deadline. "We'll lose all our investors and honestly all our credibility to investors," Councilwoman Lauren McNally said. A master lease agreement between the city of...
WYTV.com
Poker run honors late Weathersfield fire chief, serves as major fundraiser
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s still time to register for the 2022 Randall S. Pugh Memorial Poker Run. This is the fifth year for the event honoring the late-Weathersfield fire chief. It’ll take place next Sunday, August 21. The poker run will start at the Lane Family...
progressivegrocer.com
A Sure Bet for Kroger in Ohio
Kroger and Acme Fresh Market have applied for licenses to have sports gaming kiosks at several locations in Ohio, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Acme Fresh Market has been preapproved for a kiosk at nine locations, including the Parma store on Pleasant Valley Road, seven in Summit County and one in North Canton. Kroger has been preapproved for kiosks at 42 grocery stores across the state. The list of preapproved locations can be found here.
WYTV.com
Community not sold on potential recycling facility in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the community met Thursday night to discuss the proposed SOBE plant. Formerly Youngstown Thermal, SOBE Thermal Energy Systems would be a recycling facility for tires and plastics. Those waste materials would be turned into a synthetic gas and burned, heating parts of downtown Youngstown. Still, people have questions about the safety and environmental impact of the facility.
WYTV.com
Akron Children’s Hospital updates emergency visitation guidelines
AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital has updated its Emergency Department Visitation Guidelines, according to a Facebook post. The post says that patients may now be accompanied by up to two healthy visitors. The post reads that all visitors must be 18 years or older unless they...
WYTV.com
YMCA offers to pay sports fees
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YMCA of Youngstown is offering to pay school sports fees for students who qualify for the Every Kids Sports Pass program. Qualified families in the Youngstown area can get up to $150, four times a year, per child, for participation in the sports of their child’s choosing.
WYTV.com
Hermitage officials announce big change for local mall
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – One local mall is under new ownership. The Shenango Valley Mall, located at the intersection of State Route 18 and Business Route 62, is in the Hermitage’s Central Business District. The announcement says that Butterfli Holdings 011 LLC, an affiliate of FLICORE LLC, purchased...
New Valley eatery looking for workers
The owner of a new eatery in Poland is looking for a few good workers.
Free tablets to be given out at local library
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Tablets will be given in Mercer to individuals on Thursday who qualify for an assistance program. According to a press release, Allied One Solutions will provide Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) tablets with 25GB. to people who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program. You may be eligible if you meet any of these […]
Which NE Ohio schools are facing a teacher shortage
From large urban districts like Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown, to smaller rural districts, the search for qualified teachers has been rough this year.
WFMJ.com
Hermitage officials hope new ownership will spur rebirth of Shenango Valley Mall
After five years of uncertainty about the future of a major Mercer County shopping venue, the Shenango Valley Mall has been sold to a Cleveland area real estate company. Officials from the City of Hermitage announced in a media release that the mall has been acquired by Flicore LLC affiliate Butterfli Holdings of Pepper Pike, Ohio.
WFMJ.com
7/17 Credit Union in Boardman robbed Friday
The Boardman Police is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who allegedly demanded money from the Seven Seventeen Credit Union in Boardman on Friday, August 12. According to the press release, the unidentified white female entered the bank around 11:30 a.m. and is reported to have handed the bank teller a threatening handwritten note demanding money.
Time capsule shows snapshot of Leetonia’s history
Everybody wants to dig up buried treasure. But how do you find it without a map? Leetonia had help with that part.
